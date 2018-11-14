There’s so much to give thanks for this year, especially here in Sonoma County. We say keep the focus on family and let someone else do the cooking (hint, we are). Then you can spend all your time thinking up ways to give gratitude to those you love.

By the way, Sonoma County celebrates Thanksgiving on Nov. 22, so time is running short. Click through the above gallery for some favorites to check out. (Remember that most require reservations/pre-order, so act now.)

Biteclub Pick-Franchetti’s Thanksgiving Buffet: If for no other reason than the Mashed Potato Station, I’m picking this as my top choice for eating out this holiday. Breaking all the rules, they’ll have not only mashed potatoes but cauliflower and sweet potatoes with toppings of cheese, gravy, chives, bacon, gravy, green onions and marshmallows (natch). Restaurant carving station includes coffee crusted tri-tip and herb-roasted turkey with cranberry persimmon agrodolce and mushroom thyme gravy. Other sides include sausage stuffing, green bean casserole (with a modern twist), braised red cabbage and apples, roasted veggies with cinnamon, cranberry, and nuts, apple salad with apple vinaigrette. Dessert choices are as simple as, well, pie — pumpkin and apple. $59 for adults, $20 for kids 6-12. Seatings at 3, 3:30, 4:40, 5 and 6p.m. Reservations by calling 707-526-1229, franchettis.com.

Bay View Restaurant & Lounge in Bodega Bay is offering an a la carte menu including traditional roasted turkey, pumpkin ravioli, butternut squash soup, braised lamb shank and lobster fettuccine. Traditional desserts including pumpkin pie are offered, too. 1pm-8pm, 707-875-2751, 800 Highway 1, Bodega Bay, innatthetides.com. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Central Market in Petaluma is offering a three-course meal with numerous options, including a wine pairing, Dungeness crab pumpkin chowder, House Smoked McFarland Springs Steelhead Trout, Local Heritage Breed Turkey and wild mushroom pot pie along with boiled Virginia goobers, rosemary onion bread and plenty of desserts. $70 for adults, $105 with wine, $25 for children. 707-778-9900, 42 Petaluma Blvd N., Petaluma, centralmarketpetaluma.com. (Photo by Christa Jeremiason)

Coast Kitchen in Jenner offers a 3-course menu with ocean views guaranteed. Appetizers include shrimp bisque, squash salad and roasted oysters. Entrees have the ever-popular turkey done “Roulade” style along with white bass, tagliatelle and braised beef short ribs. Sides for the table: Brussels sprouts, parmesan mashed potatoes and brown butter sweet potatoes. For dessert try spiced creme brulee, pumpkin cheesecake in a jar or chocolate hazelnut mousse bar. $65 per person. 707-847-3231, inside Timber Cove Inn, 21780 Highway 1, Jenner, coastkitchensonoma.com. (Photo by John Burgess)

Depot Hotel in Sonoma is offering a 4-course menu starting with corn chowder and a salad. Entrees include slow-roasted Mary’s Free Range Turkey, poached filet of salmon, spinach and ricotta ravioli (vegetarian), or boneless beef short ribs. For dessert, select cheesecake from Scandia bakery, pumpkin pie, or a chocolate torte. $58 for adults, $25 for children. Seatings from noon to 7p.m., 707-938-2980, 241 1st St. W., Sonoma, depotsonoma.com. (Courtesy photo)

Dry Creek Kitchen’s Chef Scott Romano will once again serve a stunning three-course menu. Starters include King salmon tartare, Davero Farm raviolo, ancient grain salad. Main courses include Classic B&N Ranch Turkey, caramelized diver scallops, hazelnut crusted Opah, Laura Chenel Goat Cheese Agnolotti, 48-hour amaretto and orange-glazed veal. Three dessert options are available alongside local cheese, sorbet and ice creams. $72 for adults, $35 for children. 707-431-0330, 317 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, drycreekkitchen.com. (Courtesy photo)

El Dorado Kitchen Chef Armando Navarro’s three-course Thanksgiving includes starts of burrata and huckleberry sauce, roasted chestnut soup, crab cakes. Mains are roasted free-range turkey breast, Petrale sole, pumpkin ravioli with brown butter sauce, and braised beef short rib. Desserts are lemon pudding cake, season pie, molten chocolate cake. $65 for adults, $35 for children. 1pm-7pm, 707-996-3030, 405 1st St. W., Sonoma, eldoradosonoma.com. (Courtesy photo)

