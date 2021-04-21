As Sonoma County continues to ease pandemic restrictions and Wine Country reopens, local wineries are thrilled to finally be able to offer a wider variety of in-person tasting experiences to their guests. And wine lovers have reason to be excited, too. In addition to finally being able to enjoy their favorite wines from someplace other than their homes, they have a variety of new food and wine pairings to look forward to. Click through the above gallery to see what some of our favorite wineries are serving up right now.
4 New Wine Tasting Experiences to Check Out in Sonoma and Napa
As Wine Country reopens, wine lovers have a lot to be excited about.
Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.