Celebrate National Rosé Day in Healdsburg

Hooray for rosé! It’s summer and time to pull out your white shoes, shorts and, best of all, a little blush wine.
Though we’re happy to drink the pink year-round, Healdsburg’s Bacchus Landing will give props to rosé with an event from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 (National Rosé Day).
Yacht attire is encouraged (get out those captain’s hats, Hawaiian shirts and boat shoes). The festivities will include a live DJ, plus Aldina Vineyards, 13th & Third Wines, Dot Wines, Montagne Russe and Smith Story Cellars serving their newest rosés.
Tickets include a pour from each of the wineries and a curated cheese and charcuterie box from Bacchus Landing’s market. Food trucks also will be on hand.
14210 Bacchus Landing Way, Healdsburg. Tickets are $25 per person, at bit.ly/3GE8BCg.