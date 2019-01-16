By Sarah Stierch

As the government shutdown moves closer to the one-month mark, an estimated 4,000 federal employees in Sonoma County are dealing with the consequences.

Rent is late, bills remain unpaid, and food and necessities are becoming scarce for many families, who continue to wait for the government to reopen so that they can get paid and return to work.

To support furloughed federal workers and their families, a few Sonoma County restaurants and coffee shops are rallying to provide hot food, cool drinks and a welcoming environment. Click through the gallery for details. Please note that federally issued ID is often required.