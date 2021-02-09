Best Pizza in Sonoma County: 20 Favorite Restaurants for Tasty Pies

Slide 1 of 29 Jackson's Bar and Oven, Santa Rosa: Pizzas range from simple Margherita to prosciutto with mascarpone, pear and arugula; mixed mushroom with truffle oil; daily specials and even a gluten-free version. House favorite is the House Made Sausage (tomato sauce, provolone, olives, goat horn peppers and oregano). Feeling adventurous? Go for the Undecided and let the chef surprise you. 135 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa, 707-545-6900, jacksonsbarandoven.com. (Crista Jeremiason / The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 29 Rosso, Santa Rosa: Tuscan-style wood-fired pizzas with the "true Neapolitan style of crisp" featuring the kind of ingredients you've come to expect in Sonoma County: fresh, organic, locally-sourced and seasonal. The Funghi di Limone with oven roasted mixed mushrooms, taleggio and fontina cheese, shaved artichokes, finished with lemon oil and fresh thyme, is a favorite (pictured). Creekside Center, 53 Montgomery Dr., Santa Rosa, 707-544-3221, rossopizzeria.com. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 29 Franchettis', Santa Rosa: Select your own pizza combo or try a German-style thin crust Flammkuchen ("cake made in fire") with crème fraîche, house made burrata, thinly sliced onions, bacon lardons, and a green onion finish. 1229 N. Dutton, Santa Rosa, 707-526-1229, franchettis.com. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 29 Urban Pizza, Santa Rosa: Family-owned pizzeria serves up hand-tossed pies with high-quality ingredients. Try the signature "Urban Combo” with mozzarella, salami, fennel sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bell pepper and garlic; or the Thai One On (pictured) with peanut sauce, chicken and fresh cilantro. 500 Mission Blvd, Santa Rosa, 707-978-4668, urbanpizzasantarosa.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 5 of 29 Veggie Power pizza at Urban Pizza in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 6 of 29 Mary's Pizza Shack, Various Locations: Among the best local options for pizza with kids. In addition to an extensive kids menu that features favorites like hot dogs, pasta and chicken strips, kids can create their own pizza here. Crayons and activity sheets are brought to the table, and the restaurant also has "sensory-friendly kits" for children with autism and other special needs. Various locations in Sonoma County, maryspizzashack.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 7 of 29 NY Pie, Santa Rosa: The go-to spot for desperate pizza fixes until 3 a.m. Try the “Godfather” with sausage, artichoke hearts, and garlic, or the lighter “Neapolitan” with fresh garden tomatoes and basil. NY Pie pizzas require the Manhattan-style fold to cram a slice into your face, and they’re uniquely Italian-American. 65 Brookwood Ave, Santa Rosa, 707 526-9743, new-york-pie.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 8 of 29 Tony's of North Beach, Rohnert Park: Hit the jackpot with a pizza from the pie master himself, Tony Gemignani - a 13-time World Pizza Champion. Gemignani’s pizzas — from a simple Margherita to progressive thin-crusted Roman pizzas (savory to sweet slices) — have just the right amount of crisp and gentle char to make you swear off Friday night pizza delivery forever. Graton Casino, 630 Park Ct, Rohnert Park, 707-588-7741. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 29 Firetrail Pizza, The Block, Petaluma: Get your wood-fired pizza from a food truck at The Block, Sonoma County’s first permanent location for the region’s growing fleet of mobile kitchens. Pair it with local beer, wine or "blocktails." Mon-Fri, 3-10 p.m., Sat 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Sun 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. 20 Grey Street, Petaluma. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 10 of 29 Wood-fired pizza from Firetrail Pizza at The Block in Petaluma. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 11 of 29 Wild Goat Bistro, Petaluma: Thin and crispy pizzas lead the charge at this hidden gem in Petaluma. The stone and wood interior of the historic Great Petaluma Mill lends an Italian feel to the restaurant and fresh local ingredients elevate the Neapolitan style pies - there's even an "In Season" pizza. Another favorite, the Fig and Pig pizza, is topped with housemade fig spread, prosciutto, fontina, Grana Padano, goat and blue cheese, and finished with baby arugula. 6 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, 707-658-1156, wildgoatbistro.com. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 29 Old Chicago, Petaluma: This 40+ year-old Petaluma staple serves up seriously deep-dish pizza that even a Chicago native can appreciate. You'll find an array of pies here, from double crust to thin crust, and toppings galore. Get a seat by the window for second-floor views of downtown Petaluma. 41 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, 707-763-3897, oldchgo.com.

