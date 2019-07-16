Slide 1 of 18 Salads and slaws: Healthy eating during summer vacation can sound like a drag, but Trader Joe’s pre-made salads are anything but. The refreshing Lemon Basil Pasta Salad combines farfalle pasta and asiago cheese with fresh produce such as spinach, peas and zucchini, topped off with a light basil lemon vinaigrette. And no backyard barbecue would be complete without the Organic Coleslaw Kit, with fresh chopped cabbage and shredded carrots tossed in a sweet and tangy slaw dressing, a crunchy topping for fish tacos or pulled pork sliders. (Trader Joe's)

Fresh produce: During these hot, sunny months, all of our favorite fruits and vegetables are in season, and Trader Joe's offers fresh and organic picks at reasonable prices. The best seasonal produce the store has to offer include the Seedless Watermelons, sweet-tart Apricots, juicy Organic Strawberries, super sweet and golden Rainier Cherries, aromatic potted Basil Plants and Organic Tomatoes sold on the vine. (Shutterstock)

Meats: For your summertime barbecues, Trader Joe's has Beef Hot Dogs that are more guilt-free than many other brands, as they're organic, free from nitrates and MSG, and made with beef from grass-fed cows. You can also switch up your burger game with the All Natural Ground Turkey Patties, which have no added hormones and less fat than regular beef patties. Pro tip: add Trader Joe's Honey Pale Ale Mustard to your dogs and burgers for a subtly sweet, savory and slightly hoppy flavor. (Trader Joe's)

Buns and rolls: Forget the same old sesame seed buns you usually get for your burgers and sandwiches. Trader Joe's Everything Ciabatta Rolls are topped with an "everything" seasoning consisting of sea salt, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, and dried minced onion and garlic. And if you're a fan of French pastries, go for the the Brioche Buns, which are fluffy, moist and sure to make your burgers a little more classy. (Trader Joe's)

Frozen meals: When you have to work all day instead of enjoying the sunny weather, preparing a whole meal when you get home is usually the last thing you want to do. Trader Joe's has frozen entrees for when you want to pull together a tasty meal in a pinch. The Quinoa Cowboy Veggie Burgers, made with black beans, roasted corn and red peppers, are great Southern-inspired additions to any grill. And why not take your tastebuds on a trip to Europe with a frozen Flatbread Pizza? There's a selection of flatbreads to choose from, including the Italian-inspired Burrata, Prosciutto & Arugula and the French-style Tarte aux Champignons with a mushroom and cheese blend. (Trader Joe's)

Frozen desserts: A list of summer fare wouldn't be complete without mention of everyone's favorite frozen treat: ice cream! Trader Joe's new Strawberry Greek Frozen Yogurt Parfait Bars are made with creamy and tart greek yogurt combined with a sweet strawberry puree and vanilla almond granola clusters, all wrapped up into a delightful ice cream pop. And you can't go wrong with Trader Joe's classic Mochi, the small Japanese-inspired chewy ice cream bites that are impossible to have just one of. Mochi flavors include the traditional green tea, Thai tea, strawberry, mango, and chocolate. (Trader Joe's)

Snacks and Sweets: If you're a TJ fan, you probably have your go-to snacks that you can't leave the store without. For me, it's the sweet and spicy Chile Spiced Dried Mango and the Simply Nutty Bars drizzled in dark chocolate. But there are new summer snacks that I already can't get enough of, such as the hot Jerk-Style Plantain Chips, the zesty-sweet Mini Meyer Lemon Flavored Biscotti, and the Patio Potato Chips featuring all of my favorite chip flavors: dill, ketchup, barbecue, and salt and vinegar. And while it's not new, a summer food list would be incomplete without Trader Joe's S'mores Chocolate Bar - silky milk chocolate, gooey marshmallows and crunchy graham crackers rolled into a mess-free bar.

Drinks: You'll need some refreshments while lounging in the sun all day and noshing on TJ treats. Trader Joe's Organic Hibiscus Tea and Lemonade Beverage is a bright and refreshing twist on the classic Arnold Palmer, while the new Turmeric Ginger Coconut Beverage is a satisfyingly smooth, spiced golden drink with a touch of sweet honey and cinnamon. If you're looking for something more adult, Trader Joe's recently added a hard lemonade to its line of "Campanology" brews called Lemon Peal, a light and fizzy malt beverage infused with fresh lemon juice and cane sugar. (Trader Joe's)

Toiletries: While you're at that outdoor barbecue eating and sipping all your new summer sustenance courtesy of Trader Joe's, it's important to have skin protection from the sun. TJ's SPF 50 Spray Sunscreen is paraben-free and contains nourishing aloe, vitamin E and coconut oil. And if you were too late in applying that sunscreen, or just want smooth and refreshed skin, try Trader Joe's Moisturizing Gel with Aloe Vera for cool relief. (Trader Joe's)