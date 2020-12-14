Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Lifestyle, Shopping, What's New in Sonoma County

15 Stylish and Well-Fitting Face Masks from Sonoma County Stores

Our third roundup of favorite face masks includes kid-sized masks, masks with awesome designs and prints, and masks that make for great stocking stuffers.

With face mask mandates likely to remain for the foreseeable future, it’s good to know where to find the best ones. By best, we mean well-fitting, pretty, naturally-dyed, kid-sized, edgy and with awesome prints and designs. Here’s just a sampling of what’s available in Sonoma County stores (online, too). In the crazy year of 2020, masks make for great stocking stuffers. Click through the above gallery for details.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

Related Posts
Where to Buy Stylish Face Masks From Local Designers Where to Buy Stylish Face Masks From Local Designers
A Day with Andrew Akufo, Founder of New Sonoma Fashion Brand Gapelii A Day with Andrew Akufo, Founder of New Sonoma Fashion Brand Gapelii
These Local Designers Are Selling Stylish Face Masks Online These Local Designers Are Selling Stylish Face Masks Online

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Read previous post:
These Local Distilleries Ship Cocktail Kits to Your Doorstep

The kits contain everything you need to mix delicious drinks at home. They also make for great gifts!

Close