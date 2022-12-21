23 Best New Year’s Eve Parties and Dinners in Sonoma County

It’s time to wrap up 2022 and welcome 2023. From family-friendly parties to multicourse dinners to soirees, here are more than twenty places around the county that are hosting New Year’s Eve parties.

Santa Rosa

Charles M. Schulz Museum: A “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown” celebration at the museum, perfect for the family and little ones. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy kid-friendly crafts, a balloon “ball drop” and a root beer toast. Additionally, say hello to Snoopy from the Peanuts gang and view the “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown” special in the theater. $2 to $12 admission at the door; free for museum members. 2301 Hardies Lane, 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org

Flagship Taproom: New Year’s Eve party with dancing, music by DJ Set and a free champagne toast at midnight. The party, which is free, starts at 9 p.m. and continues into the new year. Reserve a ticket, as space is limited, at bit.ly/3Wnz3XS. 445 B St., 707-541-6716, flagshiptaproom.com

Flamingo Resort: A British invasion-themed New Year’s Eve bash with a costume contest, hosted by Vintage Space and the Tudor Rose tea room. Dance into the new year with British music from DJ Armin. Admission includes a glass of champagne for the midnight toast. $80 per person. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/3v6maWg and bring printed copies to the event. 2777 Fourth St., 707-545-8530, flamingoresort.com

John Ash & Co: Four-course prix fixe menu, with champagne and party hats. Start with dishes like Hog Island oysters and apple rutabaga soup. Second course choices include Hudson Valley Duck Foie Gras and the avocado and tofu poke stack. For the main course, choose between options such as a chanterelle and porcini strudel and roasted Liberty duck breast. For dessert, there will be pineapple upside-down cake or Volo chocolate cremeux. Many options are vegan and/or gluten-free. Prices start at $150 per person. Reserve a table at opentable.com/john-ash-and-co. 4350 Barnes Road, 800-421-2584. vintnersresort.com/john-ash-co

La Gare: Dine in or takeout, four-course prix fixe menu with potato leek soup, classic Caesar salad, a choice between entrees like chicken cordon bleu or broiled lobster tail (prices vary), and chocolate caramel cake for dessert. $48 to $100. Reserve or preorder by calling 707-528-4355. 208 Wilson St., 707-528-4355. lagarerestaurant.com

Monroe Hall: New Year’s Eve party with local musicians Rodney Miller and Rebecca King, and dancers Tina Fields and Ed Hall. Contra folk dancing begins at 8 p.m., and the celebration continues until midnight. There will be snacks and nonalcoholic sparkling beverages for ringing in the new year. Admission at the door; $23 for members, $25 for non-members. 1400 West College Ave., 707-824-1008. bit.ly/3W6hJXo

Perch + Plow: New Year’s Eve celebration from 9 p.m to 1:30 a.m. Black tie event with a DJ, balloon drop, photographer and party favors. Pre-sale tickets for $20, $40 for tickets at the door. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/3hybug9. 90 Old Courthouse Square, 707-541-6896, perchandplow.com

Poppy Bank Epicenter: A family-friendly party with many activities, including arcade games, a SkyZone Trampoline Park, Laser Tag, XD Dark Ride and Chuck’s Bowling (access to activities is based on tickets purchased). Adult tickets can include a New Year’s Eve Buffet, a sparkling cider toast and a “Pick 2 Pass,” which includes choices of activities throughout the Epicenter. The Santa Rosa School of Rock House Band will perform during the party. 5 to 10 p.m., with a balloon drop at 9 p.m. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/3YxnSNY. 3215 Coffey Lane, visitepicenter.com

Ricky’s Eastbound: Dine in or takeout, prix fixe menu. Dinner includes bacon-wrapped filet mignon with mushroom-red wine reduction, au gratin potatoes, honey roasted Brussels sprouts and butternut squash, mixed green salad and dinner rolls with butter. $145 for two, $280 for four. For takeout preorders, email rickyseastbound@gmail.com or call 707-536-6606 by Dec. 23. For reservations, call 707-843-5143 or send request via email. 5755 Mountain Hawk Drive, 707-843-5143. rickyseastbound.com

