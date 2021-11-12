Over 20 Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Meals in Sonoma County

Layla Restaurant in Sonoma is serving a three-course Thanksgiving Day dinner. It features roasted turkey breast and leg, salmon, butternut squash ravioli and braised boneless short rib. Dessert options include a classic pumpkin pie, apple galette or spiced chocolate pots de creme. (Courtesy of Layla Restaurant)

Come for indoor, garden dining or take out at Depot Hotel in Sonoma. The Thanksgiving Day dinner includes turkey roulade, harvest salad, pork osso bucco, eggplant lasagna, tiramisu and pumpkin pie. (Courtesy of Depot Hotel)

Dry Creek Kitchen is serving a three-course prix-fixe dine-in menu of traditional holiday dishes on Thanksgiving Day, including salad, turkey, sweet potatoes, orange-cranberry relish and roast turkey gravy. Desserts include a tasting of traditional seasonal pies — pumpkin, pecan and lemon meringue. (Courtesy of Dry Creek Kitchen)

John Franchetti is the chef and owner of Franchetti's in Santa Rosa. His Thanksgiving dining-in menu includes roast turkey with Spanish chorizo cornbread stuffing or Dungeness crab and scallop pasta. For dessert: apple strudel or French custard pumpkin tart. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

John Ash & Co's Thanksgiving Day three-course meal includes roasted pumpkin and lobster risotto, pancetta-wrapped pork tenderloin, Dungeness crab salad, and roasted butternut squash soup, classic steak tartare and endive salad. For dessert: spiced pumpkin tart or maple spiced cheesecake. (Courtesy of Vintners Resort)

Whether you’re skipping the stress of cooking for 20 people or want to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at a local restaurant this holiday, there are options across Sonoma County. Here are 25 restaurants and grocers offering Thanksgiving meals, for dining in, picking up or delivery.

Santa Rosa

Flamingo Resort: Dine in the Aviary Room on Thanksgiving Day. The menu includes roasted turkey with gravy, honey mustard-glazed ham, herb-roasted salmon with ponzu (a Japanese citrus sauce) and tasty sides such as roasted garlic mashed potatoes or roasted seasonal vegetables with Thai basil butter sauce. For dessert, pumpkin or pecan pie. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. $75 for adults, $35 for children (6-18 years old). Free for children 5 and under. 2777 Fourth St. Reserve a table at flamingoresort.com or call 707-545-8530.

Franchetti’s Thanksgiving Buffet: For pickup or dining in. The Thanksgiving dining-in menu includes roast turkey with Spanish chorizo cornbread stuffing or Dungeness crab and scallop pasta. For dessert: apple strudel or French custard pumpkin tart. A kids’ menu is also available. Thanksgiving menu also available on Friday, Nov. 26. Call to reserve a table: 707-526-1229. franchettis.com

The pickup menu is the same as above. Pre-order your Thanksgiving dinner for two to four people by Nov. 24, for curbside pickup, by calling 707-526-1229. 1229 N. Dutton Ave.

Stark’s Steak and Seafood: Takeout and dining in available on Thanksgiving Day. The menu includes butter-roasted turkey, chorizo sausage and blue cheese stuffing, traditional giblet gravy and pomegranate cranberry sauce. Thanksgiving menu served from 2-7 p.m. $38 per person.

The order-ahead menu includes butter-roasted turkey with optional sides of blue cheese-stuffed chorizo, stuffing, creme fraiche and chive whipped potatoes and house-baked bread with garlic dill butter. For dessert, there’s pumpkin cream cheese pie and spiced apple cake. Dinner for two is $120. Pre-ordering ends Nov. 18 or until sold out. 521 Adams St. Pre-order at starkrestaurants.com or call 707-546-5100.

John Ash & Co: Dine in. This Thanksgiving Day three-course meal includes roasted pumpkin and lobster risotto, pancetta-wrapped pork tenderloin, Dungeness crab salad, and roasted butternut squash soup, classic steak tartare and endive salad. For dessert: spiced pumpkin tart or maple spiced cheesecake. $80 for adults, $40 for kids 12 and younger. 4350 Barnes Road. Reserve a table at vintnersresort.com or call 800-421-2584.

