Where to Eat Out in Sonoma County on Christmas

Dine in at Spoonbar in Healdsburg on Christmas Day from 2-8 p.m. The three-course menu includes a choice of lobster risotto, potato leek soup, Dungeness crab salad, beet and goat cheese salad or butter lettuce salad for the first course; Ora King salmon, duck duo, Mary’s crispy chicken breast and thigh, 12-ounce ribeye or cauliflower steak for the second course; and lemon cheesecake, chocolate bûche de noël or scoops of ice cream with berries for dessert. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

For indoor dining on Christmas Eve from 5-9 p.m., Dry Creek Kitchen has added a special Christmas holiday-inspired item to its daily prix-fixe menu: Tournedos Rossini (Painted Hills filet mignon with brioche and truffle jus). (Courtesy of Dry Creek Kitchen)

Layla Restaurant at MacArthur Place in Sonoma will serve a a four-course Mediterranean-inspired Christmas Eve dinner. The menu includes your choice of lobster bisque or grilled radicchio and arugula salad for the first course; crispy Spanish octopus or potato gnocchi for the second course; butternut squash ravioli, filet of beef or Alaskan salmon amandine for the third course; and bûche de noël or gingerbread cake for the fourth course. (Courtesy of MacArthur Place)

Crafted cocktails have local monikers like “Sugarloaf Mountain” and "Highway 12," using mostly local spirits from the restaurant's full bar at Tips Roadside in Kenwood. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Owner Susie Pryfogle shows off beignets at Tips Roadside in Kenwood. Her restaurant serves a family holiday meal to-go for two to four people. The meal includes Tony’s glazed spiral ham and/or prime rib, roasted garlic marble potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry walnut salad, brioche dinner rolls and dutch apple pie. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Petaluma’s Stockhome restaurant will serve a traditional Swedish julbord for indoor and outdoor dining on Dec. 19, with a two-person takeout option on Dec. 20. The julbord menu includes S.O.S. (smör, ost och sill/butter, cheese and herring), three types of herring, cooked potatoes, Nordic cheeses, dill-cured and cold-smoked salmon, pigs head terrine (sylta), paté of elk (lantpaté), chicken liver mousse, shaved pork and lamb belly (rullsylta) with pickled vegetables, Swedish holiday bread, mustard-baked Christmas ham (julskinka), Swedish meatballs, sausages, ginger-glazed spare ribs, Jansson’s temptation (au gratin potatoes with anchovies), Santa’s rice pudding, and other kitchen treats. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Les Pascals Patisserie in Glen Ellen serves a seasonal Christmas menu that includes French take-home treats such as a traditional bûche de noël (pictured). Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place in Sonoma and Spoonbar in Healdsburg also have bûche de noël for Christmas. Find more holiday foods from around the world, served in Sonoma County, here . (Shutterstock)

Glen Ellen Star serves Snake River Farms Beef Wellington for takeout on Christmas Eve. It comes with a pomegranate bordelaise, house-made pull-apart rolls, spigarello (an Italian heirloom variety of broccoli) Caesar salad, au gratin potatoes and creamed arrowhead spinach. For dessert, there's sticky toffee pudding and vanilla maple bourbon ice cream. (Shutterstock)

You’ve decorated the house and tree, bought all the gifts, wrapped them and stashed them away for Christmas Day. Just as you’ve accomplished all that, you have to get busy preparing for a big holiday feast. Why not take a load off this year and let one of your favorite Sonoma County restaurants take care of it for you? Here are local restaurants, caterers and grocers offering delicious holiday meals for dining in, picking up or delivery on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Santa Rosa

Flamingo Resort: Enjoy a Christmas Day brunch in the Flamingo Resort’s Aviary Room. The menu includes a lobster bisque, wedge salad and crudités platter for starters; entrees of prime rib, pan-roasted miso glazed salmon, or pineapple and mustard roasted ham; and panettone bread pudding, chocolate budino or Meyer lemon tart for dessert. The brunch will be held on Saturday, Dec. 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The meal is $80 per person and reservations can be made on OpenTable. 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-545-8530, flamingoresort.com

