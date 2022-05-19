The 50 Best Restaurants in Sonoma

Slide 1 of 50
Animo, Sonoma: Former Per Se chef Joshua Smookler and his wife, Heidy He, have, in mere months, transformed a humble taqueria into one of the buzziest destination restaurants this year. Defying simple categorization, the menu focuses on dry-aged whole Spanish turbot, local beef, and Iberico pork, all cooked over an open fire. Boquerones toast with anchovies is a required dish, along with scallops crudo with yuzu, and a whimsical affogato served in a cat mug. 18976 Sonoma Hwy., Sonoma. @animo_restaurant on Instagram (Kim Carroll/for Sonoma Magazine)
Slide 2 of 50
EDGE, Sonoma: Once a private supper club showcasing the bounty of Glen Ellen’s renowned Stone Edge Farm and its estate wines, EDGE is now a prix fixe restaurant open to the public—and an outlet for Peruvian chef Fiorella Butron’s exquisite creativity. The result is an alchemy of seasonal farm-to-table flavors and culinary influences, including Peru, Hawaii, Europe, Southeast Asia, and India. 139 E. Napa St., Sonoma. 707-935-6520, edgesonoma.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Slide 3 of 50
El Molino Central, Sonoma: We could complain that there’s never parking and always a line out the door at this cantina, but people tend not to notice such details when sitting down for the world’s best Mexican food. It starts with house-ground masa pressed by hand into imperfectly perfect corn tortillas. Top those with pork al pastor or Dungeness crab, and you’ve got something remarkable. Add to the menu chiles rellenos with walnut sauce, homemade mole, and tamales, and you can see why this unassuming taqueria is something special. 11 Central Ave., Sonoma. 707-939-1010, elmolinocentral.com (Jeff Kan Lee/The Press Democrat)
Slide 4 of 50
Folktable, Sonoma: Some of the most creative dishes in Sonoma County are coming out of this hidden brunchy-lunchy gem at Cornerstone Gardens, which turns out tartines and toasts, amazingly good sweet-spicy fried chicken, steak frites, and fruity hand pies. But the star, especially at this time of year, is the lush, wonderland garden setting. 23584 Arnold Dr., Sonoma. 707-356-3567, folktable.com (Courtesy of Folktable)
Slide 5 of 50
Glen Ellen Star, Glen Ellen: Chef Ari Weiswasser’s custom-built wood oven is the glowing heart of the Star, one of Wine Country’s perennial must-try spots. Combining classic French techniques with laserfocused attention to detail, Weiswasser impresses with roasted Brussels sprouts with brown sugar marmalade, a genuinely remarkable brick chicken, and impressive Neapolitan-style pizzas. 13648 Arnold Dr., Glen Ellen. 707-343-1384, glenellenstar.com (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)
Slide 6 of 50
Salt & Stone, Kenwood: Being wildly popular doesn’t always equal great food, but this always-packed Kenwood roadhouse has an approachable menu that delivers. The former owners of Mendocino’s critically acclaimed Cafe Beaujolais found diners eager for their atmosphere, price point, and French-Italian menu. A full bar and happy hour specials appeal to nearby Oakmonters, Valley visitors, and wine industry folks alike. It’s easy to make a whole dinner just from their oyster bar and appetizer menu, but seafood and steaks are equally excellent. 9900 Sonoma Hwy., Kenwood, 707-833-6326, saltstonekenwood.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)
Slide 7 of 50
Valley Bar + Bottle, Sonoma: This neighborhood restaurant, wine bar, and bottle shop has effortlessly surged to the top since its 2020 debut. Opened by four Scribe Winery alums, the eatery features a riduculously clever and of-the-moment wine list (biodynamic wines, rare varietals, and difficult-to-source regions). Chefs Emma Lipp and Stephanie Reagor offer a wide-ranging, seasonal menu, including pats of crispy rice with scallions and ginger, fried chicken with peanut curry, and a custardy boiled egg with spicy, umami-laden Hong Kong XO sauce. 487 First St. W., Sonoma. 707-934-8403, valleybarandbottle.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Slide 8 of 50
Wit & Wisdom, Sonoma: The menu hasn’t changed much since chef Michael Mina opened this spot, his first Wine Country restaurant, in 2020. And that’s not a bad thing, because he got it right the first time, with dishes like meaty braised short ribs in puff pastry, crunchy Liberty duck wings, and carbonara pizza. But it’s the vegetarian offerings that bowl us over: Heirloom roasted carrots bathed in vadouvan-spiced yogurt, broccolini in preserved lemon sofrito, and beet carpaccio with tangerine labneh. 1325 Broadway, Sonoma. 707-931-3405, witandwisdomsonoma.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Slide 9 of 50
