Where to Eat for $10 or Less in Santa Rosa

Slide 1 of 21 4th Street Deli: This corner store delicatessen in downtown Santa Rosa is a hot-spot for quick breakfasts and work lunches, serving up sandwiches, salads and other deli favorites using local ingredients. It’s hard to go wrong with a made-to-order sandwich (such as the veggie burger, pictured), all of which are under $10, and throw in a half pint of any of the fresh salads for just $4.50. Best bites include the Reuben Sandwich ($8.95) and the Falafel Wrap ($8.95). 300 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-573-9832, fourthstreetdeli.com

Slide 2 of 21 Acme Burger: A retro-style burger joint bringing a communal feel to fast food, Acme Burger is a must-try for affordable, locally-sourced burgers. All burgers are served with fresh lettuce, tomato and housemade “Awesome Sauce” on Franco American Bakery sesame seed buns (unless noted otherwise). Best bites include the Acme Burger ($5.99 for a single, $8.99 for a double) and the Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast ($7.99). 1007 West College Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-615-7309, acmeburgerco.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 21 Ausiello's 5th Street Bar and Grill: This sports bar with wall-to-wall TVs and sports memorabilia has been a local favorite for over 20 years. There are plenty of cheap eats here, from the 3-6 p.m. happy hour to Taco Friday where you can get two pulled pork tacos for $8. Best bites include The Crispy Chicken Strips ($6.75 for a half order) and the Change Up Turkey Burger ($9.25 for a 4-ounce patty). 609 5th St., Santa Rosa, 707-579-9408, ausiellos5thstreetgrill.com (Will Bucquoy/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 21 Café Frida Gallery: An artist’s dream hangout spot, Café Frida operates as both an art gallery and friendly hub for delicious food and coffee. All of the drinks and pastries here are under $5, so making this cafe your regular breakfast spot won’t break the bank. Best bites include the Breakfast Burrito ($8) served with a side of salsa verde and the Banh Mi Dog ($6-8) topped with pickled carrots, red onion, daikon radish, cucumber, cilantro and Sriracha-mayo. 300 South A St., Santa Rosa, 707-308-4344, cafefridagallery.com (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 21 DaDa’s Deli & Restaurant: Old school and unpretentious, this straight-to-the-point deli serves up all kinds of classic homestyle grub, from burgers and sandwiches to chili cheese fries (pictured) and lasagna. All of the breakfast items, soups, sandwiches and burgers are under $10, making this deli an inexpensive spot to provide for all your noshing needs. Best bites include the Smoked Turkey Sandwich ($7.99) and the Patty Melt ($7.95). 3100 Dutton Ave. # 122, Santa Rosa, 707-526-3232, dadasdeli.com (DaDa's Deli)

Slide 6 of 21 Delicias Elenita: This colorful Roseland food truck with outdoor seating serves up reliably satisfying Mexican cuisine at an affordable price. Fresh tacos are $2.50 each, so it’s not a bad idea to order four of your favorite tacos and call it dinner. Best bites include Elote ($4) lathered in mayonnaise and cotija cheese with a healthy smattering of chile con limon; and Tamale ($3). Local favorites include the chicken and pork tamales. 816 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, 707-575-7021 (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 21 El Roy's Express Mex: A local favorite, El Roy’s in Roseland is the place to bring out-of-towners when in search of solid Mexican food on a budget. Best bites include the fish and shrimp tacos ($2.75 each) and Sope ($4), a fried masa base, heaping with meat, fresh veggies and cotija. 760 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, 707-843-2166, elroysxpressmex.com (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 21 Fry Bread Shop: This unassuming, Native American-owned shop uses fresh ingredients and the premier Blue Bird Flour to craft authentic fry bread dishes that are as affordable as they are addictively delicious. Best bites include Native Taco ($8.50), a large, crisp fry bread “tortilla” filled with seasoned meat, cheese and veggies; and Wildberry Jam on Fry Bread ($7), fry bread topped with dollops of whipped cream and a sweet jam made from hand-picked wild berries. 501 West 9th St., Santa Rosa, 707-694-7405 (Jacki R./Yelp)

Slide 9 of 21 Golden Bun: One of the few Vietnamese restaurants in downtown Santa Rosa, Golden Bun is a staple for healthy, authentic dishes, from the fresh spring rolls to the vibrant pho. Best bites include the BBQ Pork Banh Mi ($8.29) and the Golden Tofu Banh Mi ($7.29). 490 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-890-5678, ordergoldenbun.com (Daniel C./Yelp)

Slide 10 of 21 Juncture Taproom & Lounge: With chic digs and a friendly atmosphere, this taproom nearby Howarth Park offers craft beer and tasty bar bites for those who want to catch up with buddies in a relaxed environment or pull up a stool to watch the game. Pro tip: Keep an eye out for $2 Tostada Tuesday. Best bites include Ed Hops Wings ($9 for six) with spicy sauce, fresh carrots, celery and ranch dressing; and Louie The Mac ($9), creamy white cheddar mac and cheese with bacon bits and topped with toasted bread crumbs. 4357 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-293-9702, juncturetaproom.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 21 Los Arcos: Focused on healthy Mexican cuisine, Los Arcos offers a number of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options alongside the more traditional meaty dishes. Best bites include Tostada de Ceviche ($9.95), a toasted tortilla topped with fresh fish cured in lime juice, accompanied by pico, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole; and Breakfast Tacos ($5.50), scrambled eggs with bacon, cheese, red potatoes, green onions, cilantro and taco sauce. 1791 Marlow Road, Suite 6, Santa Rosa, 707-545-5858, losarcosrestaurantsr.com (Los Arcos)

