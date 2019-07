Slide 1 of 42 *Jam’s Joy Bungalow: Vibrant southeast Asian-inspired food that’s become familiar to food truck fanatics now has a tiny walk-up open for breakfast and lunch. We’re excited for morning Jok, a Thai rice porridge, banh mi, the “pho dip” (a Vietnmaese french dip sandwich, noddle bowls and curry. They’re also doing American coffee, Vietnamese coffee and Thai iced tea. Open daily from 7a.m. to 3p.m., 150 Week’s Way, Sebastopol, jamsjoybungalow.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 2 of 42 Sebastopol Sunshine Cafe, Sebastopol: Classic diner food with breakfast, lunch and dinner options for the whole family. 124 S. Main St., Sebastopol, sebastopolsunshinecafe.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 3 of 42 *Sushi Kosho: Top-notch sushi and Japanese cuisine has reopened at the Barlow with a brand new interior and new menu items. Open daily for lunch and dinner, 6750 McKinley St., Sebastopol, koshosushi.com. (Kent Porter)

Slide 4 of 42 Snapper sushi at Sushi Kosho in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 5 of 42 Wagyu short ribs with potatoes and Korean bbq sauce at Sushi Kosho in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 6 of 42 Advertisement

Slide 7 of 42 Japanese pancake at Sushi Kosho in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 8 of 42 *HanBul Korean BBQ: After more than a year of waiting, this DIY Korean grill allows you to cook meats and veggies at your own table. You’ll find a plethora of banchan (little side dishes) as part of the meal. Grand opening in August. Preview openings through July by email reservation (hanbulbbq@gmail.com), cash only. 522 7th St., Santa Rosa. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 9 of 42 Kamura Sushi, Santa Rosa: Sushi, rolls, and familiar Japanese-American dishes. 3800 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 10 of 42 Bulgogi at Kamura restaurant in Santa Rosa. Yelp.

Slide 11 of 42 Cumin Restaurant, Santa Rosa: Indian and Nepalese cuisine. The menu is fairly straightforward, but extensive. Near the Flamingo Hotel, 170 Farmer’s Lane, Suite 8, Santa Rosa. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 12 of 42 Advertisement

Slide 13 of 42 Ricky’s Eastbound, Santa Rosa: Owners of Bruno’s on Fourth have opened a friendly neighborhood restaurant and cocktail bar in the revolving Skyhawk Center. Happy hour specials Wednesday through Sunday from 4:30 - 5:30p.m., family-friendly menu. 5755 Mountain Hawk Dr., Santa Rosa, rickyseastbound.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 14 of 42 *Coming Soon - Vitality Bowls, Santa Rosa: Superfood acai bowls, fresh juices, smoothies and other healthy noshes from this national chain. You’ll likely have to look up some of the more exotic ingredients — graviola, acerola, pitaya, camu camu and maca — but these superfoods are trending with healthy eaters at the company’s 100-plus cafes around the country. Coming in late August, 1800 Mendocino, Santa Rosa. vitalitybowls.com.

Slide 15 of 42 Dragon Bowl from Vitality Bowls, about to open in Santa Rosa. Courtesy photo.

Slide 16 of 42 Green Bowl from Vitality Bowls, about to open in Santa Rosa. Courtesy photo.

Slide 17 of 42 *Coming Soon - Carmen’s Bistro & Bar, Santa Rosa: The burger maven will open at the former Sweet Spot in downtown Santa Rosa this summer. The restaurant has added a cozy lounge area in front, a stone bar top and modern fixtures with burgers, beer and house cocktails. 619 Fourth St., Santa Rosa.

Slide 18 of 42 Advertisement

Slide 19 of 42 Carmen's Burger Bar is set to open in downtown Santa Rosa. Courtesy photo.

Slide 20 of 42 *Valley Ford Cheese & Creamery: The makers of the much-loved Valley Ford Estero Gold cheese (and several others) have opened a cafe and retail spot that's perfect for coastal picnickers and explorers. The kitchen has a former Meadowood chef doing some creative takes on comfort dishes like grilled cheese, deviled eggs and focaccia with seasonal veggies. A tasty lineup of wines plus beer, morning pastries and coffee make it a perfect pitstop -- even with kids and dogs (there's an outdoor picnic area). Don't leave without snagging a few slices of Estero Gold Reserve, their new Grazin' Girl blue and fresh farm cheeses. Peek in the windows at more than 3,000 wheels of ripening cheese, a seriously cheesy thrill. 14390 Valley Ford Rd, Valley Ford.

