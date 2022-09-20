Six issues | One Great Price

6 Favorite Sonoma Wineries for Fall Colors

Tasting wine while soaking in the autumn colors in the vineyards is our favorite form of leaf peeping.

To taste wine while soaking in the autumn colors in the vineyards is a far more interesting—and delicious—form of leaf peeping. October is the ideal time to witness Sonoma County’s colorful transition from summer to fall in the field. Click through the above gallery for a few favorite Sonoma wineries for taking in the fall colors.

