Slide 1 of 6 Tart and Tangy—Hummingbird, Bird and the Bottle: Herbal and floral flavors from Aperol and hibiscus tea get a boozy kick from vodka. Zesty lemon and bubbles round out this quaffable cocktail. 1055 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. 707-568-4000, birdandthebottle.com

Slide 2 of 6 Stoke the Passion—Creamsicle, Fern Bar: Vodka infused with lemon tea, citrus bitters, mandarin, passionfruit, lime, and bubbly will have you dabbling this perfumed citrus cocktail on your neck—if you can spare a sip. At the Barlow, 6780 Depot St., Sebastopol. 707-861-9603, fernbar.com (Courtesy of Fern Bar)

Slide 3 of 6 Morning Glory—Grapefruit Mimosa, Rocker Oysterfeller’s: Just plain and simple without all the fuss. Spanish Cava with fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice. 14415 Hwy. One, Valley Ford. 707-876-1983, rockeroysterfellers.com

Slide 4 of 6 Gettin' Figgy—Fig Royale, the Girl and the Fig: Caramelized fig syrup adds an earthy, sweet, grounding effect to the fizzy bubbles in your glass. Wintry perfection. 110 W. Spain St., Sonoma. 707-938-3634, thegirlandthefig.com

Slide 5 of 6 Take Flight—Bellini Flight, Cafe Bellini: There’s only one way to drink Bellinis -- bottomless (the drink not you). Choose four of their signature cocktails including classic peach, mandarin, mango, strawberry or pineapple melon. Kick it up with a Bellini Martini with vodka, peach nectar, peach schnapps and Prosecco. 100 S. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. 707-774-6160, thecafebellini.com

Slide 6 of 6 Hot Under the Collar—Hot Girl Summer, Jackson’s Bar and Oven: Young and Yonder lime vodka with sweet-tart elderflower liqueur, papaya, lime, grapefruit bitters and Roederer Brut. 135 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. 707-545-6900, jacksonsbarandoven.com