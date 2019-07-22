Slide 1 of 35 Back and Better Than Ever - Sushi Kosho: Owner Jake Rand has spent six months rebuilding his sushi restaurant and it shows. The space is a “modern Japanese farmhouse” style with a better flow and no leftover wood-fired pizza ovens. The menu will expand a bit but the big news is a new sake bar inside.

Slide 2 of 35 Wagyu short ribs with potatoes and Korean bbq sauce at Sushi Kosho in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 3 of 35 At Sushi Kosho in Sebastopol's Barlow district, Kosho's owner and executive chef Jake Rand, from left, sous chef Daniel Saaverda, chef de cuisine Ted Williams and sous chef Angel Cuxin, engage in food preparation, Friday, July 12, 2019. (Kent Porter)

Slide 4 of 35 Back and Better Than Ever - Barrio: The “Trust Me” taco and Mexican breakfasts are outstanding. (John Burgess)

Slide 5 of 35 Trust Me Taco at Barrio Fresca Cocina Mexicana, a walk-up cantina that recently opened in Sebastopol’s The Barlow. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 7 of 35 Back and Better Than Ever - Community Market: Things are back to normal, and they’ll be hosting music events each Sunday. (John Burgess)

Slide 8 of 35 Back and Better Than Ever - Two Dog Night Creamery: I scream, you scream for really tasty ice cream. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 9 of 35 Organic Concord grape flavor at Two Dog Night Creamery. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 10 of 35 Back and Better Than Ever - Crooked Goat Brewing Company: Still killing it at this popular brewery. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 11 of 35 Back and Better Than Ever - Farmer’s Wife: Great grilled cheese and soup from Kendra Kolling, plus some excellent daily surprises. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 13 of 35 Back and Better Than Ever - The Nectary: They moved production while rebuilding, but the super juices are flowing again at their original spot. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 14 of 35 Back and Better Than Ever - Wm Cofield Cheesemakers: Very proper British cheese. We love their Bodega Blue most indubitably. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 15 of 35 Just Opened - Seismic Brewing Company: Hipster beer brand has a funky new space. Open daily. (Kent Porter)

Slide 16 of 35 Coming Soon - Acre Pizza (fall 2019): You love their coffee, soon you can try their thin crust pizza! Though it may sound strange, owner Steve DeCosse has a passion for pizza and will be opening pie and slice shop in the former Village Bakery space. They’ll be working with co-tenant Red Bird selling their bread too. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 17 of 35 Coming Soon Red Bird Bakery (fall 2019): This up and comer has put on the afterburner, expanding their operations. They’ll keep their new retail shop in Cotati, but have more room for growth with production kitchen at the former Village Bakery. Plus, they’ll work with co-tenant Acre Pizza on the crust! (Heather Irwin)

Slide 19 of 35 Cinnamon rolls from Red Bird Bakery, coming soon to The Barlow. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 20 of 35 Coming Soon - Golden State Cider: Popular local cidery, Golden State will open a tasting room and cidery at the Barlow in the coming months. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 21 of 35 Never Left - Taylor Lane Coffee: Nitro brew anyone? Great spot for coffee, meetups and hanging out. (Erik Castro)

Slide 22 of 35 Never Left - Spirit Works Distillery: Sloe gin, regular gin and vodka and whiskey. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 23 of 35 Never Left - Woodfour Brewing: Sours are a big deal here. The kitchen is in flux, but there’s usually some great tacos to tide you over.

Slide 25 of 35 Never Left - Fern Bar: This newcomer opened just in time for the flood, but has kept its head above water, serving incredible cocktails and unique American fare. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 26 of 35 Pickled Quail Eggs with crunchy salt from Fern Bar in the Barlow district in Sebastopol. (John Burgess)

Slide 27 of 35 Trout with green curry, hen of the woods mushrooms and cilantro from Fern Bar in the Barlow district in Sebastopol. (John Burgess)

Slide 28 of 35 Never Left - MacPhail Wines: Their rose makes my knees weak. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 29 of 35 Never Left - Pax Mahle Wines: Unique varietals in a chill tasting environment. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 31 of 35 Never Left - Kosta Browne Winery: Suffered some damage, but 2017 vintage is fine. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 32 of 35 Not Returning - Village Bakery: Though they originally planned to reopen their production kitchen at the Barlow, owners are now focusing all their energy on their new Montgomery Village location. The new cafe, which replaces Michele Marie’s Patisserie, has been completely remodeled and will offer breakfast and lunch. Wholesale production is still in the works at a later date. (John Burgess)

Slide 33 of 35 Not Returning - Zazu Restaurant + Farm: Duskie and John’s Black Piglet truck is everywhere this summer, so if you need a fix, check them out at zazukitchen.com/black-piglet. Upcoming dates include the Gravenstein Apple Fair, Sonoma Harvest Music Fest and Davis Family Vineyards on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30a.m. to 3:30p.m.

Slide 34 of 35 Zazu's Black Piglet food truck serves up the popular Black Pig Bacon BLT.