Grossman's Noshery & Bar, Santa Rosa: This Jewish eatery has finally quelled the kvetching about our county’s lack of a New York-style deli. Grossman’s menu is something to explore over time — today, maybe lox and housemade bagels, latkes and applesauce, some matzoh ball soup or brisket. Next, perhaps the vegetarian sabich platter, chopped liver, and a few boozy egg creams. For later, take home pints of pickles and egg salad, a loaf of challah, or an entire corned beef sandwich kit. 308 Wilson St., Santa Rosa. 707-595-7707, grossmanssr.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)
Slide 10 of 50
Hana Japanese Restaurant, Rohnert Park: Chef Ken Tominaga is Japanese cuisine in Sonoma County. While fancy sushi bars come and go, Hana sticks to the basics of pristine fish (often flown in from Japan), talented sushi chefs, and authentic preparation. Openers like chawan mushi, a savory egg custard with prawns and scallops, and the signature Happy Spoon, a single bite of oyster with uni, tobiko, ponzu sauce, and crème frâiche, take you to the streets of Tokyo. Save room for main dishes like kurobuta pork tonkatsu and delicate, miso-marinated black cod. 101 Golf Course Dr., Rohnert Park. 707-586-0270, hanajapanese.com (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
Slide 11 of 50
Pizza Leah, Windsor: The world needs more Leah Scurtos. The champion pizzaiola puts every bit of her soul into making the perfect pizza. Long-fermented Roman-style pizzas are boss; the award-winning Old Grey Beard with Italian sausage, hot honey and orange zest slays; and we go a little weak in the knees over the Roo’s, with olive oil, mushroom, Fontina, thyme, and shaved Parmesan. More than just a pie slinger, Scurto is a community-minded restaurateur who’s always happy to lend a hand to other chefs. 9240 Old Redwood Hwy., Windsor. 707-620-0551, pizzaleah.com (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Slide 12 of 50
Sazón, Santa Rosa: Despite a spate of new Peruvian restaurants in recent months, no one has knocked this undisputed champion off its pedestal. Sazón’s ceviche de pescado with its tangy (dare we say drinkable) “ leche de tigre,” papa a la Huancaína, and lomo saltado are standards in Sonoma County. The mix of indigenous Peruvian ingredients and influences from Spanish, Japanese, and African and Chinese immigrants make it one of the most fascinating cuisines in the world. 1129 Sebastopol Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-523-4346, sazonsr.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Slide 13 of 50
Sweet T's Restaurant and Bar, Windsor: Good barbecue is the white whale for Sonoma County diners. But pull into the parking lot of this upscale, strip-mall restaurant, and the sweet smell of wood smoke drifting through the parking lot declares that yes, you’ve found it. Pitmaster George Ah Chin isn’t messing around, serving up tender ribs, pork, and brisket—but that’s just the half of it. Southern-style sides like creamed corn, mashed potatoes, and mac ’n cheese don’t disappoint; fried chicken nails it; and the cocktails will make you forget any woes you came in with. 9098 Brooks Rd. S., Windsor. 707-687-5185, sweettssouthern.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Slide 14 of 50
The Spinster Sisters, Santa Rosa: The little café that could. Throughout the pandemic, chef Liza Hinman’s weekly pickup “Family Meals” of were a source of hope and inspiration. Last spring, they built a charming outdoor space, adding seafood dishes inspired by Hinman’s East Coast upbringing. The restaurant impresses with comforting roast chicken, flaky wild-mushroom hand pies, and top-notch burgers. If there’s a restaurant to root for, it’s The Spinster Sisters. 401 S. A St., Santa Rosa. 707-528-7100, thespinstersisters.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)
Slide 15 of 50
Taqueria Molcajetes, Santa Rosa: Guy Fieri brought molcajetes into the national consciousness when he featured this tiny taqueria’s namesake dish — a steaming stew served in a blisteringly hot stone bowl — on the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” in 2018. Lines can be long, but the al pastor rotisserie, fresh aguas frescas, hefty burritos, and homey weekend specials including birria de res, menudo, and morisqueta are worth the wait. After exhaustive research (and a few burnt fingers), we can safely say you won’t find better. 1195 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa. 707-544-8280. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)
