Red Bird Bakery has moved to Cotati. And they still have the best sticky buns. Ever.

After several years in a small Santa Rosa industrial space, former Della Fattoria bakers Linda and Isaac Cermak have moved to a more retail-friendly bakery and have expanded their menu to include pizzas, grab and go sandwiches, soup and toasts of every stripe.

Having tasted through literally everything in their shop — from the aforementioned sticky buns to yeasty cinnamon rolls, crackling croissants, patisserie items like eclairs, croissant butter horns and savory pies; cheesecake, muffins and of course, their winning baguettes and round boule — there’s no doubt that there’s something extra special happening here. It’s called French butter.

Made with a higher butterfat content and slightly fermented, or cultured, it makes all the difference in the flavor of their pastries. Though Linda says the buttery, caramel-topped sticky buns are a bit sweet for her taste, it’s well worth searching out the Cermaks in Cotati or finding them at the Saturday morning farmers market at the Veteran’s Building — all of which are at least 5,500 miles closer than Paris.

556 E. Cotati Ave., Cotati, 707-521-9838. Open daily from 7a.m. to 2p.m., facebook.com/redbirdbakerysantarosa