Healdsburg

Dry Creek Kitchen: Three-course prix-fixe dine-in menu of traditional holiday dishes on Thanksgiving Day, including salad, turkey, sweet potatoes, orange-cranberry relish and roast turkey gravy. Desserts include a tasting of traditional seasonal pies — pumpkin, pecan and lemon meringue. For an additional $16 per side, add side dishes including Blue Lake bean casserole, Tomales Bay oyster stuffing and pomme puree. 2 – 9 p.m. with the last seating at 7 p.m. $110 for adults, $55 for children under 12. Reserve a table at drycreekkitchen.com. 317 Healdsburg Ave.

Kenwood

Tips Roadside: For pick-up, a Thanksgiving dinner for two to four people. The dinner includes smoked turkey or prime rib, mashed Yukon potatoes, turkey gravy, cornbread stuffing, orange-cranberry compote, Tony’s kale and sweet potatoes, brioche rolls and apple turnovers. Pre-order online at tipsroadside.com or call 707-509-0078. Order by Wednesday, Nov. 17. 8445 Sonoma Highway.

Salt and Stone: A dine-in three-course Thanksgiving Day meal with five to six options for each course. Price, from $43 to $60, depends on entree choice. The menu includes Diestel Ranch turkey, duck confit with white bean ragout, roasted pumpkin and apple soup and sourdough stuffing. Make a reservation at saltstonekenwood.com or call 707-833-6326. 9900 Sonoma Highway.

Rohnert Park

Sally Tomatoes: For takeout, the menu includes freshly roasted light and dark turkey meat with roasted shallot and sherry gravy, portobello mushroom stuffing, apple cider-glazed sweet potatoes and cranberries, classic Blue Lake bean casserole, homemade cranberry chutney and pumpkin cheesecake. Pick up your order on Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., or Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. $20 per person, four people minimum. Call 707-665-9472 to order. 1100 Valley House Drive. sallytomatoes.com

Sebastopol

Pascaline: A la carte menu includes everything but the turkey: beet and arugula salad, butternut squash soup, Parker House rolls, buttermilk biscuits, potato gratin and chestnut stuffing, salmon en croute and chicken. Each item serves six people. Order at 707-823-3122 by Sunday, Nov. 21. 4552 Gravenstein Highway N. pascalinepatisserieandcafe.com

West County & Coast

Dinucci’s: Dine in or takeout. Come for live music and a Thanksgiving meal. Full menu includes antipasti plate, minestrone soup, green salad, pasta with bolognese sauce, roasted turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, candied yams and cranberry sauce. Open noon to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Call 707-876-3260 to order or make a reservation at dinuccisrestaurant.com. 14485 Valley Ford Road, Valley Ford.

Glen Ellen and Sonoma

Delicious Dish: Thanksgiving dinner for four people. The menu options include herb-roasted turkey breast with green onion cream gravy, whipped potatoes, apple and sage stuffing and bourbon-roasted-pecan sweet potatoes. Additional options include green bean casserole, dinner rolls, a pumpkin cheesecake and pecan pie. $140. For more details, visit sodeliciousdishsf.com. Call 707-721-423 to order. 18709 Arnold Drive. Order by Friday, Nov. 19.

Depot Hotel: Come for indoor, garden dining or take out. The Thanksgiving Day dinner includes turkey roulade, harvest salad, pork osso bucco, eggplant lasagna, tiramisu and pumpkin pie. 241 First St. W. Make a reservation at depotsonoma.com or call 707-938-2980.