Slide 16 of 50
Willi's Wine Bar: Though it doesn’t have the same funky French bistro charm as the original (which burned in the 2017 wildfires), the rebuilt Willi’s demonstrates a nuanced maturity, with small plates like curried crab tacos, ahi tuna tartare, goat cheese fritters with lavender honey, barbecue-duck polenta, and Moroccan lamb chops. The wine list has a clear point of view and opportunities to explore, with 2-ounce pours in addition to by-the-glass, half-bottle, and bottle options. The restaurant’s “Private Stash” wine list lets wine snobs flex a little. 1415 Town and Country Dr., Santa Rosa. 707-526-3096, williswinebar.net (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Slide 17 of 50
Barndiva, Healdsburg: After winning a 2021 Michelin star, the restaurant’s already stellar reputation for farm-to-table, tweezer-perfect plates jumped even higher with the recent addition of chef Erik Anderson (Coi, Noma, Catbird Seat). The outdoor patio is prime seating, but there’s not a lousy table to be found in this light, airy, barn-inspired restaurant. Pastry chef Neidy Venegas’ outstanding desserts and mixologist extraordinaire Scott Beattie’s cocktails, all of which are crafted with ingredients sourced from the restaurant’s farm in nearby Philo, add to the wonder of this extraordinary restaurant. 231 Center St., Healdsburg. 707-431-0100, barndiva.com (Jil Hales/Barndiva)
Slide 18 of 50
Catelli's, Geyserville: Generations of Catelli family members have owned this historic Italian restaurant, but current chef Domenica Catelli has raised the bar with updated classics in a modern space. The lasagna is legendary, with 10 paper-thin pasta sheets layered with cheese and Domenica’s secret tomato sauce. Other best bets: chicken Parmesan and their “ultimate” burger (the secret is house-ground meat). 21047 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville. 707-857-3471, mycatellis.com (Chris Hardy/for Sonoma Magazine)
Slide 19 of 50
Diavola Pizzeria & Salumeria, Geyserville: Chef Dino Bugica is a chef’s chef. After spending a decade in Italy mastering the art of butchery and rustic “ cocina povera” cooking, Bugica honed his craft at this sought-out pizza kitchen and restaurant. There’s beauty in something as simple as spaghetti with pork-cheek ragu and wood-fired pizzas, but dishes like veal sweetbreads and squid-ink pasta with uni make Diavola exceptional. 21021 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville. 707-814-0111, diavolapizzeria.com (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Slide 20 of 50
Dry Creek Kitchen, Healdsburg: When Charlie Palmer opened DCK in 2001, Healdsburg was barely a blip on the culinary map. Over the years, its reputation has risen and fallen with the comings and goings of executive chefs. But with the promotion of longtime sous-chef Wyatt Keith to head up the kitchen, this classic spot is experiencing a renaissance. Threecourse prix fixe menus ($75) and some updated dishes bring in newcomers, while the $115 tasting menu still seems a deal in this ever-more-expensive town. 317 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. 707-431-0330, drycreekkitchen.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Slide 21 of 50
Little Saint, Healdsburg: One of the most eagerly-awaited projects in Sonoma County, this farm-focused and entirely plant-based restaurant inside the former SHED building is a sensory experience. The collaboration between Little Saint Farm, SingleThread’s Kyle and Katina Connaughton, and chef de cuisine Bryan Oliver features eye-popping, painstakingly-made creations inspired by world cuisine. Even the pastries are plant-based. 25 North St., Healdsburg. littlesainthealdsburg.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)
Slide 22 of 50
Lo & Behold, Healdsburg: It’s rare to find good food at a bar and equally rare to find amazing drinks at a restaurant, but Lo & Behold cracks the code. Former Duke’s Spirited Cocktails founders Laura Sanfilippo and Tara Heffernon opened their dream cocktail bar with friend and chef Sean Raymond Kelley, inviting locals and intrepid travelers alike to chill on the back patio or grab a drink and bar snacks. Upscale chicken tenders and a deconstructed crab rangoon are favorites, along with a creamy margarita with avocado and coconut oil. Why didn’t someone think of this before? 214 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. 707-756-5021, loandbeholdca.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)
