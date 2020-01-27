7 Great Valentine’s Day Gifts from Sonoma County Stores

Slide 1 of 7 Love Grows: Cotati-based Mud & Clay Succulents brings a heart shape to life by “painting” it with mini succulents. A weekly soak and frequent mistings allow this beauty to last. $60, Hello Penngrove, 101 Main Street, Penngrove, 707- 665-5759, hellopenngrove.com

Slide 2 of 7 Beauty and the Beard: Whether your love is clean-shaven, beautifully bearded or a mix of both, some high-end tools—a classic razor and firm military brush—will make them feel cared for. $39.95 (razor), $16.95 (brush), Hi-Side Barber Shop, 108 Washington St., 707-658-2493, thehi-side.business.site

Slide 3 of 7 One Glass to Hold Them All: Because cabinet space and decision-making capabilities aren't infinite, here’s one glass that’s versatile and beautiful enough to serve whatever bottle you’re pouring. This set of two is made of lead-free Australian crystal. $58 (pair), Chateau Sonoma, 23588 Arnold Dr., Sonoma, 707-935-8553, Chateau on the Square • 453 1st ST W, Sonoma, 707-309-1993, chateausonoma.com

Slide 4 of 7 Sweet Somethings: A sweet bite is always nice, but if it’s a Gummy Kabob or Himalayan Salt Caramels by the candy wizards at Glen Ellen’s Wine Truffle Boutique, then it’s true love. $4 (gummy kabob), $10.95 (caramels), Wine Truffle Boutique, (VJB Vineyards & Cellars Villagio), 60 Shaw Ave., Kenwood, 707-238-2042, winetruffleboutique.com

Slide 5 of 7 True Beauty: “What is beautiful about a gemstone? And why is plastic not just as beautiful?” A fine point raised by Oakland artisan Nikki Couppee who handcarves plexiglass and other plastics into gemstones. In her hands, precious jewels are redefined. $160, Gallery Lulo, 303 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-433-7533, gallerylulo.com

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 7 Good Taste: Family-owned Hanson Vodka in Sonoma distills from organic grapes to create smooth pours of vodka in varieties from their original bottle to meyer lemon and habanero. Book your Valentine a tasting of their entire line, a tasting paired with chocolates, or an exquisite martini tasting paired with caviar sourced by Regiis Ova from Thomas Keller. $20-90 (per person), Hanson of Sonoma, 22985 Burndale Road, Sonoma, 707-343-1805, hansonofsonoma.com

Slide 7 of 7 Soak in Love: This sweet teak, heart-shaped salt keeper comes with bath salts and a condiment spoon. Shower your loved one with the gift of a relaxing bath. $44.00, McEvoy Ranch, 707-0778-2307, mcevoyranch.com