The fig café in Glen Ellen is offering a 3-course prix fixe menu for $45 ($20 for kids). Starters include their signature fig & arugula salad, fried Brussels sprout salad, and cream of cauliflower soup. Main course options are roasted turkey breast, pot roast, pan-seared flounder, and mushroom risotto. Dessert options are profiteroles or chocolate budino. 707-933-3000 x 13, 13690 Arnold Dr., Glen Ellen, thefigcafe.com. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

The girl & the fig in Sonoma is serving a four-course Thanksgiving meal featuring roasted apple and celery root bisque, pear salad, roast turkey breast, sautéed flounder, smoked short ribs and glazed cauliflower with truffle pesto. There are three dessert options: Chocolate pecan pie, pumpkin cheesecake crisp and brown sugar braised apples. $60 for adults with a $18 wine pairing option and $20 for children. 707-938-3634, 110 W Spain St., Sonoma, thegirlandthefig.com. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Gravenstein Grill is serving a 3-course feast with butternut squash soup, salad, Willie Bird turkey, or vegan pumpkin stew. Classic sides of herbed focaccia stuffing, green beans alandine, Yukon gold mashed potatoes. Bob’s Famous Rum Cake and pumpkin cheesecake for dessert. $55 for adults. 707-634-6142, 8050 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol, gravensteingrill.com. (Courtesy photo)

John Ash & Co. Executive Chef Tom Schmidt’s three-course menu includes several vegan and gluten-free options for families with special dining needs. The first course includes vegan wild mushroom soup with thyme cashew cream, French onion soup, squab terrine, spicy ahi tuna tartare, and salads. For the main course, guests can select butternut squash penne, diver scallops with gulf prawns, oven roasted turkey, sea bass, Devil’s Gulch Langley Pork Chop, and a grilled filet mignon. Pastry Chef Casey Stone will serve chocolate cremeux with brown butter granola, spiced pumpkin creme brulee, pear cranberry crumble. $75 for adults, $38 for children. 800-421-2584, 4350 Barnes Rd., Santa Rosa, vintnersinn.com.

Step it way up with Madrona Manor’s six-course meal of Osetra caviar and egg, Dungeness crab soup, truffle risotto, roasted white turkey meat with cippolini onions, black truffles, celery root, chevril and pain perdu, a confit dark meat of turkey with juniper, potato puree, sage and turkey bordelaise, and a “Flavors of Thanksgiving” dessert. $150 for adults with optional $80 wine pairing. 707-433-4231, 1001 Westside Rd., Healdsburg, madronamanor.com. (Courtesy photo)

Santé at Fairmont Sonoma will host their decadent, annual Thanksgiving grand buffet, complete with ice sculptures and live music. The sampling of the buffet: Foie gras parfaits, housemade pickled veggies, charcuterie, antipasti, local and imported cheeses, a NY Bagel and smoked fish station (!), chilled seafood and oyster station, a carving station with Diestel turkey, suckling pig and salt-crusted halibut, pumpkin risotto, stuffed clams, shrimp and grits, candied yams with housemade marshmallows, truffle mac and cheese grain, organic wood fire breads…breath… pine nut gingerbread tosca, petits fours, orange curd tartlets, apple charlotte, pumkin custard tart, cinnamon rice pudding and a whole lot more. $135 for adults, $50 for children, free for children 5 and under. 707-939-2407, Inside the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn, 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma, santediningroom.com.

Spoonbar in Healdsburg offers a 3-course meal with creamy cauliflower soup, roasted chestnut and pear ravioli, country fried turkey with smoked Gouda mac and cheese or roasted turkey breast for the more traditional eaters. Cinnamon sugar beignets and pumpkin Panna Cotta for dessert. $65 for adults, $35 for children. 707-433-7222, 219 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, spoonbar.com.

MARKETS

Lucky’s: A la carte options including every turkey option available (Mary’s, Diestel, Butterball, Jennie O etc.), rib roast and hams and turkey and ham meals, with dessert, to serve 6-8 people starting at an astoundingly low price of $49.99. luckysupermarkets.com

Oliver’s Market: A la carte protein and a full meal option for 6-8 ($129.99), which includes a California-raised Diestel turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, veggies, cranberry sauce, rolls, pie and more. oliversmarket.com

Raley’s: Offer’s a complete Diestel turkey dinner for 6-8 for $109.99 including stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potato gratin, baby broccoli, cranberry sauce, raleys.com

Whole Foods: Offers à la carte (pick up a pre-cooked or raw turkey or freshly made lump-free mashed potatoes) or order a full meal to feed 4-12, including Diestel turkeys (raised in Sonora near Yosemite), ham and prime rib options. Though not cheap (an organic turkey meal for 8 can cost $159), they serve up humanely raised proteins and organic veggies. Also great choices for a vegetarian or vegan Thanksgiving meal. wholefoodsmarket.com