Slide 23 of 50
Quail & Condor/Troubadour, Healdsburg: SingleThread alums Melissa Yanc and Sean McGaughey are the kind of culinary disrupters Sonoma County needs. The couple’s tiny bakery on Healdsburg Avenue sells out of crispy, lacquered pastries, loaves of bread, bagels, cakes and whatever else they dream up daily. The couple recently opened a second business, Troubadour, focusing on gourmet sandwiches. Naturally-fermented bread is stuffed with brisket, Dungeness crab, or roasted chicken, but the best is the creamy, dreamy egg salad on fluffy Japanese milk bread. Quail & Condor, 149 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. quailandcondor.com; Troubadour, 381 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. 707-756-3972, troubadourhbg.com (Emma K. Morris)
Slide 24 of 50
Single Thread Farm, Restaurant and Inn, Healdsburg: Not just a top spot in our books, Kyle and Katina Connaughton’s 55-seat restaurant has climbed to No. 37 in the world, according to the annual list curated by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Micro-seasonal cooking according to traditional Japanese farming calendars is at the heart of what makes the restaurant so special, along with an impressive wine list, bespoke menus, and meticulous attention to detail. 131 North St., Healdsburg. 707-723-4646, singletheadfarms.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)
Slide 25 of 50
Trading Post Restaurant, Cloverdale: Quaint Cloverdale often gets overlooked, but Trading Post is a gem in the northern reaches of Sonoma County. The dinner menu is crafted around seasonal comfort classics like roast chicken with spelt berries and herb butter, or a light saffron seafood stew. Sunday brunches come with live music, and on Wednesday nights, there’s a three-course prix fixe meal, usually coming in under $30. 102 S. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale. 707-894-6483, thepostcloverdale.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Slide 26 of 50
Valette, Healdsburg: Chef Dustin Valette comes from one of Healdsburg’s oldest families and carries a passion for local ingredients in his DNA. While the menu, with Kobe beef, truffles, caviar, and his famous day-boat scallops en croûte read as “fancy,” you’ll find plenty of local winemakers, neighbors, and friends enjoying a glass of wine and dinner at the bar. For first-timers, we like the “Trust Me” tasting, which offers the chance to experience many of the menu’s highlights. 344 Center St., Healdsburg. 707-473-0946, valettehealdsburg.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Slide 27 of 50
Easy Rider, Petaluma: Sure, you’ll find shrimp and grits, collard greens, and hush puppies at this Southern- and Low Country-inspired restaurant. But rather than shouting “howdy, y’all,” the locally sourced ingredients and a gentle hand create a comfortable marriage of the South and the West. Low Country crab cakes, the Southern fried-chicken dinner, and bar’s brilliant cocktails don’t disappoint. We’re especially fond of the Pisco Punch, a velvet-gloved slap in the face, in a good way. 190 Kentucky St., Petaluma. 707-774-6233, easyriderpetaluma.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Slide 28 of 50
Della Fattoria, Petaluma: Long before Petaluma was a foodie destination, Kathleen and Ed Weber founded a European-style bread bakery and cafe that changed the paradigm of artisan bread. The bakery’s brick-oven loaves are still sought out throughout the Bay Area, and the café has grown into a weekend hot spot with ridiculously good breakfasts and sandwiches. Kids’ eyes are glued to bakery cases filled with just-made pastries, cupcakes, and croissants, while grown-ups ogle the lineup of fresh, yeasty loaves (the Meyer lemon-rosemary bread is a favorite). If you can, score a seat at the communal farm table by the window. 143 Petaluma Blvd N. Petaluma. 707-763-0161, dellafattoria.com (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Slide 29 of 50
Pearl, Petaluma: Inspired by the flavors of the Eastern Mediterranean and North Africa, owners Brian Leitner and Annette Yang bring a California touch to far-off flavors. Luscious shakshuka, warm pita with mint labneh and roasted carrot hummus, Levantine-spiced brisket, and a Persian meatball tagine, enjoyed on their tiny patio or inside the warm, sunny café, offers a virtual trip along the Spice Route. The restaurant was one of the first to include service in their menu prices (no tips). 500 First St., Petaluma. 707-559-5187, pearlpetaluma.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)