Union Hotel Restaurant: The historic Union Hotel Italian restaurant has an extensive menu for dining in on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The menu includes classic favorites such as homemade ravioli, chicken parmesan, slow-roasted prime rib, beef stew with creamy polenta, an assortment of 12-inch pizzas and much more. Reservations can be made on OpenTable. 280 Mission Blvd., Santa Rosa, 707-538-6000, unionhotel.com

Ricky’s Eastbound: Christmas and New Year’s menus available for pick-up and delivery. The Christmas menu includes filet mignon wrapped in applewood smoked bacon with a mushroom red wine reduction; Hasselback potatoes with parmesan and herbs; creamed spinach cassoulet; mixed greens salad with dried cranberries and toasted pecans; dinner rolls and butter. Christmas dinner feeds two people for $130, four people for $250 or eight people for $500. Order by Friday, Dec. 16 for pick-up or delivery in east Santa Rosa on Dec. 24. To order, call 707-536-6606 or email rickyseastboundorders@gmail.com. 5755 Mountain Hawk Drive, Santa Rosa, rickyseastbound.com

The Spinster Sisters: Indoor dining for a three-course holiday meal (with several options available for each course) is available at The Spinster Sisters from 4-8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The dinner is $75 per person with an optional $45 wine pairing. Reservations can be made on Resy. 401 South A St., Santa Rosa, 707-528-7100, thespinstersisters.com

Kenwood

Tips Roadside: This Kenwood restaurant serves a family holiday meal to-go for two to four people. The meal includes Tony’s glazed spiral ham and/or prime rib, roasted garlic marble potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry walnut salad, brioche dinner rolls and dutch apple pie. Pre-order online at tipsroadside.com or call 707-509-0078. Pick-up times are between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24. 8445 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood.

Glen Ellen

Glen Ellen Star: For takeout on Christmas Eve, this $75 per person menu includes Snake River Farms Beef Wellington with a pomegranate bordelaise, house-made pull-apart rolls, spigarello (an Italian heirloom variety of broccoli) Caesar salad, au gratin potatoes, creamed arrowhead spinach, sticky toffee pudding and vanilla maple bourbon ice cream. The $65 vegetarian option includes a mushroom and winter root vegetable pot pie that serves six (a la carte). The dinner comes with reheating and cooking instructions. Place an order for a holiday dinner package on Upserve. 13648 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen, 707-343-1384, glenellenstar.com

Les Pascals Patisserie: The seasonal Christmas menu at Les Pascals includes French take-home treats such as a traditional bûche de noël, croquembouche (a dessert of choux pastry puffs piled into a cone and bound with threads of caramel), fruit tarts, feuilletes (puff pastry) appetizers, baguettes and more. 13758 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen, 707-934-8378, lespascalspatisserie.com

Sonoma

Layla Restaurant, MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa: For dine-in, Layla Restaurant is offering a four-course Mediterranean-inspired Christmas Eve dinner. The menu includes your choice of lobster bisque or grilled radicchio and arugula salad for the first course; crispy Spanish octopus or potato gnocchi for the second course; butternut squash ravioli, filet of beef or Alaskan salmon amandine for the third course; and bûche de noël or gingerbread cake for the fourth course. The dinner will be offered from noon to 8 p.m. on Dec. 24 and is $90 per person, plus $60 for an optional wine pairing. Reserve a table at OpenTable. 29 E. MacArthur St., Sonoma, 707-938-2929, macarthurplace.com

Wit & Wisdom: Open for indoor dining on Christmas Eve with an a la carte menu and on Christmas Day with a prix-fixe menu. The three-course Christmas Day menu ($97 per person) includes choice of shaved Brussels sprouts salad, king crab and endive Caesar, porcini rotolo (a pasta dish) or winter squash soup for the first course; wagyu pot roast, honey-ham porchetta, phyllo crusted sole or Chef Mina’s lobster pot pie for the second course; and a Christmas sundae or white chocolate-crème fraîche crepe cake for dessert. Make a reservation at witandwisdomsonoma.com. 1325 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-931-3405

Sonoma Grille: For indoor dining on Christmas Eve from 4:30-9:30 p.m., Sonoma Grille has a sizable holiday menu. The varied dishes include vegetable strudel, Maine lobster, homemade saffron pappardelle, slow roasted prime rib, daily special desserts and more. Reserve a table on OpenTable or call 707-938-7542. 165 West Napa St., Sonoma, sonomagrilleandbar.com

