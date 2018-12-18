A Harvard professor said recently that the ideal serving size of french fries is six. With a side salad. That might be fine if you’re an elf, but for serious pommes frites fanatics, it’s all or nothing. Sonoma County has no end of great fries, best served with aioli, but we won’t pass up some homemade ketchup — or even a little Heinz 57. Whether they’re thick or thin, peel on or peel off, fried in duck fat or canola, we’ve found some of the region’s best. Click through the above gallery for details. Did we miss one of your favorites? Let us know in the comments.
Categories
Popular Posts
-
Downtown Santa Rosa Brewpub First 2019 Closureposted on January 9, 2019
-
The Best Places for French Fries in Sonoma Countyposted on December 18, 2018
-
Best Thing I Ate in Sonoma County, 2018posted on December 19, 2018
-
You Can’t Go Wrong at The Farmer’s Wife in Sebastopolposted on December 21, 2018
-
Biggest Sonoma County Restaurant Openings and Closings 2018posted on December 28, 2018
-
Sonoma County Restaurants Open on Christmas Day and More Tasty Treatsposted on December 14, 2018
-
Why Everyone Is Freaking out About Thomas Keller’s Napa Taqueriaposted on January 8, 2019
Recent Comments