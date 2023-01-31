Guy Fieri to Host Free Super Bowl Tailgate Party. Here’s How to Get In

Guy Fieri signed every to-go box lunch he and friends made for first responders and hospital workers lunch at Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat).

Football fans will get a face full of Flavortown when celebrity chef Guy Fieri throws a mega-tailgate party for 10,000 people next to Glendale’s State Farm Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12.

Billed as the largest free culinary event in football history, Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate will feature more than 20 restaurant pop-ups and bars, as well as musical performances by artists Diplo and LoCash, in an empty lot just a stone’s (or football) throw from the Super Bowl 2023 arena in Arizona. The five-hour event will run from 11:30 a.m. until kickoff.

Best of all, there’s no charge to attend – unless you want to avoid the crowds and pony up $999.99 for a ticket to the VIP Lounge. (General admission participants must register for a free ticket at guysflavortowntailgate.com.)

“I love the Super Bowl. It’s one of my favorite things in the world. But very few people have a chance to go. They want to be with other fans cheering on their team,” said Fieri from the set of Guy’s Grocery Games in Windsor, where he is shooting a new season.

After years of hosting Super Bowl parties at his home in Sonoma County, as well as high-end culinary events at previous games, Fieri wanted to create a large-scale food and entertainment event for everyone.

“I always have these big ideas and visions. Why not throw a tailgate? I’m doing this to take care of people and have a good time in a fun environment and celebrate with other fans,” he said.

Fieri’s handpicked lineup for the tailgate includes ten Arizona-based restaurants featured on his Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, as well as local restaurants from the Phoenix area and “custom creations” from Fieri, such as bites from his fast-food concept Chicken Guy. Sponsors, including Sprouts Market and H & R Block, will offer games and prizes, and Cash App users will get a free order of Guy’s Trash Can Nachos.

Within 18 hours of announcing the Super Bowl tailgate, the event’s ticket site received more than 34,000 requests, Fieri said. Event organizers are working to ensure fairness, he added.

High rollers are welcome, too. VIP lounge tickets to the event include bottle service, exclusive seating for the musical acts, curated food platters, unlimited beer and private restrooms. VIP tables, ranging from $5,000 to $25,000, include additional food options, including Guy’s Awesome Pretzels and Kobe beef sliders.

Events organizer Medium Rare manages Fieri’s tailgate event and several other high-profile Super Bowl weekend attractions, including Fun House, the Sports Illustrated Party and Gronk Beach. Fieri previously worked with the company to fund restaurant industry scholarships in the wake of the pandemic.

Fieri is already being asked if the tailgate will become a regular event at Super Bowl games.

“Let me just get one off the ground,” he said. “It’s a lot, but it’s going to be amazing.”