Petaluma

Stockhome: Petaluma’s Stockhome restaurant will serve a traditional Swedish julbord for indoor and outdoor dining on Dec. 19, with a two-person takeout option on Dec. 20. The julbord menu includes S.O.S. (smör, ost och sill/butter, cheese and herring), three types of herring, cooked potatoes, Nordic cheeses, dill-cured and cold-smoked salmon, pigs head terrine (sylta), paté of elk (lantpaté), chicken liver mousse, shaved pork and lamb belly (rullsylta) with pickled vegetables, Swedish holiday bread, mustard-baked Christmas ham (julskinka), Swedish meatballs, sausages, ginger-glazed spare ribs, Jansson’s temptation (au gratin potatoes with anchovies), Santa’s rice pudding, and other kitchen treats. Buy dine-in or takeout julbord tickets at stockhomepetaluma.com. 220 Western Ave., Petaluma, 707-981-8511, stockhomerestaurant.com

Cotati

Down To Earth Cafe and Deli: A three-course, prix-fixe menu for pick-up on Christmas Eve includes an entree of cioppino ($60 per person), prime rib ($60 per person), short ribs ($50 per person), roasted pork loin ($45 per person) or a crab roll kit ($28 per person) — all with a variety of sides, along with a little gem Caesar salad or butternut squash soup and a choice of butterscotch pudding, chocolate pudding, sticky toffee pudding or lemon meringue pie. There’s a two-person minimum for each entree item. Additional goodies include a cheese board for four ($50), a cinnamon roll kit ($20) and a brioche bread pudding French toast ($14 per person). Call 707-753-4925 to pre-order by 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, for pick-up on Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 8204 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati, dtecafe.com.

Rohnert Park

Sally Tomatoes: For pick-up, this Christmas meal includes butter lettuce salad with spiced pears, toasted hazelnuts and goat cheese with a hazelnut vinaigrette; New York shrimp scampi with garlic, butter, capers and parmesan cheese; pork prime rib with brandied cherry demi-glaze with wild mushroom and gruyere scalloped potatoes; fresh asparagus and a dark chocolate raspberry torte. $40 per person, four-person minimum. Order at 707-665-9472 by Dec. 17 and pick up between Tuesday, Dec. 21 to Thursday, Dec. 23. 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park, ​​sallytomatoes.com.

Daily Grill: Pre-orders for holiday to-go packages are available until Dec. 21. Daily Grill is offering a three-course ham dinner ($65 for two people and $160 for six) or three-course turkey dinner ($55 for two people and $145 for six). Each meal comes with a variety of sides, including mac ‘n’ cheese, garlic mashed potatoes, apple-sage stuffing and a choice of apple or pumpkin pie. Pre-order your packaged holiday meal for pickup here. ​​630 Park Court, Rohnert Park, 707-585-7505, dailygrill.com/rohnert-park-ca

Sebastopol

Gravenstein Grill: For indoor or patio dining on Christmas Eve, Gravenstein Grill is serving a five-course, prix-fixe holiday meal for $150 per person. The first course is a winter vegetable croquette; the second course is a choice of root vegetable salad or French onion soup; the third course is a choice of local pork and duck country pate, Dungeness crab salad or a cheese plate; the main course is a choice of petite New York strip steak, Liberty duck breast or wild mushroom gnocchi; and the dessert is a choice of a petite Meyer lemon tartlet or chocolate pot de creme. Call 707-634-6142 for reservations. 8050 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol, gravensteingrill.com

Healdsburg

Dry Creek Kitchen: For indoor dining on Christmas Eve from 5-9 p.m., Dry Creek Kitchen has added a special Christmas holiday-inspired item to its daily prix-fixe menu: Tournedos Rossini (Painted Hills filet mignon with brioche and truffle jus). The three-course meal is $75 per person and reservations can be made on OpenTable. 317 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-431-0330, drycreekkitchen.com

