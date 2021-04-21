4 New Wine Tasting Experiences to Check Out in Sonoma and Napa

Louis M. Martini Winery, St. Helena: If you’re looking for a relaxing outdoor experience, the "Outdoor Cabana Experience" at Louis M. Martini Winery is hard to beat. It takes place in a private cabana and includes four wines served alongside duck rillette, truffle popcorn, cheese and salami, (made with their Napa Valley Cabernet) and a wild mushroom and truffle pizza. $100. 254 South St. Helena Highway, St. Helena, 707-968-3362, louismartini.com (Courtesy Louis M. Martini Winery)

The Trefethen "Taste the Estate" tour concludes with a seated outdoor tasting. Four estate wines are paired with bites prepared by winery chef Chris Kennedy. Ingredients are sourced from the winery gardens, so menus change with the season. Recent pairings include miso marinated beets with pickled ginger, heirloom carrots with cumin yogurt, smoked pumpkin seeds, and carrot top chimichurri, and wild mushroom mousse with toasted brioche. (Courtesy of Trefethen Family Vineyards)

Trefethen Family Vineyards' culinary experience begins with a splash of Riesling and a tour of the historic estate (the original building dates back to the late 1800s), followed by a stroll through the property’s gardens, which boast a variety of fruit trees, including apple, orange and fig. (Courtesy of Trefethen Family Vineyards)

Trefethen Family Vineyards, Napa: Trefethen Family Vineyards' "Taste the Estate" culinary tour provides a little Napa Valley history, as well as wine education and a seated food and wine pairing. The 90-minute experience is offered outdoors daily.$100. 1160 Oak Knoll Avenue, Napa, 707-255-7700, trefethen.com, (Courtesy of Trefethen Family Vineyards)

Different caterers serve up brunch at Enrique Estate Wines' "Brunch in the Vineyards." On June 13 and July 25, SoCo Paella will be bringing brunch to the winery. Find more information about upcoming menus here . (Courtesy of Enriquez Estate Wines)

Chef Carl Shelton develops a new, five-course wine and food pairing every six weeks. The second course on the Bubble Room’s reopening menu features a local, pan seared black cod served with sautéed morel mushrooms, pickled ramps, popcorn shrimp, and popcorn grits paired with J’s 2018 Barrel 16 Chardonnay. Plan on 90 minutes for the experience. (Courtesy of J Vineyards & Winery)

J Vineyards & Winery, Healdsburg: After being shuttered for more than a year, the Bubble Room at J Vineyards & Winery is now taking reservations. Executive chef Carl Shelton pairs locally sourced, seasonal dishes with Russian River Valley still and sparkling wines. This is an indoor-only experience; available Thursday through Sunday with limited seating at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. $125. 11447 Old Redwood Hwy, Healdsburg, 707-431-5430, jwine.com (Courtesy of J Vineyards & Winery)

As Sonoma County continues to ease pandemic restrictions and Wine Country reopens, local wineries are thrilled to finally be able to offer a wider variety of in-person tasting experiences to their guests. And wine lovers have reason to be excited, too. In addition to finally being able to enjoy their favorite wines from someplace other than their homes, they have a variety of new food and wine pairings to look forward to. Click through the above gallery to see what some of our favorite wineries are serving up right now.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.