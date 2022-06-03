Celebrate National Rosé Day in Healdsburg

The Montage Russe tasting room at Bacchus Landing in Healdsburg. (Courtesy of Bacchus Landing)

The Smith Story Wines tasting room at Bacchus Landing in Healdsburg. (Courtesy of Smith Story Wines)

Healdsburg’s Bacchus Landing will give props to rosé with an event from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 11.

Hooray for rosé! It’s summer and time to pull out your white shoes, shorts and, best of all, a little blush wine.

Though we’re happy to drink the pink year-round, Healdsburg’s Bacchus Landing will give props to rosé with an event from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 (National Rosé Day).

Yacht attire is encouraged (get out those captain’s hats, Hawaiian shirts and boat shoes). The festivities will include a live DJ, plus Aldina Vineyards, 13th & Third Wines, Dot Wines, Montagne Russe and Smith Story Cellars serving their newest rosés.

Tickets include a pour from each of the wineries and a curated cheese and charcuterie box from Bacchus Landing’s market. Food trucks also will be on hand.

14210 Bacchus Landing Way, Healdsburg. Tickets are $25 per person, at bit.ly/3GE8BCg.