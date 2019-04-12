I lost interest in GoT a few years ago when they killed off every character I liked in the most disgusting and horrible ways possible.

Call me fickle, but I do still hold a place in my heart for Jon Snow.

If you’re a former fan, a current fan or just want to lament the fact that Khal Drago left us too soon, a lineup of GoT-themed cocktails at the new Railroad Stop Bar & Kitchen will have you drinking like a Lannister.

Starting today and running every Sunday from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. throughout the final season, the revamped restaurant at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country has drinks like the Blood & Sand ($12) with blood orange, Johnnie Walker GoT White Walker Scotch, Cherry liqueur and sweet Vermouth.

They’ll also have Game of Thrones Chardonnay spritzers with club soda and cranberry and Ommegang GoT Beer along with steamed Manila clams with chorizo, Cubano sliders and grilled New York strip loin. 170 Railroad St., Santa Rosa, 707-636-7388.

(Did you know that a Sonoma winemaker produced GoT wines?)