Slide 21 of 42 Focaccia with figs and Valley Ford Farmer's Cheese at Valley Ford Cheese & Creamery. Heather Irwin/PD

Slide 22 of 42 Valley Ford Grilled Cheese at Valley Ford Cheese & Creamery. Heather Irwin/PD

Slide 23 of 42 *Brot Modern German, Guerneville: Returning to her family’s roots as the owners of a traditional beer hall in Wisconsin, owner Crista Luedtke has created an updated German-style bratskellar that just put the cherry atop the burgeoning Guerneville food scene. A mix of on-trend design, quirky charm and classic Bavarian dishes, Luedtke and chef de cuisine Joey Blank have distilled the menu into a “best of” playlist that includes potato pancakes, spätzle, sauerbraten, schnitzel, creamed herring and sausages. Mit kraut und bier. Lots of Deutsches bier.

Slide 24 of 42 Advertisement

Slide 25 of 42 Fischplatte with smoked mount lassen trout, creamed herrin, cured salmon, pickled bits at Brot in Guerneville. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 26 of 42 Bavarian pretzel with butter, mustard at Brot in Guerneville. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 27 of 42 Flammkuchen flatbread with fromage blanc, onion, speck emmentaler and wild mushroom at Brot in Guerneville. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 28 of 42 Mandelkuchen, an almond cake with lemon quark, seasonal fruit at Brot in Guerneville. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 29 of 42 *Flowers Winery: A brand new tasting room and winery space for the luxury Sonoma Coast wine brand. Elaborate gardens, outdoor water features and a sleek modering interior are a perfect pairing with Chef Jamil Peden's all-vegetarian bites. Using seasonal produce and high-end techniques, he's created a lineup of well-matched, wine-worthy food. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Slide 30 of 42 Advertisement

Slide 31 of 42 Corn chowder at Flowers Winery in Healdsburg. Heather Irwin/PD

Slide 32 of 42 Outdoor garden at Flowers Winery in Healdsburg. Heather Irwin/PD

Slide 33 of 42 Flowers Vineyards & Winery has opened its first public tasting room at 4035 Westside Road, a sprawling 15.5-acre site just south of Healdsburg. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Slide 34 of 42 Flowers Vineyards & Winery has opened its first public tasting room at 4035 Westside Road, a sprawling 15.5-acre site just south of Healdsburg. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Slide 35 of 42 Public Kitchen, Sonoma: Lunch restaurant at Cornerstone Gardens has new owners, with mostly sandwiches and salads. Share plates of local salumi and cheeses, soups and Sonoma Valley wines. Closes at 5p.m., 23584 Arnold Dr., Sonoma, public-kitchen.org.

Slide 36 of 42 Advertisement

Slide 37 of 42 *Ayawaska RestoBar: Peruvian cuisine, full bar and a great view. Look for classics like Lomo Saltado (beef and french fries), a huge list of ceviches and fresh seafood appetizers, stuffed yucca and stuffed wontons. 101 2nd St., Petaluma, ayawaskasf.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 38 of 42 Bagel Mill, Petaluma: Housemade sourdough bagels plus breakfast and lunch sandwich bagels. 212 Western Ave., Petaluma, thebagelmill.com. (Houston Porter)

Slide 39 of 42 Oyama Sushi, Petaluma: Straightforward sushi/bento spot. 175 N. McDowell, Petaluma. (Yelp)

Slide 40 of 42 Trattoria Roma, Petaluma: Familiar Italian favorites like gnocchi, lasagna, fettucine Alfredo, carbonara. 140 2nd St., Petaluma, trattoriaromapetaluma.com. (Courtesy)

Slide 41 of 42 Coming 2020 - Wit and Wisdom Tavern, Sonoma: New Michael Mina restaurant at the Lodge at Sonoma Renaissance Resort and Spa. (Courtesy photo)