Slide 30 of 50
Street Social, Petaluma: With just six tables and 300 feet of dining space, Street Social feels like you’ve stumbled across a secret culinary hideout. From a hobbit-sized kitchen space, chef Jevon Martin turns out obsessively-constructed plates, including steak tartare on grilled bread with horseradish, onion jam, and egg-yolk bottarga; and pan-fried monkfish with ’nduja butter and rice porridge. The lineup is always brief but intriguing, and it changes each Wednesday at the whim of the chef. 29 F Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. 707-774-6185, streetsocial.social (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Slide 31 of 50
Sol Food, Petaluma: A sister to two wildly popular Puerto Rican restaurants in Marin, Sol Food opened this spring in a massive Theatre District space reimagined as an island outpost. Brunch is popular, with a lengthy list of soul-satisfying dishes including French toast, espresso with condensed milk, spicy picadillo on rice, and a great Cubano sandwich. The signature pollo al horno with fried plantains is a great starting point, but level up with the mofongo relleno de camarones, a spicy shrimp dish served over mashed plantains. 151 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma. 707-347-5998, solfoodrestaurant.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)
Slide 32 of 50
Stockhome, Petaluma: The unfussy, family-friendly vibe of this cafe is undeniably Swedish. Bright Josef Frank floral wallpaper speaks to the eatery’s traditional-modern menu of pickled herring, gravlax, Swedish pancakes, and meatballs with lingonberry jam. But in addition to Swedish favorites, chef Roberth Sundell breaks the mold with Mediterranean street food popular in his home country: hearty kebab plates, falafel pita wraps, and fried Halloumi. The European candy in glass jars is a special treat. 220 Western Ave., Petaluma. 707-981-8511, stockhomerestaurant.com (New Rev Media)
Slide 33 of 50
The Shuckery, Petaluma: Sisters Jazmine and Aluxa Lalicker started their business in 2007 when they hit the event circuit wearing cocktail dresses and shucking oysters with the skill of grizzled fishermen. Their success led to a brick-and-mortar restaurant inside the historic Hotel Petaluma. The focus is on their raw oyster bar, along with an expanded menu of carefully sourced seafood that goes into tasty baked oysters, fish and chips, chowder, and gumbo. 100 Washington St., Petaluma. 707-981-7891, theshuckeryca.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Slide 34 of 50
Table Culture Provisions, Petaluma: After investing their pandemic stimulus checks in Tesla stock, chefs Stéphane Saint Louis and Steven Vargas used the $17,000 windfall to launch their restaurant dream. Now, after growing the business in temporary digs, they’ve found a tiny new Petaluma Boulevard space of their own, where the food has evolved into a truly masterful blend of high-low eats, including delicata squash rings with onion dip and caviar; yeasty Parker House rolls with bone-marrow butter; and rib eye with potato pavé and shaved truffles. 312 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma. 707-559-5739, tcprovision.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Slide 35 of 50
Altamont General Store, Occidental: The building is from 1872, but the modern-day market and café caters to contemporary palates seeking mouthwatering wonders like a Boho Bowl of (hang on, there’s a lot happening in this dish): stewed French lentils, Koda Farms Kokuho rice, organic brown rice, Brussels sprouts, charred cabbage, cauliflower, marinated carrots, arugula, pickled beets, kraut, pumpkin-seed chimichurri, pepitas, and crème fraîche. And yet you can get a good hot dog, too, of organic beef or Beyond beef, plus housemade mochi donuts and a killer Straus Family Creamery milkshake. 3703 Main St., Occidental. 707-874-6053, altamontgeneralstore.com (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Slide 36 of 50
Blue Ridge Kitchen, Sebastopol: You’ve never had grits as fine as those from chef Matt D’Ambrosi, which come studded with shrimp and bacon and laced with a crawfish-cognac cream. There’s so much to enjoy at this stylish spot in the Barlow, where you can try a wood-grilled portobello muffaletta sandwich, or savor elegant cioppino stocked with shellfish, salmon, and prawns in tomato-anise broth. Finish with a slab of Mississippi mud pie. 6770 McKinley St., Sebastopol. 707-222-5040, brkitchen.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Slide 37 of 50