Whiskey Tip: “Mischief Masquerade” themed party, hosted by local event producer Jake Ward and the North Bay Cabaret. For ages 21 and over, this event includes live music from bands and DJs, as well as over 15 variety performers such as circus acts, comedy, dancing and more. Additionally, tickets include access to a photo booth, fortune teller, food vendors and more. A glass of champagne is included with the purchase of a ticket, for a toast at midnight. Tickets can be preordered at bit.ly/3PLUTlI for $75, or purchased at the door for $85. 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Masquerade attire encouraged, but not required. 1910 Sebastopol Road, whiskeytipsr.com

Healdsburg

Little Saint: New Year’s Eve brunch and dinner. Brunch, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., includes plant-based options with greens sourced from the restaurant’s farm, tartines from the wood oven, and a variety of desserts. Dinner, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., with a prix fixe menu. Festive attire is encouraged. $95 per person with an optional wine pairing for $75. Reserve a table at bit.ly/3YDuJ8L. 25 North St., 707-433-8207. littlesainthealdsburg.com

Single Thread: An early or late New Year’s Eve celebration. The early celebration includes a 10-course tasting menu from Chef Kyle Connaughton, inspired by the winter season ($525 per person). The midnight celebration includes an 11-course tasting menu, prepared by Chef Counnaughton and his team, as well as a midnight toast ($650 per person). Reserve a table at exploretock.com/singlethreadfarms. 131 North St., 707-723-4646. singlethreadfarms.com/restaurant

Spoonbar: Three-course prix fixe dinner ($110) includes choices such as creamed potato and leek soup or Dungeness crab salad; lobster risotto or Australian Wagyu beef tenderloin; and baked Alaska or Asian pear cobbler. There also will be live music from guitarists and singers. From 5 to 10 p.m. Reserve a table at bit.ly/3hDZ6uV. 219 Healdsburg Ave., 707-433-7222. spoonbar.com

The Matheson: In the main dining room, celebrate the new year with a special five-course Chef’s Tasting Menu ($175). Menu includes the following: Ostera Caviar toast, Dungeness Crab rice porridge, aged Sonoma duck, a choice of flannery beef tenderloin or A5 Mizayaki Wagyu Shabu Shabu for two ($120 supplement), and Volo chocolate bombe. Reserve a table at thematheson.com/nye22.

Upstairs, Roof 106 will host a New Year’s Eve celebration from 10 p.m. to midnight. Pizzas and bites available, and upgrades available such as black truffles and caviar. Music from a DJ and no cover charge. 106 Matheson St., 707-723-1106. thematheson.com/the-matheson

Valette: A Chef’s Six-Course Tasting Menu ($150 a person), with supplements available, such as caviar or wine pairing. The menu includes a lobster roll, scallop en croute au Dom Perignon, porcini and ham, apple glazed Pheasant Dou, American Wagyu filet, and a Volo chocolate tart. Reservations available from 5 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Book your table at bit.ly/3Ve4Zg2. 344 Center St. 707-473-0946. valettehealdsburg.com

Sonoma

Sonoma Grille: New Year’s Eve dinner with a four-course prix fixe menu. Start with a raw oyster trio, crispy polenta or carpaccio. Second course choices are tomato bisque or pomegranate salad. Entree choices are gnocchi with truffle cream sauce, scallop risotto, Blue Nose sea bass, or rack of lamb. Dessert choices include chocolate torte, profiteroles or classic cheesecake. $80 per person. Reserve by phone or at bit.ly/3hAMip6. 165 W. Napa St., Sonoma, 707-938-7542. sonomagrilleandbar.com

