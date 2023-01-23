Like Seafood? Forthcoming Santa Rosa Restaurant Has It in the Bag

Bag ‘o Crab seafood restaurant will soon open a new location in Santa Rosa at the former Steele and Hops location on Mendocino Boulevard.

The Fremont-based restaurant chain specializes in seafood boils featuring lobster, crab (Dungeness, King, Snow), crawfish, shrimp, mussels and clams steamed up with a selection of Cajun and Asian seasonings.

Seafood boils are awesomely messy affairs for a crowd as steaming plastic bags filled with seafood, potatoes and corn arrive at the table. To fully enjoy the experience, you’ll need plenty of napkins, bibs and a penchant for eating with your hands.

There’s no word yet on when Bag ‘o Crab will officially open in Santa Rosa, but a sign at the site announces its arrival. The restaurant concept is similar to Simmer Claw Bar, which opened in Rohnert Park in 2020.

Not a seafood lover? The restaurant also serves hot wings, beef short ribs and a chicken po’boy.

The Santa Rosa restaurant will join ten other California locations from Vacaville to Rancho Cucamonga, as well as locations in Oregon, Texas and Washington.

1901 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, bagocrabusa.com.