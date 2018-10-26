6 Fabulous Brunch Spots in Petaluma

Slide 1 of 12 When Topsy's Kitchen opened in downtown Petaluma four years ago, diners rushed the place for its reasonably priced, locally sourced, ever-changing California farmhouse cuisine. New Orleans-style beignets, sour cream Belgium waffles, fried chicken and honey stuffed in a buttermilk biscuit… who wouldn’t stand in line for that? Still, Topsy’s has plenty of competition for the breakfast-lunch joy that’s called brunch. Click through the gallery for five more Petaluma favorites, too, each offering a step up from casual diner fare. 131 Kentucky Street, topsyskitchen.com

Slide 2 of 12 Eggs Benedict at Topsy's Kitchen in Petaluma. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 3 of 12 Della Fattoria: The beloved bakery café underwent an extensive expansion and renovation a few months ago, moving the bakery to its own space and transforming the previous event area into a new, larger dining room. While the place still packs in crowds, it’s now a little easier to snag a seat for the popular weekend brunch. Everything on the menu is superb, starting with the famous Della bread that’s made into thick-sliced toasts topped with delights such as silky pureed Rancho Gordo heirloom beans, or smoked salmon, cucumber and house-made cream cheese. A hearty chicken fried steak promises you’ll want a nap after finishing the plate loaded with poached eggs, fried fingerling potatoes and rich sausage gravy. Even so, save room for the fresh-baked pastries. 141 Petaluma Blvd. North, dellafattoria.com.

Slide 4 of 12 A cappuccino at Della Fattoria in Petaluma. (Photo by Beth Schlanker)

Slide 5 of 12 Pearl: Pearl puts an international twist on brunch. The core is Eastern Mediterranean cuisine, but how to define waffles made with amaranth ancient grain and topped with ricotta and homemade pear ginger jam? Wonderful sums it up. Another beauty, the Israeli breakfast, delivers labneh (yogurt cheese), za’atar-spiced pita, green hummus and pluot-blackberry jam, while cassoulet goes global in a recipe of creamy French tarbais beans, sauerkraut, Toulouse sausage, duck confit and poached egg. 500 First Street, pearlpetaluma.com. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 6 of 12 Advertisement

Slide 7 of 12 The Shuckery: There are pancakes, and then there are the glorious Korean pancakes served at this seafood-centric destination. They’re studded with scallion and finished with coconut-milk-poached rock shrimp, poached egg, and fiery house-made kimchee. For something tamer but just as delicious, try the crab Benedict or a toasted bagel piled high with McFarland Spring smoked trout. 100 Washington Street, theshuckeryca.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 8 of 12 Water Street Bistro: Don’t let the order-at-the-counter service and casual café menu fool you; this is first-rate French fare, with a daily changing menu from chef-owner Stephanie Rastetter. A local favorite, weekend brunch buzzes in the small, cluttered space, with crowds converging for signature dishes such as creamy, fluffy quiches on buttery crusts, almond croissants, smoked salmon toast, warm turkey and ham muffaletta, savory bread puddings, and light-as-air, golden popovers. 100 Petaluma Blvd. North, waterstreetbistro.net. (Photo by Charlie Gesell)

Slide 9 of 12 Wishbone: Chefs Miriam Donaldson and Joshua Norwitt bake their own breads and make the bacon served at this quirky-chic bistro. The décor is eclectic, with colorful mismatched fabrics and a charming garden patio in back set with wine barrel tables. And oh bliss—brunch is served every single day! You can go traditional, with the fresh baked buttermilk biscuit doused in mushroom gravy and house cured lardons. Or, you can jazz things up with inventive dishes such as the fingerling potato “fry up” crowned with Brussels sprouts, poached egg, cauliflower, whole roasted garlic, tikka masala seasoning, green and pickled onions and house-made créme fraîche. 841 Petaluma Blvd. North

wishbonepetaluma.com. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 10 of 12 Truffled egg tartan and a bloody beer at Wishbone in Petaluma. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 11 of 12 Eggs Benedict at Wishbone in Petaluma. (Photo by Chris Hardy)