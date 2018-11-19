Pasta naysayers be damned, because a steaming bowl of ravioli with Bolognese sauce will never meet its match in a kale salad. Embracing the centuries old tradition of hearty pasta to warm the heart and soul, we’ve rounded up some of Sonoma County’s top spots for twisting and twirling spaghetti and fettuccine; for diving into chestnut gnocchi or duck ravioli; for hovering over a simple Carbonara and letting a few carbohydrates pass your lips without guilt.

