Whether you call ‘em doughnuts or donuts; cake or yeast; jelly-filled or straight up glazed, it’s always time for these fried bits of heaven. But wasting calories on a day-old mess just isn’t worth it. Click through the gallery for some of our favorites across the county.

Have more favorites we missed? Let us know in the comments.

City Garden Doughnuts & Coffee, Santa Rosa: City Garden is one of the newer players in the doughnut game. Using brioche dough, their donuts take a subtler approach with intensely-flavored glazes made with fresh fruit or rich chocolate. Richer, but less greasy than a regular donut, they are totally crave-worthy. 1200 4th St., Santa Rosa, 707-595-1932

Donuts & Bagel Cafe, Santa Rosa: Food-choosy friends swear this is the best donut cafe in town. Always packed, jelly are a favorite. Donut holes are also awesome. 750 Stony Point Rd, Santa Rosa, 707-284-1012.

BurtoNZ Bakery, Windsor: You can thank the Kiwis for coming up with a cream and raspberry filled donut that’s about the best thing since sliced bread. Though it lacks the traditional hole in the middle, this New Zealand specialty is a not-too-sweet fried torpedo rolled in sugar, split down the middle and stuffed with whipped cream and a schmear of seedless raspberry jam. Ohhh, so good with morning coffee or an evening dessert, or any time in between. 9076 Brooks Rd S, Windsor, 707-687-5455.

Jelly Donut, Santa Rosa: My favorite raspberry jelly donut. Open 24 hours. ’Nuf said. 443 Dutton Ave, Ste 10, Santa Rosa, 707-544-8494.

Donut City, Santa Rosa: Wait, actually this is also my favorite raspberry jelly donut. Just not open 24 hours. 331 Guerneville Rd # M, Santa Rosa, 707-579-9955.

Crystal’s Corner, Santa Rosa: If you need a burger with your donut, here’s the place. Decent donuts served up friendly. Right next to Whole Foods to make you feel extra guilty. 1185 Yulupa Ave, Santa Rosa, 707-545-5668‎.

Krispy Kreme, Rohnert Park: What once was lost, now is found. Krispy Creme has returned to Sonoma County, this time just a little further south, but much closer to an off-ramp. Look for the “Hot Now” neon sign to find out when donuts are at their freshest. Plus, they’re open until 11p.m. for late night munchies. 5090 Redwood Dr, Rohnert Park, (707) 521-9154.

Bright Bear Bakery, Petaluma: You had us at Strawberry Buttercream Cronut. A cross between the flaky goodness of a croissant and the fried perfection of a donut, this hybrid breakfast — let’s be honest, anytime — treat is a specialty. 2620 Lakeville Hwy., Petaluma, 707-787-7411.

Dunkin’ Donuts, Petaluma: The first outpost of this East Coast and Midwest donut favorite arrived in Petaluma to the delight of transplants. In addition to their legendary coffee, donuts come in every flavor of the rainbow. Because that’s what donuts are made of…rainbows and love. 435 N McDowell Blvd Suite 50, Petaluma, (707) 408-2100.

Keny’s Donuts, Petaluma: A longtime local favorite that’s been around for more than two decades. 202 Douglas St., Petaluma, 707-765-3961.

Sunrise Donuts, Petaluma: Chocolate cake and blueberry donuts are special favorites at this neighborhood spot. 68 E Washington St., Petaluma, 707-762-6601

Donut Den, Petaluma: Donuts. Chinese food. While the combo may be a little off-beat, this small Petaluma restaurant does both equally well. 1390 N. McDowell Blvd # J, Petaluma, 707-792-1312.

Danish & Donuts, Sonoma: Crullers are a specialty at Sonoma’s Danish & Donuts, along with yeasty donuts with sprinkles, and maybe a danish or two if you get there early. Boston creme’s get top billing. 18580 Sonoma Hwy., Sonoma, 707-938-1333.

Flaky Cream Do-Nuts & Coffee Shop, Healdsburg: A favorite coffee shop since the 1960s, this classic has full breakfast and lunch. But it’s the donuts in the window every morning that have been drawing kids and hungry grown-ups to this spot for more than 50 years. They even have a “buy 5 get one free” deal for their donuts. Amazing glazed donuts. 441 Center Street, Healdsburg, 707-433-3895.

Zazu Kitchen + Farm, Sebastopol: Due to the recent flooding, Zazu is temporarily closed. We’re looking forward to their maple-glazed donuts with bacon jimmies once they reopen.