Slide 12 of 21 Mel's Fish & Chips: When you’re craving something hot, fried and easy on the wallet, it’s hard to go wrong with this unassuming ocean-themed eatery serving up its specialty fish and chips worthy of its own sea shanty. Best bites include Fish & Chips ($8.99 for one piece) and Clam Strips ($3.75), a basket of fried clam strips that are crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. Turn this appetizer into a meal and get the Clam Strips & Chips for $9.75. 1016 Hopper Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-578-1954, melsfishchips.com (Chris Hardy/for Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 13 of 21 Pupusería Salvadoreña: Serving up authentic Salvadoran comfort food, this pupuseria is known for its soft, meat and cheese-packed pupusas that are so tasty and affordable you may just want to buy a sackful. Best bites include Pupusa ($3) — popular pupusa fillings here include bean and cheese, pork and cheese, or squash, spinach and cheese — and Pasteles de Pollo con Papa ($5.50 for four), crispy fried hand pies filled with chicken and potato. 1403 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-544-3141 (Andrew L./Yelp)

Slide 14 of 21 Red Bee BBQ: To get your meat fix on-the-go, look no further than the Asian barbecue fusion spot Red Bee BBQ. While this place offers generously sized family meals and party trays to cater your next get-together, the a la carte menu is where you’ll find the best deals on all your favorite barbecue classics. Best bites include Smoked Pulled Pork ($5.99 a la carte) and Smoked Beef Brisket ($7.49 a la carte), a third pound of beef brisket in a sweet and spicy barbecue sauce. 750 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa, 707-541-6536, redbeebbq.com (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 21 Sandy's Take & Bake Pizza: Whether you like going out for a slice of pizza or taking a pie home to enjoy to yourself, Sandy's Take & Bake Pizza has you covered. This mom-and-pop pizza shop offers handmade doughs and prepared gourmet pizzas to take home and bake as well as affordable daily lunch specials until 3 p.m. Best bites include 2 Large Slices with a Drink ($8), a lunch special that includes two pizza slices of your choice with a fountain drink; and Small Two-Item Pizza with a Drink ($10), another lunch special with your choice of two toppings plus a drink. 2015 Elizabeth Way, Santa Rosa, 707-528-1919, sandystakeandbakepizza.com (Amber G./Yelp)

Slide 16 of 21 Silver Moon: Located across from the junior college, this strip mall Chinese restaurant has the most bang for your buck without compromising quality or portion sizes. Silver Moon has generous combination deals under $10, such as Combo B that includes any a la carte item, fried rice and chow mein for $8.69. Best bites include Steamed Pork Buns ($1.65 each) — the local favorite is the tangy BBQ pork — and Teriyaki Chicken (small $3.85 and medium $6.60) with a tangy sticky sauce boasting an addictive salty umami flavor. 1880 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-576-7878 (Silver Moon)

Slide 17 of 21 Tamales Mana: This family-owned tamale shop makes some of the best tamales in town daily. The tamales are made with fresh ingredients and a moist, flavorful masa that doesn’t include any lard. Best bites include Tamales ($2.75 each) — popular picks are the Mole Chicken and the Red Chili Pork — and the Tamale Lunch Combo ($7 for one tamale) with beans, cheese and Mexican rice in a warm tomatillo garlic salsa, and a side of red or green house salsa. Make it a two-tamale lunch combo for $9. 1110 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa, 707-595-5742, tamalesmana.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 18 of 21 Toyo Restaurant: Located in the Rosewood Village shopping mall, Toyo has been a sushi staple in west Santa Rosa for years, serving delicious, beautiful sushi rolls and other authentic Japanese eats. All of the regular sushi rolls, vegetarian maki and sashimi are under $10, so there’s something affordable for all sushi fans. Best bites include Combination Tempura ($9.95), a generous portion of juicy prawns and tender vegetables battered and fried until crispy and served with a sweet and savory dipping sauce; and Spicy Tuna Roll ($6.38). 3082 Marlow Road, Santa Rosa, 707-527-8871, toyorestaurantsr.com (David T./Yelp)

Slide 19 of 21 Ulia's Delicatessen: For the past 20 years, Ulia's has been serving up fresh custom and signature sandwiches that have developed a loyal following. The gourmet sandwiches are top-notch, and you can build your own for $10.99 with a large selection of deli options to choose from. Best bites include the Greek breakfast burrito ($8.99) with scrambled eggs, Loukaniko sausage, seasoned potatoes, feta cheese and spinach; and The Jason sandwich ($9.49) stacked with avocado, cucumber, spinach, tomato, onion, cream cheese, black olives and sprouts on toasted multigrain bread. 130 Stony Point Road, Suite F, Santa Rosa, 707-525-8542, uliasdeli.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 20 of 21 The Pita Gyros include choice of seasoned beef strips, chicken or lamb with tomato, onion, lettuce & feta cheese wrapped in traditional white or wheat pita with a homemade tzatziki sauce from Ulia's Delicatessen in Santa Rosa. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 21 of 21 Yeti Restaurant: Serving up authentic Indian and Nepalese cuisine since 2014, Yeti has perfected the art of flavorful curry, biryani and tandoori dishes, incorporating vibrant blends of Himalayan herbs and spices. For an affordable dinner, it’s easy to make a filling meal out of the appetizers and sides. Best bites include the crave-worthy garlic cilantro or olive basil naan ($3.99) and Chicken Momo ($8.99), savory steamed dumplings filled with juicy minced chicken mixed in Himalayan spices and served with a bright mint sauce. 190 Farmers Lane, Santa Rosa, 707-521-9608, yeticuisine.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)