Costeaux French Bakery Names New Chef, Launches Pop-Up Dinners

Now in its 100th year, the popular Costeaux French Bakery in Healdsburg has announced the addition of Jorge Flores as executive chef.

Flores is an alum of Campo Fina, the French Garden (where he began as a dishwasher), Chef Josh Silvers’ Petite Sirah and Bear Republic. A native of Mexico, he came to the U.S. at age 14, learned English and worked evenings and weekends to support his family. He was also a board member of the community services nonprofit Corazon Healsburg and supported its creation with former Campo Fino owner Ari Rosen.

Flores has created a new menu for the bakery cafe and the bakery’s first pop-up dinner, Olive You, Costeaux, on Feb. 14. The dinner will include an olive bar, olive tartine, carrot ginger soup, beef tenderloin, vegetarian Wellington (with olives, of course) and a lemon olive oil cake. Tickets are $100 per person and include a meet and greet with olive expert Don Landis, charcuterie from Journeyman Meat Co., olive oil from Dry Creek Olive Company and wines from Trattore Farms and Pedroncelli Winery in Geyserville. Details at costeaux.com/product/olivedinner

417 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-433-1913 costeaux.com

More dining news

Kivelstadt Cellars chef Jennifer McMurry is offering a five-part dinner series to highlight the delicious culinary variety of the place we call home (that’s Sonoma County, if you didn’t already know). Limited seatings under the stately sycamore trees are available for $58 per person (additional wine pairing for $30).

Menus include three courses with dishes such as local Dungeness crab salad, fresh pappardelle pasta with braised pork, chicken pot pie, petrale sole with pea shoot pesto and baked Alaska. Dinners are selling out quickly but can be reserved at exploretock.com/kivelstadtcellars.

22900 Broadway, Sonoma, kivelstadtcellars.com.