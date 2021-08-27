10 Favorite Restaurants in Petaluma

Slide 1 of 35 Street Social: With just six tables and 300 feet of dining space, Street Social feels like the most logical extension of the buzzy underground pop-ups that owners Jevon Martin and Marjorie Pier have hosted up and down the California coast for years. With just over a dozen diners in the restaurant at its busiest, it’s unavoidably intimate and makes you feel like you’ve stumbled across a secret culinary hideout. You have. But with a reservation, anyone’s welcome. 29F Petaluma Boulevard North, Petaluma, 707-774-6185, streetsocial.social. Reservations strongly suggested. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 35 Kohlrabi & Scallop Chowder with fried potatoes, chorizo marmalade and chives from Street Social in Petaluma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 35 House Made Ricotta Toast with dill pickle powder and salmon caviar from Street Social in Petaluma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 35 Beet Tartare with sweet potato chips from Street Social in Petaluma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 35 Lunchette: Grab and go with a conscience. We love the carefully-sourced, healthy and delicious lunch options at this tiny downtown walk-up. The smoked trout salad with preserved lemon vinaigrette, roasted beets, pickled raisins and cashews is our favorite, along with a warm grain bowl with roasted sweet potatoes and chickpeas. Slices of fresh pizza are also available to pair with your salad. 25 Fourth St., Petaluma, 707-241-7443, lunchettepetaluma.com. (Houston Porter/Petaluma Argus-Courier)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 35 Lunchette in Petaluma. (Houston Porter/Petaluma Argus-Courier)

Slide 7 of 35 Central Market: Dressed in his chef’s coat, Tony Najiola looms large over the dining room — watching every dish go out, visiting every table to ensure his patrons are happy — but he never imposes. The open kitchen, dining room and bar feel airy, with full views of the wood-fired oven and the line. But it’s the food, frequently sourced from Najiiola’s Muleheart Farm, that really does the talking here: Instead of foams and potions and powders, the food is just, well, food. 42 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma, 707-778-9900, centralmarketpetaluma.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 8 of 35 Short ribs at Central Market in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 9 of 35 The Butchers Board served at Central Market in Petaluma. (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 35 Red Pizza served at Central Market in Petaluma. (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 35 Table Culture Provisions: Table Culture Provisions started quietly, popping up a night or two a week at Petaluma’s Wishbone restaurant and serving fried chicken. It caught my attention in early September as a word-of-mouth recommendation from a few locals. Then the menus and the hours expanded and started getting really interesting — a Haitian feast, classic French dishes like cassoulet, dry-aged steaks, trout en croute and upscale brunch dishes including an insane Monte Cristo. Mentions of brioche, homemade pomegranate raspberry jam and delicate crosscut potato chips with onion dip made it even more impossible to resist. 841 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma, 707-796-3375, tcprovision.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 35 Delicata Rings in beer batter with house ranch dip from Table Culture Provisions in Petaluma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 35 Fish"On the Yakitori" with grilled swordfish, leeks and saffron risotto from Table Culture Provisions in Petaluma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 35 Raspberry Lemon Tart with pomegranate jam, and lemon cream from Table Culture Provisions in Petaluma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 35 Pearl: Inspired by the flavors of the Eastern Mediterranean and North Africa (with a little Southern French and Spanish thrown in for good measure), chef/owners Brian Leitner and Annette Yang continue to impress with their sunny interpretations of shakshuka, fresh pita, fattoush salad and braised meats including brisket and lamb. 500 First St., Petaluma, 707-559-5187, pearlpetaluma.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 35 Cassoulet with Tarbais beans, artichokes, Toulouse sausage, duck confit at Pearl restaurant in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 17 of 35 Persian fish stew from Pearl restaurant in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 18 of 35 Stockhome: A neighborhood hub for unfussy family-friendly Turkish and Mediterranean street food found in the larger cities of Sweden with homey classics like Swedish meatballs, pickled herring and Swedish pancakes on the menu — all of it with a few nods to California as well. Consider it the United Nations of local dining. 220 Western Ave., Petaluma, 707-981-8511, stockhomerestaurant.com. (newrevmedia.com)

Slide 19 of 35 Kebab plate at Stockhome restaurant in Petaluma. (newrevmedia.com)

Slide 20 of 35 Gravlax at Stockhome restaurant in Petaluma. (Chris Hardy/Sonoma Magazine)

Advertisement

Slide 21 of 35 Swedish pancake with berries and whipped cream at Stockhome Restaurant in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 22 of 35 Sake 107: Chef Eiji Ando, a Hana Japanese alum, has dedicated his life to the craft. It’s awe-inspiring to watch the flicking of his hands as he shapes the seasoned rice and fish into a single perfect bite, and perfect isn’t a word we use lightly when it comes to nigiri. This is seriously awesome sushi and izayaki in downtown Petaluma that reminds us of what great Japanese food can really taste like. 107 Petaluma Blvd N., Petaluma, 241-7580, sake107.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 23 of 35 Miso katsu, pank fried kurobuta pork with owari style sauce at Sake 107 in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 24 of 35 Melts in your mouth roll at Sake 107 in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 25 of 35 Brewsters Beer Garden: This 350-seat outdoor beer garden in the heart of downtown Petaluma would be packed no matter what the menu looked like — it's a great place to have a beer. But the food continues to impress, with smoked brisket, my favorite buttermilk fried chicken sando (it's the goat cheddar) and seasonal salads. Great for a night out with friends or family. 229 Water St. North, Petaluma, 707-981-8330, brewstersbeergarden.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Advertisement

Slide 26 of 35 Fried chicken sandwich with goat cheddar, romaine, garlic mayo, bacon, Della Fattoria bun at Brewsters Beer Garden in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 27 of 35 Interior bar at Brewster’s Beer Garden in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 28 of 35 Brownie with vanilla ice cream at Brewsters Beer Garden in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 29 of 35 The Shuckery: Raw oysters are a Sonoma County staple, and I always forget how much I love the small, unassuming Kumamotos at The Shuckery. Dedicated to the humbler oyster, this cozy cafe is a shucker's dream. Try the Bingos, grilled oysters with Cognac, mayonnaise, Parmesan, and garlic. Plus a full bar and outdoor seating. 100 Washington St., Petaluma, 707-981-7891, theshuckeryca.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 30 of 35 Classic Nicosia Salad with albacore tuna, roasted bell pepper, kalamata olives, haricot vert, 6 minute egg, cherry tomatoes, and house champagne vinaigrette from The Shuckery in Petaluma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 31 of 35 The busy dining room at The Shuckery in Petaluma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 32 of 35 Zoe Kimberly shucks oysters at The Shuckery in Petaluma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 33 of 35 Wild Goat Bistro: A waterfront classic with insanely good Neapolitan pizzas (like the four cheese fig and pig with prosciutto and fig spread), polenta fries, Early Girl Dip with heirloom tomatoes and pancetta and dinner entrees including Shepherd's pie, and wild salmon with roasted artichokes. 6 Petaluma Blvd. North #A5, Petaluma, 707-658-1156, wildgoatbistro.com. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 34 of 35 The main dining room at Wild Goat Bistro in Petaluma. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 35 of 35 A chocolate hazelnut cake at Wild Goat Bistro in Petaluma. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)