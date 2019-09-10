Owner and chef Kack Brightman of Tiny Thai restaurant in Cotati, California on Wednesday, November 4, 2015. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Pad Thai made with ketchup is an abomination, and I’m not the only one who thinks so. It’s like using margarine in chocolate cookies, or Miracle Whip in tuna salad — you can do it, but it fundamentally changes everything and makes it gross.

I’d all but given up on this sweet, smoky, savory Thai noodle dish because — ketchup. I know exactly who adds it to their noodles, which is why I also know who doesn’t. Tiny Thai in Cotati doesn’t*, and for that, we should all be grateful.

Nestled between a hair salon and Redwood Cafe, it’s barely a blip between the bars, restaurants and…more bars on Cotati’s main street. Fortunately, Tiny Thai is also a great spot to cure your hangover so, you’re welcome.

Besides the Pad Thai, here’s why I’m a fan…

– Fish cakes: This isn’t a dish for everyone, but if you’re a fan of these chewy, light cakes made with white fish and curry paste, they’re delightful.

– Papaya Salad (Som-Tum), $7.95: Julienned strips of green papaya are tossed with tomatoes, string beans, tomatoes and crushed peanuts. Chili and lime juice gives it a punch, but it won’t land you on the floor with too much heat.

– Tom Kha, $5.95/$7.95: A sour-but-creamy coconut milk soup studded with galangal (similar, but totally different than ginger), peas, mushrooms, lemongrass, kafir lime, and carrots. It’s even delicious cold.

– Pumpkin Curry, $11.95: Rough cut chunks of soft pumpkin swim in a lightly spiced red curry sauce. Lip-smacking with plenty of vegetables mixed in for good measure. Fried tofu is our favorite add-in, though prawns would also be a good pairing.

– Pad Thai, $9.95: Wok hay (the breath of the wok) is strong with this one, giving it a slightly smoky flavor. It’s a little on the sticky side, but it’s really a top-notch version.

Tiny Thai is located at 8238 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati, 707-794-9404. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 3p.m. for lunch and Wednesday through Monday for dinner from 5p.m. Lunch specials are available.

*At least as far as I know…