Brot, Guerneville: Leave it to inventive, unstoppable chef Crista Luedtke to bring us this twist on Midwest-inspired German fare, set in a wonderful small town known for its riverside cabins and LGBTQIA+ community. The tiny, wood-trimmed broterie (is that a word? it is now!) delivers the delicious goods, with Panizzera Meat Co. or housemade vegan brats mounded in mushrooms and kraut, crispy pork schnitzel with apple cabbage slaw, and, of course, warm Bavarian pretzels to soak up all that nice German beer in your tummy. 16218 Main St., Guerneville. 707-604-6102, brotguerneville.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)
Slide 38 of 50
Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant, Forestville: This posh resort has all the awards: Best Restaurants in America, World’s 36 Best Food Destinations, and a Michelin star every year since 2006. This spring, the beloved restaurant was in transition as a new executive chef was set to take the reins — but with a solid kitchen team in place, it’s sure to remain one of our finest spots. A new four-course tasting menu has just been unveiled, featuring sunchoke ricotta tortellinin with morels, peas, and Parmesan fonduta, and rack of lamb. 7871 River Rd., Forestville. 707-887-3300, farmhouseinn.com (Charlie Gesell/for Sonoma Magazine)
Slide 39 of 50
Fern Bar, Sebastopol: The groovy joint in The Barlow is chock-a-block with ferns, just like the 1970s. But the food and drink are modern, baby. Craving chawan mushi with crispy bone marrow and shiitake mushrooms? Or a terrific cocktail of mezcal, rum, pandan leaf, toasted brown rice, sunomono shrub, orgeat, lemon, and egg white? Part of the fun here is exploring uncommon flavors and bouncing around among eclectic dishes. And before we forget, three words: crème fraîche biscuits. 6780 Depot St., Sebastopol, 707-861-9603, fernbar.com (Courtesy of Fern bar)
Slide 40 of 50
Handline, Sebastopol: Let’s talk tortillas. This café boasts an authentic stone mill to grind organic corn kernels into masa for its homemade rustic-thick tortillas, which are then griddled to order for marvelous meat, fish, or vegetarian tacos. Salads are outstanding, like the Baja Sur, which tosses kanpachi crudo with avocado, hibiscus, cilantro, chives, seaweed, ancho chiles, and broken tostadas. Sit inside and admire the fish tanks stocked with plastic action figures (you gotta see them to understand), or relax on the patio with your pup. 935 Gravenstein Hwy. S., Sebastopol. 707-827-3744, handline.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Slide 41 of 50
Khom Loi, Sebastopol: Spicy, sweet, sour, salty, and, yes, a little funky — that’s how we count the ways we’re smitten with this modern Thai cuisine. Sonoma County ingredients star (lovely Liberty duck with fish sauce, coriander, lemongrass and nam prik noom chile sauce), and layered flavors shine (tripe adds endless umami to a beef, makrut lime, mint, and cabbage salad). Vegans, rejoice: You’re well taken care of here, with signatures like the green curry with Okinawan sweet potato, tofu, rainbow chard, cauliflower, and Thai basil. 7385 Healdsburg Ave., Sebastopol. 707-329-6917, khomloisonoma.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)
Slide 42 of 50
Ramen Gaijin, Sebastopol: You simply won’t find better noodles in Wine Country than these handcrafted marvels, with their perfect, slightly chewy texture. The shoyu broth is deep, savory and just-right salty, with notes of kombu, garlic, and ginger amid the silky umami fats from whole chicken, pork neck, and smoked hocks (there’s vegan shiitake miso ramen, as well). The menu changes based on the seasons, but you must always get the tsukemono — each vegetable on the pickle plate is brined individually, including spicy turnip, sweet-tart white strawberries, tangy shiitakes, and fiery kimchi. 6948 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol. 707-827-3609, ramengaijin.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Slide 43 of 50
Underwood Bar and Bistro, Graton: Play “name that winemaker” as you people-watch at this classy, Parisian-style bistro – local vintners love to hang at the nickel-topped bar or in the red banquettes lit by milk glass sconces. We can’t resist rich French onion soup smothered in Gruyère, and the flatiron steak frites draped in mushroom-shallot butter. Insiders know that the Thai food is tops here, too, such as the five-spice duck confit Massaman curry. 9113 Graton Rd., Graton. 707-823-7023, underwoodgraton.com (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Slide 44 of 50
