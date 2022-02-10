Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
BiteClub, Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Sonoma County

Chef Yotam Ottolenghi Comes to Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center

Called one of the most innovative chefs and food writers of the past decade, Ottolenghi emphasizes a mix of philosophy, cooking and commonality in international cuisines that has resonated with millions.

Chef Yotam Ottolenghi. (Courtesy of Luther Burbank Center for the Arts)

Internationally known chef and educator Yotam Ottolenghi will join Forestville’s Chef Daniel Kedan at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts on May 6 for a discussion about how we eat.

Called one of the most innovative chefs and food writers of the past decade, Ottolenghi emphasizes a mix of philosophy, cooking and commonality in international cuisines that has resonated with millions.

Ottolenghi’s grilled aubergine with za’atar yogurt and pomegranate seeds. (Shutterstock)

With a focus on Middle East-influenced vegetarian and vegan cooking, the Israel-born British chef has authored several cookbooks, including “Plenty: Vibrant Vegetable Recipes from London’s Ottolenghi,” “Jerusalem: A Cookbook” and his newest title, “Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer.”

Tickets for the event are $39- $59, with VIP tickets for $99. Get tickets online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600 or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office (50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa).

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Read previous post:
A Dream Wedding at Sonoma’s Buena Vista Winery

The couple knew they wanted an intimate and simple wedding ceremony, so when they found Buena Vista Winery, a venue...

Close