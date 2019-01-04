HAUS PARTY

Schnitzel is back for good at Franchetti’s (1229 N. Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa). They’ll be serving up schnitzel sandwiches on pretzel bread and other great German dishes like short rib sauerbraten with bread dumplings and weisswurst throughout January, er Germanuary.

Beginning in February, they’ll change up the entire wood-fired menu and rename the restaurant Franchetti’s Schnitzel and Pizza Haus, featuring all-day service throughout the week and featuring German dishes throughout the day.

Word is they’ll be serving the rarely found flammkuchen come February — a thin German pizza topped with creme fraiche, cheese and bacon. Stay tuned for more details.

IT’S CRAWFISH TIME

Tips Roadside (8445 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood) will host a traditional Louisiana crawfish boil on January 9 at their Sonoma Valley restaurant. All you can eat crawfish, shrimp, corn on the cob and potatoes is on the menu. Seating is limited. Tickets are $35 per person with seatings at 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Details online at exploretock.com/tipsroadside

CHOWDAH DAY AT THE BAY

If you’re a clam chowder fan, Bodega Bay is the spot to be on January 26. Throughout the day, local restaurants and businesses ladle up their best chowder recipes and you get to vote for your favorite. It’s a fun way to drive around the area, check out menus and decide — once and for all — who has the best clam chowder in Bodega Bay.

Last year I picked Blue Water Bistro as the “Critic’s Choice” winner with the Birds Cafe in second and Spud Point Crab Company in third. Your opinions may vary, and that’s the fun of the event, which is a value-priced $12 per person.

Details and tickets at bodegabaychowder2019.brownpapertickets.com.