Cafe Aquatica, Jenner: Live music on a waterfront deck, from-scratch pastries, and yummy, organic bites with a good amount of vegan and gluten-free options – yes, please. We swoon over the toasted focaccia layered with avocado, arugula, everything seeds, poached egg and smoked salmon. Owner Rachel Kulinski also wows with her rainbow sandwich, piled with crispy cabbage, avocado, greens, beet spread, shredded carrots, sliced beets, pickles. 10439 Hwy. 1, Jenner. 707-865-2251, cafeaquaticajenner.com (Courtesy of Cafe Aquatica)
Slide 45 of 50
Coast Kitchen, Jenner: Brendalee Vialpando is the new executive chef at this cliffside destination in the spectacular Timber Cove Resort, with its big ocean views. Her California menu covers the classics, but we especially like the grain and veggie sides, such as toasty fregula sarda, and grilled smoked carrots with honey sour cream and pistachios. The crispy brussels sprouts glazed in apple caramel sauce are exceptional. 21780 Hwy. 1, Jenner. 707-847-3231, coastkitchensonoma.com (Courtesy of Coast Kitchen)
Slide 46 of 50
Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen, Dillon Beach: The relaxed Dillon Beach setting and casual menu belies chef Jennifer McMurry’s meticulous preparation with high-end, local ingredients and pretty accents like edible flowers. Dig into a juicy fried chicken sandwich crowned in spicy, housemade pickles; or a splendid clam chowder thick with seafood, applewood-smoked bacon, potatoes and leeks. Finish with a sublime vanilla bean panna cotta, fancied up with mandarin granita and pumpkin seeds. Tip: the best seats are at the alfresco counter on the bluff overlooking the ocean. 1 Beach Ave., Dillon Beach. 707-878-3030, dillonbeachresort.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)
Slide 47 of 50
Estero Cafe, Valley Ford: This darling clapboard hideaway welcomes diners with delicious, all-day breakfast and lunch, crafted with ingredients from the surrounding area’s farms, ranches, and creameries. Owners Samantha and Ryan Ramey send out a fabulous chicken-fried chicken smothered in country gravy, with two eggs, golden hash browns and greens (you’ll devour every last bit), and a killer grilled sammy of organic cheddar and Estero Gold cheese on thick Village Bakery sourdough, alongside crispy, hand-cut fries. Save room for pie. 14450 Hwy. 1, Valley Ford. 707-876-3333, esterocafe.com (Courtesy of Estero Cafe)
Slide 48 of 50
Fishetarian Fish Market, Bodega Bay: Big waterfront views set the mood at this casual, seafood-centric spot. Cod comes straight from the cove, there’s fresh Dungeness crab in season, as well as delectable prawns, calamari, oysters, rockfish, and ahi. You must try the clam chowder (get it with sweet corn mixed in and served in a gluten-free Mariposa Baking Company bread bowl). How fresh is fresh? Co-owner Shane Lucas comes from a long line of local fisherfolk and sold seafood wholesale for more than two decades before launching his restaurant. 599 Hwy. 1, Bodega Bay. 707-875-9092, fishetarianfishmarket.com (Courtesy of Fishetarian)
Slide 49 of 50
Rocker Oysterfeller's, Valley Ford: Set in the historic six-room Valley Ford Hotel built in 1864, this roadhouse restaurant starts with a saloon, outfitted with Tiffany lamps and a polished mahogany bar. It flows into a farmhouse dining room, then out onto a patio populated by lots of cats (that’s west county charm). Dig into the Rocker signature: free-range fried chicken doused in bittersweet Lagunitas ale-caraway gravy, then add a side of fluffy buttermilk biscuits slathered with molasses butter, plus an order of the best onion rings you’ll ever have (secret: the batter is house-made beignet dough). 14415 Hwy. 1, Valley Ford. 707-876-1983, rockeroysterfellers.com (Courtesy of Rocker Oysterfeller's)
Slide 50 of 50
Terrapin Creek, Bodega Bay: Husband-and-wife owners Andrew Truong and Liya Lin left San Francisco, and their career in high-end restaurants like Jardiniere and Michael Mina, 14 years ago to settle in quiet Bodega Bay. And lucky for us they did, because their charming bistro is superb, tempting with vibrant Cal-Mediterranean-Asian signatures like pan-roasted Hokkaido scallops nested atop sunchoke puree, with pickled mushrooms, fennel and radish; and house-made, ribbon-shaped mafalde pasta tumbled with Manila clams, chorizo, Tuscan kale, and Parmesan. 1580 Eastshore Rd., Bodega Bay. 707-875-2700, terrapincreekcafe.com (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)