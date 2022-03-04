McDonald’s First Meatless Burger Is Surprisingly Delicious

The McPlant is co-developed with Beyond Meat, a Los Angeles company that’s pioneered realistic-looking and tasting alternatives to beef, pork and chicken. (Sundry Photography/Shutterstock)

McDonald’s first meatless burger, the McPlant, is surprisingly delicious. And by surprisingly, we mean that with a grilled patty, sesame seed bun, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and American cheese, you won’t miss the meat.

The McPlant is co-developed with Beyond Meat, a Los Angeles company that’s pioneered realistic-looking and tasting alternatives to beef, pork and chicken. The ingredients include pea protein, potato starch, coconut oil and rice protein. Without mayo or cheese, the McPlant is vegan, and McDonald’s says the “burgers” are made on a separate grill from the meat burgers, with separate utensils.

Here’s the rub, however: If you’re looking for something healthier than beef, it’s kind of a wash. At 510 calories, 27 grams of fat, 45 grams of carbs and 45% of recommended daily sodium, it’s more about choosing to eat plant-based food over meat than it is about eating healthy.

How does it stack up against The Amy burger at Amy’s Drive Thru? We’re huge fans of this double patty with double cheese and secret sauce, but if I had to choose, I personally like the Beyond Burger for its meaty taste rather than the more traditional veggie burger at Amy’s, not that I’d ever turn down an Amy burger.

The McPlant is available at all Santa Rosa McDonald’s, as well as those in Healdsburg, Cloverdale, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Sonoma and Windsor.