Where to Get the Best Pizza in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 10 Blue-Ribbon Best — PizzaLeah, Windsor: Leah Scurto puts every bit of her soul into making dough, sauce, and cheese as perfect as possible. We love The Besto with red sauce, mozzarella, and pesto. 9240 Old Redwood Hwy., Suite 116, Windsor, 707-620- 0551, pizzaleah.com. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 10 House-Cured Meats — Diavola Pizzeria & Salumeria, Geyserville: Pizzas topped with fresh slices of house-cured lardo—you’ll never look at pepperoni the same way again. 21021 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville, 707-814-0111, diavolapizzeria.com. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 10 Best Mushroom — Rosso Pizzeria, Santa Rosa: The excellent Funghi di Limone has oven-roasted mushrooms, shaved artichokes, lemon oil, and fresh thyme. A favorite for summer. 53 Montgomery Dr., Santa Rosa, 707-544- 3221, rossopizzeria.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 10 It's Square — Psychic Pie, Santa Rosa: Made al taglio style—square, with a tart sourdough crust, and perfect for a second “finish” bake in your home oven. Only a few dozen are made each week, so get your order in early. Order for takeout at psychicpie.com. (Courtesy of Psychic Pie)

Slide 5 of 10 By the Ocean — Huria’s, Bodega Bay: Dreamy flavors like the Bodega, with bechamel sauce and clams, and the Chateau Rouge, with Havarti, caramelized onions, and cremini mushrooms. Takeout only, 1400 N. Highway 1, Bodega Bay, 707-377-4721, hurias.com. (Courtesy of Huria's)

Slide 6 of 10 Detroit-Style — Acre Pizza, Sebastopol: A deep, crispy crust and melty cheese for the win, with caramelized edges and bright, fresh tomato sauce. 6760 McKinley St., Sebastopol, 707-827-3455, acrepizza.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 7 of 10 Sailor, left, and Lila Burt of Sebastopol check out the pizza varieties while their parent order at the new Acre Pizza in Sebastopol's Barlow district. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 10 Play Some Bocce — Campo Fina, Healdsburg: Wood-fired pizzas are all the rage, but too often crusts get blistered and burnt. Here, a simple mushroom or Margherita gets the kiss of the oven without being smothered. 330 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-395-4640, campofina.com. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 10 Thin and Crispy — The Red Grape, Sonoma: Brick-oven pies with impossibly thin cracker crusts that shatter and crackle as soon as you stuff them in your mouth. Try pear and gorgonzola pizza with bacon and chopped hazelnuts. 529 First St., West, Sonoma, 707-996-4103, theredgrape.com. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 10 Braised Short Rib Pizza at The Red Grape in Sonoma. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)