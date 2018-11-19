Slide 1 of 34 Mercato, Santa Rosa: Downtown Santa Rosa’s newest spot has a mix-and-match menu with housemade ricotta ravioli, spaghetti, rigatoni, fettuccine and fusilli (don’t worry they have pictures to remind to what’s what) to pair with traditional sauces and toppings. There’s no wrong or right, so if you want fettuccine with basil pesto sauce and chicken, go for it. We’ll be having some rigatoni with hearty slow-cooked bolognese and meatballs. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 2 of 34 Mercato, Santa Rosa: For carb-averse, there’s zucchini “pasta," too. Sides are far more than an afterthought, and the arancini with lemon aioli are addictive. Kale Caesar with lemon, parmesan and croutons is perfectly balanced as well. Grab some soft serve gelato with Nutella and hazelnuts to end your meal Italian-style. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 3 of 34 Lococo's Cucina Rustica, Santa Rosa: Always-packed, it’s a Santa Rosa scene for lunch and dinner. A huge list of freshly-made pastas are the main draw. Pappardelle con Cinghiale — wide noodles with wild boar sausage and mushrooms is a cold-weather favorite. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 4 of 34 Basilico Cucina Italiano, Santa Rosa: The owners of Cucina Paradiso in Petaluma have created a bustling neighborhood trattoria with fresh pastas and swoon-worthy gnocchi with Gorgonzola-walnut sauce. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 5 of 34 Ca’Bianca, Santa Rosa: Authentic Italian dining in a parent-worthy Victorian. Carbonara with bacon, cream, eggs and cheese is a can’t miss. (Photo by Christa Jeremiason)

Slide 7 of 34 Trattoria Cattaneo, Santa Rosa: Casual Bennett Valley spot popular with families. Specialty pastas like Linguini Vongole (linguine and clams) along with a solid Puttanesca and a pick your pasta, pick your sauce plate. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 8 of 34 Tomatina, Santa Rosa: Family-friendly menu that includes a few specialties for mom and dad, like fusilli gorgonzola with with basil, pine nuts and garlic. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 9 of 34 Riviera Ristorante, Santa Rosa: Another family favorite that also happens to be a favorite carbo-loading bicyclists (like Levi Leipheimer). His namesake dish includes spaghetti with prawns, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes and garlic olive oil. We’re partial to the Gnocchi Riviera with tomato basil sauce and fresh mozzarella. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 10 of 34 Mary’s Pizza Shack, Santa Rosa: The giant meatballs with spaghetti are as legendary as Mary herself. A popular spot for young pasta purists who like their spaghetti plain, possibly with butter or ketchup. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 11 of 34 Canevaris, Santa Rosa: From cannelloni to fresh ravioli, this unassuming little deli has long been the go-to neighborhood spot to pickup dinner for a crowd. (Photo from Yelp)

Slide 13 of 34 Union Hotel, Santa Rosa: Another family-favorite that’s been around since the dawn of time (actually 1879) or just go for the meat-filled ravioli with Bolognese. (Photo by Charlie Gesell)

Slide 14 of 34 Catelli's, Geyserville: Catelli’s paper thin lasagna is a must-have, but it’s worth trying their seasonal carbonara, penne with Domenica’s sauce or kid-friendly butter and garlic only. (Photo by Jeff Kan Lee)

Slide 15 of 34 Diavola, Geyserville: Chestnut gnocchi and spaghettini with pork cheek ragu are among the classic pasta recipes from Chef Dino Bugica, who spent more than 10 years in Italy honing his craft. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 16 of 34 Cafe Citti: Tuscan style Lasagna is a signature at this long-time roadhouse in Kenwood. But Chef Luca also has great gnocchi, and mix and match pastas and sauces. (Photo: Jeff Kan Lee)

Slide 17 of 34 Baci Cafe and Wine Bar, Healdsburg: More than a dozen types of pasta from Kobe beef Bolognese to lobster ravioli. (Photo by Conner Jay)

