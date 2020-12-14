15 Stylish and Well-Fitting Face Masks from Sonoma County Stores

Slide 1 of 15 Fantastically local: You can’t get more local than 2 Dog Stitch’s plant-dyed Shibori resist masks. Maker Victoria Shandler forages around her Cloverdale home for dye materials: “My neck of the woods is great for acorns, gall nuts, pomegranate and walnuts.” $18, Made Local Marketplace, 529 4th St., Santa Rosa, 707-583-7667, madelocalmarketplace.com, Healdsburg Center for the Arts Annual Gift Market, 130 Plaza St., Healdsburg, 707-431-1970, healdsburgcenterforthearts.org, 2 Dogs Stitch, etsy.com/shop/2dogsstitch. (Courtesy of 2 Dogs Stitch)

Slide 2 of 15 More designs by 2 Dogs Stitch. $18, Made Local Marketplace, 529 4th St., Santa Rosa, 707-583-7667, madelocalmarketplace.com, Healdsburg Center for the Arts Annual Gift Market, 130 Plaza St., Healdsburg, 707-431-1970, healdsburgcenterforthearts.org, 2 Dogs Stitch, etsy.com/shop/2dogsstitch (Courtesy of 2 Dogs Stitch)

Slide 3 of 15 Linen and Stitch: We love Julia B.'s delicate, pastel hand-embroidered masks, but we love her boldly colored ones, too (on the next slide). $40, Julia B. Handmade for Life, 415-603-7666, juliab.com (Courtesy of Julia B Handmade for Life)

Slide 4 of 15 See what we mean? Deep-hues with same-color stitching are subtle and stylish. $40, Julia B. Handmade for Life, 415-603-7666, juliab.com (Courtesy of Julia B Handmade for Life)

Slide 5 of 15 Masks for kids: These masks are sized and styled for kids. When the solar system on your mask coordinates with the science curriculum, it's a really cool thing. By prolific Sebastopol artist and maker of many things, Dom Chi. $18, Dom Chi Designs,1382 Gravenstein Hwy S, Sebastopol, domchidesigns.com (Courtesy of Dom Chi Designs)

Slide 6 of 15 Masks for adults: These are sized and styled for adults weary from pandemic life. See how the Yeti's fed up, too? Maybe don't wear this one to work. Also by prolific Sebastopol artist and maker of many things, Dom Chi. $18, Dom Chi Designs,1382 Gravenstein Hwy S, Sebastopol, domchidesigns.com (Courtesy of Dom Chi Designs)

Slide 7 of 15 Novelty prints: Llamas are having a moment in the design world (as they should!). So of course we should wear them proudly on this mask by Carol Cat Creations. She uses this and other wonderful designs. Each mask has a contrasting print on the flip-side for cuteness and reversibility. $15, Dragonfly Holiday Gift Soiree, Healdsburg, dragonflyholiday.com. (Courtesy of Dragonfly Floral)

Slide 8 of 15 When you can't eat macaroons: You wear them. It's the next best thing. Another cute one by Carol Cat Creations. $10 (on sale), Dragonfly Holiday Gift Soiree, Healdsburg, dragonflyholiday.com. (Courtesy of Dragonfly Floral)

Slide 9 of 15 Filtration fashion: Handbag-maker Adelle Stoll makes masks in her medium of choice, felt! Stoll cuts and hand stitches these in her Santa Rosa studio. $28, Adelle Stoll, Montgomery Village Shopping Center, 2405 Magowan Dr., Santa Rosa, 707-291-4484, adellestoll.com. (Courtesy of Adelle Stoll)

Slide 10 of 15 Face the world with rainbows: We can all use some optimism right now. Rainbow tie-dye is a colorful start. Made in Guatemala. $12, Galleria, 3692 Bohemian Hwy.#3, Occidental, 707-874-1927, galleriaoccidental.com (Karen Kizer / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 11 of 15 Putting the fab in fabric: Elizabeth W has curated such great material for their masks. I mean paisley! Elizabeth W, elizabethw.com (Albert Nichols)

Slide 12 of 15 Go-to denim: A mask to match your favorite pair of jeans. Elizabeth W, elizabethw.com. (Albert Nichols)

Slide 13 of 15 Pretty in place: Pastel designs on a snug-fitting mask. These styles are made in the happy aesthetic of Dallas-based brand Toot (Talking Out of Turn). $13, Areteway, 707 A 4th St., Santa Rosa, 707-303-7503, aretewayshop.com (Courtesy of Talking Out of Turn)

Slide 14 of 15 Camo and cars: Here's safety-forward rugged-style awesomeness for kids. Available for littles (3-6 years old) with car embroidery and bigs (7-14 years old) without embroidery. By Mimi & Maggie of Los Angelos. $14, Cupcake, 641 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-579-2165, shopcupcake.com (Courtesy of Cupcake)

Slide 15 of 15 Numbers and rainbows: Essential designs to encourage mask-wearing in little ones. By Houston-based Three Hearts Apparel. $14, Cupcake, 641 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-579-2165, shopcupcake.com. (Courtesy of Cupcake)