El Dorado Kitchen: Dine in Thanksgiving dinner is served a la carte this year. The dinner menu options include turkey, roasted pork chop, roasted squash, pumpkin apple curry soup and cornbread. No takeout. Dinner is from noon to 6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome for dinner. $15-120. Breakfast is available 8-10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. 405 First St. W., Sonoma. Reserve at eldoradosonoma.com

The Fig Café: Dine in. Offering a three-course prix-fixe menu from 1 to 6 p.m. Starters include their signature fig and arugula salad, crispy Brussels sprouts Caesar salad and pumpkin soup. Main course options are roasted turkey breast, pot roast, pan-seared flounder and cauliflower risotto. Dessert options are profiteroles or almond-pear tart. $60 per person; add $15 with wine pairing. $45 per child 10 and under. 13690 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen. Make a reservation by calling 707-933-3000. For more information, visit thefigcafe.com.

girl & the fig: Serving a four-course Thanksgiving Day meal featuring roast turkey breast, smoked short ribs, wild mushroom risotto and sauteed flounder. Three dessert options: chocolate pecan tart, pumpkin cheesecake and caramel apple sundae. $72 per person; add $18 with wine pairing. $60 per child 10 and under. Noon to 8 p.m. 110 W. Spain St. Make a reservation at thegirlandthefig.com or call 707-938-3634.

Glen Ellen Star: Takeout. The menu features turkey and gravy, buttermilk mashed potatoes, salad, traditional sourdough-mushroom stuffing, maple glazed cranberry-orange sauce, caramelized Brussels sprouts and brown sugar-bacon marmalade, pumpkin pie and milk and honey ice cream. Pick up your order on Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. $60 per person. Serves eight. 13648 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen. Order ahead at glenellenstar.com or call 707-343-1384 for more information.

Layla Restaurant, MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa: Dine in. This three-course Thanksgiving Day dinner features roasted turkey breast and leg, salmon, butternut squash ravioli and braised boneless short rib. Dessert options include a classic pumpkin pie, apple galette or spiced chocolate pots de creme. Offered noon to 8 p.m. $85 per person, $35 for children. Add $45 for wine pairings. Make a reservation at macarthurplace.com or call 707-938-2929. 29 E. MacArthur St.

Suncraft Fine Foods: Delivery. Thanksgiving dinner items can be delivered to you the day before Thanksgiving. The menu includes traditional turkey and sides, stuffed acorn squash, stuffed Cornish game hens, pumpkin cheesecake and cranberry-orange cake. Can deliver in Oakmont, Kenwood, Glen Ellen, Sonoma Valley and Petaluma. For more details, visit suncraftfinefoods.com or call 707-343-6016.

Sweet Treats from Les Pascals Patisserie: For pick up. A Thanksgiving menu is available until Monday, Nov. 22, including pumpkin macaroons, pumpkin galette and pumpkin brioche. Closed on Thanksgiving Day. 13798 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen. Visit lespascalspatisserie.com for more information or call 707-934-8378.

Wit & Wisdom: Dine-in and takeout. Offering a Thanksgiving menu 1 – 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, with turkey breast, roasted king salmon, lobster pot pie and green bean casserole. Dessert options are a pumpkin sundae, Basque-style cheesecake and a chocolate bar with peanut crumble. $95 per person. Also offering a “take-and-bake” turkey dinner for $248 that serves four to six. Make a reservation or pre-order the take-and-bake turkey dinner at witandwisdomsonoma.com or by calling 707-931-3405. 1325 Broadway.

Order ahead

Oliver’s Market: In store pick-up. A la carte protein and a full meal option for six to eight people for $139.99. The menu includes Diestel turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce and dinner rolls. Order at oliversmarket.com.

Raley’s: In store pick-up. Raley’s offers several holiday dinners including a Butterball turkey dinner with classic mashed potatoes, green beans, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce. Serves two to four. $59.99. Order at raleys.com.

Whole Foods: Several Thanksgiving dinner options and an a la carte menu. One meal option includes a whole roast turkey, green beans with roasted shallots, creamy mashed potatoes, herb stuffing, turkey gravy and cranberry-orange sauce. The Thanksgiving meals feed four to 12 people, for $139 – $299. Order by Tuesday, Nov. 23. wholefoodsmarket.com

Need to bring dessert?

Zoftig Eatery: Takeout. The holiday menu includes a French apple pie, pumpkin pie, coconut cream pie and gluten-free chocolate cream pie. Order online at zoftigeatery.com or call 707-521-9554. Pick up 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 22-24. Closed on Thanksgiving Day. 57 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa.