12 Best Fried Chicken Sandwiches in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 13 Jam's Joy Bungalow, Sebastopol: Chef Jamilah's Charlie Hustle chicken sandwich is, well, legendary. Every Monday (and some other days, but definitely Monday), this coconut milk brined chicken gets a crispy fried coating dressed with Tamara pickles, sweet honey sauce, cabbage, sriracha and a toasted brioche bun. See ya there. 150 Weeks Way, Sebastopol, jamsjoybungalow.com. (Courtesy of Jam's Joy Bungalow)

Slide 2 of 13 Belfare, Petaluma: You can find this traveling roadshow of yum regularly at the Petaluma East Side Farmer's Market, Flatbed Farm in Glen Ellen and Three Fat Guys Wines in Sonoma — or by the line of drooling people waiting for their chicken sandos (which also made a recent cover of Sonoma Magazine). Fire Swamp Provisions bun, dill pickles, Cajun cabbage and spicy mayo. Get the latest @belfaresonoma. (Courtesy of Belfare Sonoma)

Slide 3 of 13 Brewster's Beer Garden, Petaluma: I've been a fan of this unusual buttermilk fried chicken sandwich for years. What makes it extra special? Goat cheddar. Just trust us on this one, because even though cheese and chicken seem like odd bedfellows, it just works. 229 Water Street North, Petaluma, brewstersbeergarden.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 4 of 13 Twin Oaks Roadhouse, Penngrove: This roadhouse classic is pretty much unrivaled in its awesomeness. A thick slab of juicy fried chicken gets the Nashville hot treatment with a brioche bun, bread and butter pickles, lettuce and mayo. 5745 Old Redwood Hwy., Penngrove, hopmonk.com. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 13 Mission Kitchen and Bar, Santa Rosa: There's just something about the sweetly spicy Korean fried chicken sandwich we just discovered at this Mission Ave. bar. Now with a large outdoor area, Chef Jesse Mcquarrie is finding a new audience for his creative takes on bar food. 52 Mission Ave., #111, Santa Rosa, missionkitchenbar.com. (Photo: @parkwestonphoto / Derek Coleman)

Slide 6 of 13 Lou's Luncheonette, Sonoma: The name may have changed a couple of times (from Fremont Diner to Boxcar Fried Chicken and Biscuits to Lou's Luncheonette), but the fried chicken has remained solid. 2698 Fremont Dr., Sonoma, lousluncheonette.com. (Courtesy of Lou's Luncheonette)

Slide 7 of 13 Hot Chix, Santa Rosa: This Union Hotel spin-off is all about spicy fried chicken sandwiches. Choose from Nashville hot or the seriously hot Call Yo' Mama. Loaded with cool coleslaw to put out the fire in your mouth. Online ordering only at hotchixsantarosa.com for delivery or pickup at 280 Mission Blvd., Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 8 of 13 Beer Baron, Santa Rosa: The Heatstroke Club isn't quite as frightening as it sounds. Made with spicy buttermilk fried chicken with bacon, lettuce tomato, pepper jack and a slather of Tabasco aioli, it's not for the timid, admittedly, but still well within the bounds of safety. 614 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-757-9294, beerbaronbar.com/santa-rosa. (Courtesy of Beer Baron)

Slide 9 of 13 Dillon Beach Coast Kitchen, Dillon Beach: This is my new favorite fried chicken sandwich, with a thick and juicy slab of white meat, spicy pickles, shredded cabbage, aioli and greens. We love the gentle burn and creamy aioli for the win. 1 Beach Ave., Dillon Beach, 707-878-3030, dillonbeachresort.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 10 of 13 Sonoma Crust, Santa Rosa: The best fried chicken sandwich, because the juicy chicken breast is sandwiched between two waffles. We're glad to see them open again after the pandemic, cause we all need some great fried chicken right about now. 1040 N Dutton Ave. Suite A, Santa Rosa, sonomacrust.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 11 of 13 April Pantry, Petaluma: An excellent fried chicken sando with not-too-spicy lime-cilantro coleslaw on a soft Acme French roll. 1000 Clegg Ct., Petaluma, aprilpantry.com. (Courtesy of April Pantry)

Slide 12 of 13 Zoftig Eatery, Santa Rosa: This unassuming cafe has remained in my list of best restaurants for years, not because its fancy, but because it's just so darn consistently good. We recently re-tried the buttermilk fried chicken sandwich and it proved to be the juicy, crunchy old friend we remembered. Go for the K-Town, with Gochujang barbecue sauce, sesame aioli, cabbage, jalapeño and lime. 57 Montgomery Dr., Santa Rosa, zoftigeatery.com. (Courtesy of Zoftig Eatery)

Slide 13 of 13 Dave's Hot Chicken is coming to Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of Dave's Hot Chicken)