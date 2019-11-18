Going to a Holiday Party? Here Are 11 Fun Gifts to Bring to the Host

Slide 1 of 11 Play It Up: The decorative packaging of Ridley's Games Room games means they can stay out of the crowded cabinet and in plain view to remind everyone, “Hey, let's play a game together.” From famous women’s trivia to Texas Hold 'em, there are lots of games to choose from. $14-$50, Corner Store Sonoma, 1st St E, Sonoma, 707-996-2211, facebook.com/thecornerstoresonoma.

Slide 2 of 11 Farm to Dough: Help the host/hostess skip fussy cookie decorating tutorials and just roll some cows out onto dough. This gift is a celebration of simplicity (and cows). Other patterns are also available. $31.99 (small), $51.99 (large), Cultivate Home, 86 N Main St #120, Sebastopol, cultivatehome.com.

Slide 3 of 11 Table Lighter: Here's some inspired style, curated by Scout West County: a table lighter like mom or grandma had on her coffee table in the 60s. Except this modern piece has swapped out vibe-y glass for so-understated concrete. $34, Scout West County, 780 depot St., Suite 140, Sebastopol, 707-827-6045, Scout Healdsburg, 418 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-395-0465, scoutwestcounty.com.

Slide 4 of 11 Pretty in Paper: Botanical images create a great table setting in these tear-off, paper placemats. A total of 48 come on this pad. Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Sonoma Hwy, Glen Ellen, 707-996-3166, quarryhillbg.com

Slide 5 of 11 Happy Office Supplies: For the host/hostess that doesn't particularly adore the kitchen, a tea towel or other cooking gift probably isn't the best gift. How about some paper clips to smile about? $11.50, Scout West County, 780 depot St., Suite 140, Sebastopol, 707-827-6045, Scout Healdsburg, 418 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-395-0465, scoutwestcounty.com

Slide 6 of 11 Cheese Board Not Cheese Bored: The cheese board is gifting cliché, but not this one made from discarded French oak wine staves. Sonoma Millworks of Healdsburg mills the staves into VinoPlanks™, a strong wood piece with a beautiful combed look. $40, Sonoma Millworks 1480 Grove St., Healdsburg, 707-431-1860, sonomamillworks.com

Slide 7 of 11 Roast Locally: There's nothing like a great cup of coffee. Beloved Taylor Lane Organic Coffee sells their own whole bean blends, sourced abroad and roasted in-house. This Sonoma Roast is medium strength, with a nutty and chocolate taste, but low bitterness—a versatile choice to suit the tastes of many coffee drinkers. $11, Taylor Lane Organic Coffee (Located in The Barlow), 6790 McKinley St.,Sebastopol, 707-634-7129, 617 E. Washington St., Petaluma, ‭707-790-4056, taylorlane.com.

Slide 8 of 11 Everyday Luxury: These napkins are beautiful, yet unfussy and built to last in a cotton weave inspired by French linens. The ochre color, with gray edge-stitching scream subtle gorgeousness in a way that just can't be explained. $22 (each), Olive and Rose, 111 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-919-3072, oliveandrosestudio.com.

Slide 9 of 11 Up the Plant Game: Potted plant and cut flowers gifts are wonderful, but why not a pretty air plant to hang on the wall? These options are so pretty, yet low-fuss, a true gift for busy people. California Sister, 6790 McKinley St. #190, Sebastopol, 707-827-8090, californiasister.com.

Slide 10 of 11 Colorful Coverage: Absorbent natural wool balls come playfully together to protect beautiful wood furniture from beautiful sweaty drinks. These Fair Trade coasters are made in Nepal. $8 (each), Global Heart Fair Trade, 423 1st St. W, Sonoma, 707-939-2847, globalheartfairtrade.com.

Slide 11 of 11 Pumpkin Caramels: It's a caramel. It's a spicy, pumpkin-flavored treat. It's a must-have made by candy wizards at Glen Ellen’s Wine Truffle Boutique. It's so good. Put those on the table after a decadent meal, and no one will be asking for pie. Also available in Chai Latte and Rosé flavors. $10.95 (caramels), Wine Truffle Boutique, (VJB Vineyards & Cellars Villagio), 60 Shaw Ave., Kenwood, 707-238-2042, winetruffleboutique.com