Spoonbar: Dine in at Spoonbar on Christmas Day from 2-8 p.m. The three-course menu includes a choice of lobster risotto, potato leek soup, Dungeness crab salad, beet and goat cheese salad or butter lettuce salad for the first course; Ora King salmon, duck duo, Mary’s crispy chicken breast and thigh, 12-ounce ribeye or cauliflower steak for the second course; and lemon cheesecake, chocolate bûche de noël or scoops of ice cream with berries for dessert. The dinner is $85 per person. The $25 kids menu consists of rigatoni pasta, cheeseburger and fries, or roasted chicken breast with whipped potatoes and vegetables. Make a reservation on OpenTable. 219 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-433-7222, spoonbar.com

Caterers

Preferred Sonoma Caterers: This holiday dinner for eight to 10 people (available for pick-up on Christmas Eve) includes a choice of honey-dijon-glazed ham ($250) or rosemary-garlic rib roast ($315 full order, $220 half order) with white cheddar horseradish mashed potatoes, classic green bean casserole, maple roasted carrots with goat cheese, salad and dessert. Orders must be made by Dec. 18., and pickup is Christmas Eve. To order call 707-769-7208, sonomacaterers.com

Sonoma County Catering: This holiday dinner for four to six people (available for pick-up on Christmas Eve) includes a choice of honey-glazed ham ($119), roasted prime rib ($149) or roasted tenderloin with a demi-glaze ($169) accompanied by Sonoma green salad, garlic-rosemary mashed potatoes, fresh roasted vegetable medley and herbed focaccia bread. To place an order, call 707-694-3772 or email book@sonomacountycatering.com. sonomacountycatering.com.

Epicurean Escape Catering: Epicurean’s holiday meal for delivery includes baby kale salad, Brussels sprouts and winter squash sauté, sweet potato gratin, kumquat-cranberry compote, zinfandel-braised beef short ribs and flourless chocolate cake. Optional add-ons include truffled wild mushroom mac ‘n’ cheese ($15 per person) and maple syrup guajillo chile glazed spiral ham ($20 per person). The catered dinner is $59 per person plus a $40 delivery fee. 707-230-2802, epicureanescape.com

Grocers

Oliver’s Market: For store pickup, Oliver’s Market is offering a complete holiday meal that includes a Diestel Ranch turkey, traditional stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetable medley, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce and a dozen pull-apart rolls. The dinner is $140 and serves six to eight people. Order online at oliversmarket.com. To find an Oliver’s Market near you, click here.

Raley’s: Raley’s is offering heat-and-eat holiday meals for pickup. The meals include a bourbon-glazed ham dinner ($80), a prime rib dinner ($100) and a butterball turkey dinner ($80). Each meal comes with all the fixings and serves around five to eight people. Pre-order for pickup between Dec. 20 to Dec. 24. To find a Raley’s store near you, click here. raleys.com

Safeway: Local Safeway stores have a selection of holiday meals for pickup, including homestyle turkey ($60, serves six to eight people), spiral ham ($70, serves eight to 10) and prime rib ($80, serves five to six). The dinners include a variety of classic sides, such as stuffing, mashed sweet potato, green bean casserole, scalloped potatoes, cranberry sauce and spiced apples. Order ahead for pickup by Dec. 23. To find a Safeway near you, click here.

Sprouts Farmers Market: For curbside pickup or delivery, Sprouts is offering stand-alone entrees, party trays and fully prepared holiday meals. The prepared dinners include a roasted turkey breast meal ($40), a vegan roast meal ($45) and a USDA boneless beef rib roast meal ($90). Each meal comes with a variety of seasonal sides. Order online here. 401 Kenilworth Drive, Suite 1040, Petaluma, 707-789-4976, sprouts.com

Whole Foods: Catered holiday meals from Whole Foods include several complete holiday meals and a la carte options. Complete meals include a lamb shank dinner for four, a vegan cremini mushroom roast dinner for two, a classic whole roast turkey dinner for 12 with all the fixings and more. A la carte items include various entrees, appetizers and sides, such as crab cakes, pumpkin curry soup, spinach artichoke puffs, teriyaki beef cocktail meatballs and many other fun options. Order online by Dec. 23 for in-store pickup at wholefoodsmarket.com. To find a Whole Foods near you, click here.