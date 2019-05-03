Slide 1 of 21 Gypsy Cafe, Sebastopol: Treat Mom to Salmon Cake Benedict, Classic Benedict, Veggie Benedict, Chicken and Waffles, or Chef Gabe’s awesome strawberry waffles. 162 N. Main St,, Sebastopol, gypsy-cafe.com. (Photo by John Burgess)

Sonoma Wine Shop & La Bodega, Sebastopol: You don't have to be a member at this clubby cafe to enjoy Mother's Day brunch for just $30 per person (members $25). Entree choices include organic eggs Benedict, stuffed spring artichoke with wild mushrooms, shakshouka, vegan curry cauliflower, huevos rancheros and more unique dishes from Chef Rick Vargas. 2295 Gravenstein Hwy S, Sebastopol, sonomawineshop.com. (Stock photo)

John Ash & Co., Santa Rosa: Brunch buffet includes seafood (oysters, poached prawns, smoked salmon) and cheese station, yogurt and bread station, omelet station, carving station (honey glazed ham and rosemary crusted New York strip), eggs Benedict, tofu scramble, chile relleno casserole, Hobbs' bacon, and a dessert bar. Adults $65 pp. 4330 Barnes Rd, Santa Rosa, call 707-527-7687 for reservations or vintnersinn.com.

Walter Hansel Wine Bistro, Santa Rosa: Complimentary glass of rose for mom and a la carte menu of escargot, oysters, wild mushroom risotto, lobster Thermidor, chicken breast mousseline, rack of lamb, Beef Wellington, creme brulee with lavender. 3535 Guerneville Rd., Santa Rosa, 707-546-6462, walterhanselbistro.com. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Saturday, May 11 - Kendall-Jackson Farm to Table Dinner Series, Santa Rosa: Surprise mom with a day-ahead farm to table dinner in the open air. Family-style dinner featuring Valera Brother's lamb and Nicasio Valley Cheese includes leg of lamb, braised lamb, asparagus, with black garlic and cured egg yolk (so on trend), turnips, Farmer T's lettuce mix and olive oil cake with roasted apricots. All are paired with Jackson family wines. Reservations required. $175 per person. 5007 Fulton Rd, Fulton, Details at kj.com/events.800-769-3649. (Courtesy photo)

Trading Post, Cloverdale: Live music and plenty of freshly farmed food at this modern cafe from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. Choose from house made granola and yogurt parfait with garden honey, candy cap mushroom waffles, house made spaetzle with creamy mustard, bacon and poached egg, a burger or duck fat potato tots. Sign up for their amazing "Bread Club" of freshly made artisan loaves. 102 S. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, thepostcloverdale.com.

Dry Creek Kitchen, Healdsburg: Always a winner of a brunch at this Healdsburg institution. Prix fixe menu of hamachi crudo, English Toad in the Hole with British bangers, onion gravy and potatoes, chicken with fava greens, Bellwether ricotta pancakes, caramelized tai snapper, flourless chocolate torte. $58, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 317 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, drycreekkitchen.com.

Spoonbar, Healdsburg: Cool moms will love the prix fixe brunch menu of little gem wedge salad, avocado and lox toast with lemon creme fraiche, fried green tomato and pork carnitas Benedict, short rib hash, horchata french toast, steak frites and a dessert bar with plenty of sweets. Add bottomless Bellini bubbles for $25. 219 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, spoonbar.com

Barndiva, Healdsburg: $55 Prix brunch includes asparagus soup with Bay shrimp, yellowfin tuna crudo with crispy fried rice, beet salad with fresh strawberries, chilaquiles with green tomatillo sauce, caviar omelet, crispy duck hash, and blueberry cream tart served in their luxe garden patio. $60 per person, reservations required, 431-0100, 231 Center St, Healdsburg, 707-431-0100, barndiva.com.

Canneti Roadhouse, Forestville: Enjoy a mimosa on one of the prettiest patios around and a culinary trip through Tuscany with hearty pastas, roasted rooster with larded rosemary potatoes and tiramisu from the Tuscan Tasting Menu or a simpler Mom's Day menu of baby lettuces, lemon cream tagliatelle with grilled halibut and ricotta and honey terrine with strawberries and mint, $39. 6675 Front St., Forestville, 707-887-2232, cannettirestaurant.com.

Girl and the Fig, Sonoma: Brunch buffet with fresh muffins and pastries, fruit salad, fried chicken & waffles, eggs Benedict, ham hash, breafkast potatoes, house made bacon, chocolate mini eclairs. $45pp, 110 W. Spain St., Sonoma, thegirlandthefig.com.

Ramekins, Sonoma: $69 brunch buffet includes buttermilk huckleberry waffles, omelet and carving stations, salads, herb-crusted leg of lamb and herb-citrus salmon, wood fired pizzas, petite quiches. Visit ramekins.com to register. Seatings at 10 a.m., 12:30p.m. 450 W. Spain St., Sonoma, 707-933-0450, ramekins.com.

Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn, Sonoma: The Fairmont offers a modified sumptuous buffet with loads of starters from asparagus salad and Dungeness crab cakes to cheese and charcuterie and a tortilla Español. Entrées range from black truffle stuffed Mary's chicken and Pacific king salmon to filet mignon and loads of Mother's Day desserts, such as chocolate mousse with 24K gold and warm Watmaugh strawberry and rhubarb tartlets. Children's menu available. $95. 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Reserve at 939-2407. - Kathleen Hill

Depot Hotel Restaurant, Sonoma: Similar to their Easter menu, the Ghilarducci family offers first course choices of berries and Jersey cow ricotta or Belgian endive and watercress salad; second course of beef short rib hash, Dungeness crab cannelloni, poached filet of salmon, eggs Benedict or spinach ravioli. Desserts include choices or tiramisu with Belgian chocolate, espresso and dark chocolate sauce, sour cream cheesecake with raspberry coulis, chocolate ganache cake or Limocello cake. $45 adults and teens, $22 children 5 to 11. Brunch served 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dinner with regular menu 5 through 8 p.m. 241 First St., W., Sonoma. 938-2980. - Kathleen Hill

Tips Roadside, Kenwood: Prix fixe, $39 with fruit parfait, eggs and house made bacon, biscuits and fried chicken and house smoked ham. Add on prime rib or shrimp & grits for $12 or bottomless Bellinis or Bloody Marys for $19. For dessert, beignets of course. Pre-paid reservations required. 8445 Sonoma Hwy., Kenwood, tipsroadside.com.

Offbeat option 1, Mother's Day Tea and Fascinator Making at The Hattery, Santa Rosa: Sip tea, eat scones and make a one of a kind chapeau for mom (or with mom) at the Hattery. milliners collective. $175 per person, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., reservations required. 1240 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa, thehattery.com.

Offbeat option 2, Griffo Distillery, Petaluma: A special private tour, lunch on the main production floor, Scott Street Gin Fizzes & cocktails, dessert and a special bouquet of flowers. Relax to mellow music with spring cocktails, and a bountiful buffet. $75 per person, 12 to 3 p.m., 1320 Scott St, Suite A., Petaluma, griffodistillery.com