Wit and Wisdom: Six-course New Year’s Eve dinner, plus a champagne toast. The menu includes ahi tuna tartare, truffle velouté, lobster risotto, sea bass or beef Wellington, and a special New Year’s Eve Bûche De Noël. Make reservations at witandwisdomsonoma.com. 1325 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-931-3405, witandwisdomsonoma.com

Glen Ellen

Glen Ellen Star: Prix fixe dine-in menu. Start with aged gruyere gougeres and a salad with Mike’s chicories, wood-roasted red kuri squash, cherry belle radishes, hoshigaki, walnut vinaigrette, and Vandouvan candied walnuts. For the main, choose between wood-roasted Glory Bay salmon or grilled Snake River Wagyu Zabuton. For sharing, enjoy pommes puree with freshly grated Perigord Truffle. Finish with an ice cream sandwich made with raspberry-vanilla ice cream. $125 per person, with an optional wine pairing for $60 per person. For reservations, call 707-343-1384 or visit glenellenstar.com. 13648 Arnold Dr., 707-343-1384. glenellenstar.com

Songbird Parlour: Sonoma Valley’s New Year’s Eve Bash featuring Belden Barns Blanc de Noir. A stylish party with bites and cocktails and music by a local DJ. Tickets ($175) include three cocktails, hors d’oeuvres such as braised beef short ribs and winter squash, a balloon drop, champagne and caviar. 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Reserve tickets at songbirdparlour.com/store/p/nyebash.14301 Arnold Drive, Suite 3, 707-343-1308. songbirdparlour.com

Petaluma

Elks Lodge #901: Black and White Ball, with music and dancing. Hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, a main course choice of tri-tip or Italian chicken by Ibleto’s Catering, and a champagne toast with a balloon drop. From 6:30 p.m to midnight. Reserve tickets at bit.ly/3FFMXOf. $90. 2105 South McDowell Blvd., 707-763-0901. elks901.org

Mystic Theatre: New Year’s Eve party with Royal Jelly Jive, King Dream and surprise guests. 21 and older, valid identification required. A mix of modern tunes and the classics. Doors open at 8 p.m., shows begin at 9 p.m. Purchase tickets ($40) at bit.ly/3WeceGm. 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., mysticpetaluma@gmail.com. mystictheatre.com

Guerneville

Agriculture Public House at Dawn Ranch: Celebrate the new year from 8 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy a three-course dinner consisting of a starter, a soup or salad and an entree, with the option to add a dessert. Baked date cheese dip, winter kale salad, chicken breast and champagne darling are just a few of the menu standouts. There also will be live music and a sparkling toast at midnight. Tickets, from $150, can be purchased at dawnranch.bpt.me. 1647 River Road, 707-869-0656. dawnranch.com/dining.htm

On the coast

Coast Kitchen: Prix fixe New Year’s Eve dinner. The menu includes the following: For the amuse, oysters with pickled shrimp and caviar; a first course of sea bass crudo; a second course of Dungeness crab risotto; a third course of Sonoma lamb loin; a fourth course of dry-aged rib eye steak; and Angel Food Cake for dessert. $145 per person. Reserve a table at bit.ly/3UDABeW. 21780 CA-1, Jenner. 707-847-3231. coastkitchensonoma.com

Kwanzaa celebration

Kwanzaa, an annual celebration of African-American culture, takes place from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 and culminates in a communal feast called Karamu, usually on the sixth day. On Dec. 31, NuBridges Youth Collaborative and the Nubian Cafe Collective will be hosting its third annual Kwanzaa event at the Arlene Francis Center in Santa Rosa. The event, which takes place between noon and 5 p.m., will include a screening of the documentary “The Black Candle,” directed by M. K. Asante and narrated by Maya Angelou, as well as storytelling, poetry reading, arts and craft activities, live music, a communal meal and more. Guests are invited to celebrate in their African attire. Arlene Francis Center, 99 Sixth Street, Santa Rosa. nubridgesyc.org.

