A Harvard professor said recently that the ideal serving size of french fries is six. With a side salad. That might be fine if you’re an elf, but for serious pommes frites fanatics, it’s all or nothing. Sonoma County has no end of great fries, best served with aioli, but we won’t pass up some homemade ketchup — or even a little Heinz 57. Whether they’re thick or thin, peel on or peel off, fried in duck fat or canola, we’ve found some of the region’s best. Click through the above gallery for details. Did we miss one of your favorites? Let us know in the comments.