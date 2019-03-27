The sourdough will rise again at Village Bakery. It’s just going to take a minute, says manager Lisa Schroeder.

In late February, the popular bakery’s production facility at the Barlow flooded along with many other businesses in the laguna area of Sebastopol. The Sebastopol location, from which the bakery distributed to more than 200 commercial accounts — was considered a total loss. Owner Patrick Lum was forced to lay off 60 employees with no clear idea of when the bakery could reopen at that location. Adding to the loss, Lum’s wife suffered a serious heart condition (Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy), also referred to as broken heart syndrome, requiring hospitalization for several weeks.

It’s been a difficult month, but Schroeder says things are moving forward, and rumors that the bakery may be permanently closed are wrong.

“We’re going to rebuild. We’re a Sonoma County staple, but it’s going to be a minute,” says Schroeder, speaking by phone from the parking area in front of the Barlow bakery. “It’s longer than we wanted it to be, but the drywall is going back up. There is progress. We are working with the Barlow (management/ownership) to get up and running as soon as possible.”

Given that the Barlow property was built on a flood plain, insurance was prohibitive. The bakery lost not just inventory, but much of their heavy duty equipment. The flood waters reportedly contained both gasoline and sewage, making cleanup incredibly difficult and hazardous. The massive ovens used by Village Bakery will have to undergo a major cleaning and repair, an onerous task. Schroeder said that cleaners and builders have been working on their space, as well as nearby flooded businesses, for weeks.

Schroeder gets choked up when she talks about the closure of the bakery. ‘It’s home, it’s my family and to see this happen to them, it’s just really, really hard. I feel like a displaced kid,” she said. Schroeder has worked for Village Bakery for six years.

Regular clients, including many restaurants, have had to seek other purveyors while Village Bakery is closed. Still, Schroeder says they’ve had a huge outpouring of love from the community.

“People keep trying to come in. I get emails asking every day for seeded sourdough,” she says.

Like everything else, Schroeder says their focus is on rebuilding. She hopes the bakery will be able to reopen in early summer.

You can help the Village Bakery family get back on its feet: Contribute to their GoFundMe

This is the first in a series on food purveyors and restaurants navigating recovery after the Sebastopol flooding in February 2019