Slide 13 of 29 Red Grape, Sonoma: Brick-oven pies with an impossibly thin cracker crust that’s just sturdy enough for a few toppings, but shatters and crackles as soon as you stuff it into your mouth. Toppings range from classic clam, margherita and cheese to California-influences like pear, gorgonzola, hazelnut and smoked bacon; shrimp and artichoke or chipotle chicken with caramelized onions and cilantro. 529 1st St W, Sonoma, 707-996-4103, theredgrape.com. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 29 The Red Grape's Olive Flatbread, center, flanked by Braised Short Rib Pizza, left, and Mediterranean Pizza. Locals' favorite: The "Sonoma” (obviously) with Zoe’s Pepperoni, fennel sausage, sautéed mushrooms, red onion, pepper jack, mozzarella, parmesan. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 29 Braised Short Rib Pizza at The Red Grape, in Sonoma. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 29 Mary's Slice Shack, Sonoma: The best place in Sonoma to get "a honking big slice on the go," says Lorna Sheridan, managing editor of Sonoma Index Tribune. It's a favorite spot for kids hanging out after the Tuesday's farmers market on the plaza. You can pick your toppings. 14 W Spain St, Sonoma, 707-938-9290, maryssliceshack.com. (Robbi Pengelly / Sonoma Index Tribune)

Slide 17 of 29 Glen Ellen Star, Glen Ellen: Chef Weiswasser’s 650-degree custom-built wood oven perfumes the entire block with its smoke. Pizzas steal the show at this Wine Country classic, with a simple Margherita or White Pizza with guanciale and arugula easily feeding two. Try the tomato cream pie with espelette chili. 13648 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen. 707-343-1384, glenellenstar.com. (Crista Jeremiason / The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 29 Diavola Pizzeria & Salumeria, Geyserville: Fresh slices of house-cured lardo on top of a wood-fired pizza. Toss on a few tomatoes and you’ll never look at another piece of mushroom and pepperoni quite the same way again. And it’s just one of the devilish pizzas at Dino Bugica’s rustic pizzeria, Diavola. 21021 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville, 707-814-0111, diavolapizzeria.com. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 29 Campo Fina, Healdsburg: Wood-oven pizzas are all the rage in Wine Country, and there are as many styles as there are Mugnaini ovens. But too often crusts get blistered and burnt, and carbon is only delicious on campfire marshmallows. At Campo Fina, simple mushroom, sausage or Margheritas get the kiss of the oven without being smothered. 330 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, 707-395-4640, campofina.com. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Slide 20 of 29 Wood-fired pizza at Campo Fina in Healdsburg. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 21 of 29 Journeyman Meat Co, Healdsburg: Peter Seghesio's warm yet minimalist salumeria showcases several hand-operated Berkel meat slicers, hanging salumi, extensive wine racks, a wood-fired pizza oven and casual seating for sharing plates of charcuterie, pizzas, sausages, sandwiches and a glass of wine. Choose between the Bianco, with roasted leeks, bacon and an egg, and the Rosso, a Terrona family recipe sausage with local peppers and tellagio. 404 Center St, Healdsburg, 707-395-6328, journeymanmeat.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 22 of 29 Acre Pizza, Sebastopol: Detroit style pizza is a winner, with a deep, crispy crust and melty cheese, along with seasonal favorite pies and slices. 6760 McKinley St., Suite 150, Sebastopol. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 707-827-3455, acrepizza.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 23 of 29 Hippizzazz, Sebastopol: This sweet little pizzeria does solid traditional and deep dish pizzas with plenty of...pizzazz. All the usual suspects, plus a solid Thai chicken pizza (peanut sauce, chicken, basil, carrots, cilantro), roasted potato (think potato skin on a pizza) and the Carnitas de Jalisco (slow roasted pork, pico, queso fresca). The very rarely sighted calzone and stromboli are also available. 280 S. Main, Sebastopol, 707-634-6530. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 24 of 29 Deep dish pizza at Hippizzazz in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 25 of 29 Mombo’s, Sebastopol: There’s a reason this classic pizzeria used to be standing room only all weekend before the pandemic. It’s just darn good pizza. Now get your pizza to go or via delivery. It’s our go-to on Friday nights, and we’re willing to wait the hour or two it takes for delivery during peak hours. 560 Gravenstein Highway North, Sebastopol, 823-7492. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 26 of 29 Hazel, Occidental: Don’t be fooled by the small, nondescript building in the heart of Occidental that is Hazel. It’s full of life and great Mediterranean style food, including five kinds of wood-fired pizza. West County cheese take these pizzas to the next level; try the Mozzarella with fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, Valley Ford Estero Gold or the Pt. Reyes Blue with caramelized onions, Marcona almonds, fig balsamic, and arugula. 3782 Bohemian Hwy, Occidental, 707-874-6003, restauranthazel.com. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 27 of 29 Gold Coast Coffee, Duncans Mills: On your way to the coast, stop by this cozy coffee shop for a cup of house roasted java and a wood-fired pizza on the deck. Homemade pastry is also baked in the wood fired oven...23577 Steelhead Blvd, Duncans Mills, 707-865-1441. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Slide 28 of 29 Raymond’s Bakery, Cazadero: Hidden among the redwood groves in Cazadero is your diet’s downfall. Award-winning baker Mark Raymond and his wife Elizabeth know how to knead the dough, serving up fresh racks of breads in all shapes and sizes along with pastries and awesome pizzas. 5400 Cazadero Highway, Cazadero, 707-632-5335. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 29 of 29 Papa's Pizza Cafe, Cloverdale: Looking for pizza and some financial advice? At Papa's Pizza in Cloverdale, you can get both. Owner Mike Nixon, a longtime financial planner and pie-spinner, operates a pizza parlor and financial services business under the same roof. The financial office is in the back of the pizzeria (most business is conducted online or over the phone). The Bear (pepperoni, pineapple, jalapenos, garlic and sausage) is a locals' favorite. 105 North Cloverdale Boulevard, Cloverdale, 707-894-4453. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)