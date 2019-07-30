Two years after the announcement that Kozlowski Farms planned to sell its historic Forestville property, a portion of the jam, pie and tart maker’s portfolio has been sold to Costeaux French Bakery.

Costeaux CEO Will Seppi has announced that his Healdsburg-based bakery will take over the pie and tart production from the Kozlowski family at their own baking facility.

“We are delighted to have partnered with the Seppi family of Costeaux to continue our family legacy of quality locally made pies and pie tarts,” said Carol Kozlowski-Every in a press release. She was not immediately available for comment.

Seppi, who was traveling, said he was also very excited about continuing the family’s traditions. He has hired several Kozlowski employees who have been longterm “makers and bakers” of the product.

“Our core values are very much aligned, making this a great opportunity to preserve and carry forward a brand that Sonoma County has come to love and depend upon for family events and celebrations throughout the year,” said Seppi.

Kozlowski-Every said there was no news about a buyer for the land at this time. The question of the jam, sauce and preserve production remains unclear.

Costeaux French Bakery was founded in 1923 and purchased by the Seppi family in 1981. Their retail outlet and cafe in Healdsburg have recently been joined by satellite bakeries at the Sonoma County Airport and in Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood. Costeaux also produces bread for restaurants and grocers.

Founded in 1949, Kozlowski Farms has been an icon in Sonoma County for generations. The 21-acre farm has been seeking a purchaser for nearly two years.

Check back for more updates on this story.