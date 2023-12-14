Where to Eat Out in Sonoma County on Christmas

Standing in front of a hot stove trying to get the lumps out of Grandma’s gravy just isn’t a festive thought. Nor is washing a mountain of dishes after everyone else has retired for a long winter’s nap.

So ditch the toil and trouble and go out for dinner.

Here’s a list of where to go in Sonoma County on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day if you don’t feel like cooking, or cleaning. Or you can pick up a decadent meal (and desserts) and claim it as your own. We won’t tell.

Dec. 23

The Spinster Sisters: Feast of the Seven Fishes is a multicourse seafood dinner celebrating the Italian tradition of a fishy feast just before the holidays. $125 per person, 401 S. A St., Santa Rosa, 707-528-7100, thespinstersisters.com

Christmas Eve Dinner

Chalkboard at Hotel Les Mars: Five-course dinner available from 3 to 9 p.m. for $125 per person. 27 North St., Healdsburg, 707-433-4211, hotellesmars.com

Della Fattoria: Tamales for the holidays are a Latin tradition happily adopted by many households in California. The Della team will make a buffet of tamale pies, lime Jell-O salad, dessert and wine. $50 per person. Also available for takeout. 141 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma, dellafattoria.com

Farmhouse Inn: The Holiday Truffle Menu runs Thursday, Dec. 21, through Dec. 30, but Farmhouse Inn will offer a five-course tasting menu with Perigord, Burgundy and white truffles on Christmas Eve. Dinner includes Maine scallops with black truffle, cabbage potage with white truffle, beef strip loin in Perigord sauce and apple mooncake for dessert. $275 per person. 7871 River Road, Forestville, 707-887-3300, farmhouseinn.com

Flamingo Resort: This prix-fixe dinner with a few tastes of sunnier locales includes first and second courses of butternut squash soup, grilled sunchoke or jumbo prawns with smoked yuzu butter. Main courses include Busan Hot Chicken celery root puree, grilled New York steak with Yukon potatoes or sweet potato tart with wild mushrooms. There’s vanilla custard tart for dessert. $100 per person. 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-545-8530, flamingoresort.com

John Ash & Co.: Prix fixe at the upscale, white-tablecloth Vintner’s Resort includes lobster bisque, portobello Wellington, beef tenderloin and Bouche de Noel for dessert. $125 per person. 4350 Barnes Road, Santa Rosa, 707-527-7687, vintnersresort.com/john-ash-co

Layla at MacArthur Place: Open for Christmas Eve and Christmas-Day brunch ($65 per person) or dinner ($110 per person). 29 E. MacArthur St., Sonoma, 707-938-2929, macarthurplace.com/food-drink/layla-restaurant

Stark’s Steakhouse: Open from 4 to 8 p.m. with their regular menu. 521 Adams St., Santa Rosa, 707-546-5100, starkssteakhouse.com

The Madrona: A luxurious dinner that starts with oyster chowder with black truffle cream or Dungeness crab salad, followed by beef Wellington with potato puree and red wine sauce and persimmon pudding for dessert. Fireside cocktails are served before and after dinner in the parlor. $175 per person. 1001 Westside Road, Healdsburg, 707-395-6700, themadronahotel.com/dine-drink

Wit & Wisdom: Christmas-Eve dinner includes holiday dishes and everyday menu favorites. At The Lodge at Sonoma Resort, 1325 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-931-3405, witandwisdomsonoma.com

Christmas Day

Benicia’s Kitchen: An impressive Christmas Day buffet that’s sure to fill you with cheer. Starters include a seasonal salad, fresh seafood and local artisan cheese and charcuterie. Herb-crusted prime rib roast, smoked pork belly, miso cod, cavatelli pasta and asparagus au gratin are among the main dishes. There will be holiday tarts and pies for dessert. $89 for adults and $35 for children. Located in The Lodge at Sonoma Resort, 1325 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-931-3405, thelodgeatsonoma.com/dine/benicias-kitchen

Sante at Sonoma Mission Inn: A seafood platter anchors this three-course dinner, served with family-style side dishes. $125 per person. 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma, 707-938-9000, fairmont.com/sonoma

Spoonbar: Three-course Christmas-Day feast with choices of roasted honey-nut squash soup, hamachi tartare, blue cheese-crusted beef tenderloin, smoked pork chop, mushroom cassoulet and a dessert buffet. $89 per person. 219 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-433-7222, spoonbar.com

Meals you can pick up

Della Fattoria: Pies, rolls, panettone and other holiday sweets are available for pre-ordering. 141 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma, dellafattoria.com

Little Saint: A vegan holiday feast with celery-root puff pastry entree, three side dishes and dessert for $300 (serves four to six people). Holiday tarts, wine and flowers are sold separately. 25 North St., Healdsburg, 707-433-8207, littlesainthealdsburg.com

Ovello Sonoma: Holiday menu available for Dec. 24 pickup from this Italian eatery near Sonoma Plaza. A la carte dishes include blanched lobster with pickled vegetables, wild boar terrine, mushroom risotto, lasagna, rotisserie-roasted goose with truffle sauce, panettone and cannoli. 248 W. Napa St., Sonoma, 707-721-1478, ovellosonoma.com

Pascaline: A la carte soups, sides, entrees and desserts for pickup on Dec. 24. Selections include caramelized sunchoke velouté, roasted beets, potato gratin, green beans in Mornay sauce, stuffed guinea hen and braised short ribs. Pick up yule logs in chocolate hazelnut, mocha or Meyer lemon flavors. 1021 Hahman Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-303-7151, pascalinepatisserieandcafe.com

Stockhome: Order their Swedish Julbord to go with a bounty of Nordic flavors (including glog). The meal features cold herring, dill-cured salmon, chicken liver mousse, mustard-baked Christmas ham, spare ribs, Jansson’s Temptation, cabbage and traditional rice pudding. $180, serves two people. 220 Western Ave., Petaluma, stockhomepetaluma.com

Desserts

Quail and Condor: Holiday cookie box, sticky toffee pudding and Christmas stollen are available by pre-ordering. 149 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-473-8254, quailandcondor.com

Stellina Pronto: Italian-style tarts (raspberry, Meyer lemon and chocolate French silk); lemon cheesecake; tiramisu; assorted cookies; and handmade truffles satisfy your Christmas sweet tooth. On the savory side, preorder lasagna Bolognese, truffle mushroom lasagna and brisket. 23 Kentucky St., Petaluma, 707-789-9556, stellinapronto.com