Slide 19 of 34 Campo Fina, Healdsburg: Homey Italian from celebrated chef Ari Rosen. Nona’s Kitchen favorites include housemade ravioli with ricotta and light tomato sauce and Tomasso’s Sugo Calabrese, a hearty beef and pork rib sauce atop spaghettini. (Photo by Crista Jeremiason)

Slide 20 of 34 Chalkboard, Healdsburg: Tasting of all housemade pasta is the way to go. Executive Chef Shane McAnelly is a pasta pro, but isn’t afraid to add a few twists, like nuvole pastas with black garlic and truffle butter, strozzapreti with shrimp and Old Bay seasoning, or “cocoa trifoglio” with duck confit and foie gras butter. (Photo by Conner Jay)

Slide 21 of 34 Risibisi, Petaluma: This pasta house always gets a Michelin nod for its menu. House specialities include wild boar gnocchi, pumpkin ravioli and the classic Puttanesca. (Photo by Beth Schlanker)

Slide 22 of 34 Cucina Paradiso, Petaluma: Always one of the top Italian trattorias in Sonoma County, the pasta is as solid as their reputation. You can’t go wrong with the gnocchi, but Rigatoni Alla Carcerata, a ravioli with roast duck, is a favorite. (Photo by Jeff Kan Lee)

Slide 23 of 34 Sugo, Petaluma: Another family-friendly spot in the heart of Petaluma that’s best known for their delicious bruschettas and equally-excellent pasta. Chicken Papparadelle with wild mushrooms, peppers and broth is a signature. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 25 of 34 Glen Ellen Star, Glen Ellen: There’s always a pasta dish or two on the ever-seasonal menu of Chef Ari Weisswasser. This cozy neighborhood cafe offers up show-stoppers like rigatoni with chanterelles, pumpkin butter, pomegranate and house-made ricotta or bucatini with Bolognese, kale and gremolata. (Photo by Kent Porter)

Slide 26 of 34 Della Santina, Sonoma: Sonoma’s Tuscan “Soul Food” restaurant is the spot for lasagna Bolognese with creamy Béchamel. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 27 of 34 Depot Hotel, Sonoma: A longtime local favorite run by the Ghilarducci family, the pasta courses include prosciutto and ricotta stuffed tortellini and black spaghetti with clams, mussels and prawns. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 28 of 34 Mamma Taninos, Sonoma: Almost unknown outside of the town of Sonoma, you’ll find plenty of locals enjoying the oft-changing menu of pastas like spaghetti carbonara with pancetta, egg and parmesan, fettuccine contadina with Calabrese sausage and cream sauce or a simple capellini with fresh tomatoes, basil and garlic. (Photo from Yelp)

Slide 29 of 34 Art's Place, Rohnert Park: The great and wonderful Pasta King, Art Ibleto, serves up family favorites in a casual Rohnert Park cafe. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 31 of 34 Tony’s North Beach, Rohnert Park: Tony’s North Beach: A sadly underrated pizza and pasta spot inside the Graton Casino, celebrity chef Tony Gemignani’s pasta is almost as legendary as his pizza. Go simple with spaghetti and meatballs or get fancy with spicy mostaccioli and Dungeness crab with tomato cream sauce. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 32 of 34 Negri's, Occidental: For more than 60 years, this family-run Italian restaurant has been a Sonoma ravioli landmark. They're still made fresh several times a week according to the traditional recipe. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 33 of 34 Canneti Roadhouse Italiana, Forestville: Locals know the love served up in this adorable little roadhouse, but it often slides under the radar of Santa Rosans. Chef Francesco Torre showcases his Tuscan roots with brilliant pastas like Hen of the Woods ravioli with sweet corn cream and basil pesto, linguine with clams and mussels, gnocchi with prawn carbonara and maccheroni with Tuscan meat sauce. We love the trio for two, so you can taste several of the pastas at once. (Courtesy photo)