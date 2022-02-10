Chef Yotam Ottolenghi Comes to Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center

Internationally known chef and educator Yotam Ottolenghi will join Forestville’s Chef Daniel Kedan at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts on May 6 for a discussion about how we eat.

Called one of the most innovative chefs and food writers of the past decade, Ottolenghi emphasizes a mix of philosophy, cooking and commonality in international cuisines that has resonated with millions.

With a focus on Middle East-influenced vegetarian and vegan cooking, the Israel-born British chef has authored several cookbooks, including “Plenty: Vibrant Vegetable Recipes from London’s Ottolenghi,” “Jerusalem: A Cookbook” and his newest title, “Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer.”

Tickets for the event are $39- $59, with VIP tickets for $99. Get tickets online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600 or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office (50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa).