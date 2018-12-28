Slide 1 of 23 Bollywood, Santa Rosa: After bringing in the incredibly talented Niven Patel from Florida, the Chandi Hospitality Group got off to a solid start at this Indian-style restaurant. The innovative menu goes far beyond tired tikka masala and mushy naan. Instead, it’s a culinary journey across time and space that brings regional Indian classics with spices imported from Executive Chef Niven Patel’s hometown of Gujat together with the best ingredients Sonoma County has to offer. Drinks inspired by mixologists Scott Beattie and Andrea Mota add sparkle to the already-glittering menu. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 4-10:30 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday. 535 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, bollywoodbar.net. Read more. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 2 of 23 Stockhome, Petaluma: A mix of Swedish comfort food and Turkish street food, Stockhome has become a Petaluma staple. Husband and wife team Roberth and Andrea Sundell, who own the upscale Swedish restaurant Plaj in San Francisco, wanted a casual walk-up spot that was family and budget friendly, and they have succeeded. Kabobs and schwarma comingle on the menu with Swedish meatballs, weinerschnitzel, Tunnbrod Rulle and Swedish pancakes. Open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 220 Western Ave., Petaluma, 707-981-8511, stockhomerestaurant.com. Read more. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 3 of 23 Boxcar Fried Chicken & Biscuits, Sonoma: One of the most-watched openings was this quick revamp of the former Fremont Diner, whichclosed unexpectedly in June. The slimmed-down menu focuses on fried chicken and biscuits, as the name implies. With quicker service and Monday through Saturday hours, owners hope for a more sustainable model. Open 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. weekdays. 2698 Fremont Drive, Highway 12, Sonoma, boxcar-friedchicken.com. Read more. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 4 of 23 Pearl, Petaluma: Petaluma continues to benefit from top chefs moving to Rivertown for a lifestyle change. Chez Panisse alum Brian Leitner and his wife, Annette Yang, have locked onto traditional Persian, Middle Eastern and Turkish classics, but also detour into Southern France and Spain for a mashup of flavors that include herbs and spices like sumac and ras el hounout, exotic dishes like griddled Halloumi cheese and peppery tomato shakshuka or buckwheat polenta with sautéed nettles. A tiny space with gigantic flavors. Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. Closed Tuesday. 500 First St., Petaluma, 707-559-5187, pearlpetaluma.com. Read more. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 5 of 23 Kosho, Sebastopol: With a menu that ranges from simple nigiri, sashimi and rolls to Wagyu beef shortribs and okonomiyaki (a savory Japanese pancake), Sebastopol’s Kosho is far above industrial-grade all-you-can-eat sushi bars but less formal than white napkin Japanese restaurants. Somewhere in between, Chef Jake Rand (Sushi Ran) wants Kosho to be a weeknight kind of place rather than a special occasion eatery. For sushi beginners, it’s a safe space to explore. For pros, savor some of the best-made nigiri and sashimi in Sonoma County, along with other Japanese comfort classics — at the right price. Open for dinner daily from 5-9 p.m., 6750 McKinley St., Sebastopol, 707-827-6373, koshosushi.com. Read more. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 7 of 23 Mint and Liberty, Sonoma: When Chef Michael Siegel set out to make the menu for Sonoma’s Mint and Liberty Modern Diner, his question was, “If I was at a diner in Louisiana, what would be on the menu?” His answer: Shrimp gumbo with fried okra and Andouille sausage for one. He then moved on to traditional comfort food served in homey diners in Chicago, New York, California or his home stomping grounds of Arizona. Each answer was a little bit different, resulting in an ambitious menu that spans the gamut from sprouted lentil salad to enchiladas, homemade challah, matzah ball soup and pierogis. A melting pot of cuisines that are each as delicious as the next. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. 19101 Highway 12, Sonoma, mintandliberty.com. Read more. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 8 of 23 Gerard’s Paella, Santa Rosa: The region’s popular Paella Guy finally opens a brick and mortar in downtown Santa Rosa featuring his famous paella along with Spanish appetizers or Pintxo like “papas bravas” (fried potatoes in Angry Sauce) and paella croquettes. 701 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-708-8686, gerardspaella.com. Read more. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 9 of 23 Zoftig, Santa Rosa: Another top chef team do breakfast and lunch with panache. Quietly expanding the menu, they’ve got the best “create your own” salads in town by a longshot, along with a take on Philly cheesesteak, a vegan banh mi, poke bowl and fresh baked goods daily. Open Monday through Saturday. 57 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-521-9554, zoftigeatery.com. Read more. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 10 of 23 Tips Roadside, Kenwood: Chef Thaddeus Palmese gets free reign over the kitchen after years of cooking on the Tri Tip Trolley. His Cajun and New Orleans-style dishes are exceptional, and the grits are worth the trip alone. Make sure to try the beignets and night market fried chicken with red eye gravy as well. Open for brunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday. 8445 Highway 12, Kenwood, 707-509-0078, tipsroadside.com. Read more. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 11 of 23 Parish Cafe, Santa Rosa: A slew of downtown Santa Rosa openings this spring included a second outpost of the popular NOLA-style eatery, Parish. Beignets and bubbly, shrimp and grits, beignets and pretty much anything on the breakfast menu will do you right. 703 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-843-7804, theparishcafe.com. Read more. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 13 of 23 Tamales Mana, Santa Rosa: This mom and pop tamale spot is such a favorite because they’ve made this classic masa treat accessible to the rest of us. The wildly popular carts in Roseland and at the Grocery outlet got a brick and mortar spot, serving up cheese, chicken, pork and mole as well as sweet tamales. Made with soybean oil instead of lard, they’re just as delicious without all the guilt. 1110 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa, 707-595-5742. Read more. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 14 of 23 Salt and Stone, Kenwood: This Kenwood roadhouse has risen again, and packs ’em in every night with comfort classics including Caesar salad, oysters, onion soup, steak and burgers. The extensive menu truly has something for everyone. Open daily for lunch and dinner. 9900 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-833-6326, saltstonekenwood.com. Read more. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 15 of 23 Ippin Udon, Santa Rosa: Thick housemade udon noodles and warming curry or broth at student-friendly prices. 1880 Mendocino Ave., Unit D, (near Mombo’s Pizza) Santa Rosa, 707-521-9911, ippinnllc.com. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 16 of 23 Farmer’s Wife, Sebastopol: A longtime farm market regular, Kendra Kolling recently opened her petite eatery at the Barlow, featuring the world’s best grilled cheese sandwiches, tomato soup, cookies and whatever else she whips up that day. 6760 McKinley St., Unit 120, Sebastopol, 707-827-3306, thefarmerswifesonoma.com. Read more. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 17 of 23 Duke’s Common, Healdsburg: The third of Chef Shane Mcanelly’s Healdsburg restaurants, this casual comfort food restaurant is a joint collaboration with next door’s Duke’s Spirited Cocktails. Quick bits and killer cocktails, what more could you ask for? 109A Plaza St., Healdsburg. For information, call 707-431-1105 or visit dukescommon.com. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 21 of 23 A few major closures this year that stunned us all, including SHED, which closes on Dec. 31; and the Fremont Diner (which has reopened under a new name). We were lucky to have so few, and here’s hoping for a continued economic uptick and more trained restaurant staff in 2019.

