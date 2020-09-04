What’s Your Calling: Join Sonoma Women In Conversation at Home

"Lördagsgodis" or "Saturday candy" is another Swedish word that Sonoma Magazine digital editor Sofia Englund will be talking about in the upcoming Women in Conversation series. In this photo, lördagsgodis from Stockhome restaurant in Petaluma. (Courtesy of newrevmedia.com)

Emmy-winning reporter, producer and best-selling author Amy Gutierrez, better known as Amy G, will be hosting this year's Women in Conversation series. (Courtesy of Amy Gutierrez)

On Thursday, Sept. 17, join us for the first episode of our free three-part virtual series, Women in Conversation at Home, featuring amazing local women from around the county talking about finding their calling and following their passions.

Emmy-winning host Amy Gutierrez delves into the success stories of inspiring Sonoma County chefs, entrepreneurs, artists, writers and speakers who’ve pivoted their careers or followed their passion to find their true calling.

Sit back and join the conversation as we go virtual this year, talking about how remarkable women live their best life. Here are the women you will meet in the first episode of the series, called “Be Your Sustainable Self.” Click through the above gallery to meet the hosts and speakers.

Tania Soderman: Welcome to Chicken Paradise

A small city of handmade structures — just the right size for chickens — dot Tania Soderman’s Sonoma farm, which she’s named Sonoma Chicks. Tania, who spent her childhood between Norway, Kenya and Botswana, left fast-paced city life in San Francisco to enjoy a more rural existence, treating her 30 breeds of chickens to some seriously spiffy accommodations. Expect some fowl language in her talk about finding a purpose in poultry.

Duskie Estes: Replanting Yourself

A wildly popular chef who’s been on Food Network and named the U.S. Queen of Pork, Duskie Estes recently pivoted from chef whites to overalls as head of a local gleaning organization, Farm to Pantry. You’ll get to see her amazing new chef garden and hear what she’s doing in the community to give everyone access to the perfect peach.

Sofia Englund: Living The Lagom Life

Is a simple coffee break a recipe for inner peace? For Swedes like writer Sofia Englund, taking small moments of joy in each day helps achieve a work-life balance they call “lagom.” Roughly translated as “just the right amount,” she’ll explain how this simple principle of moderation in everything — from busy workdays to indulgences — can benefit your life.

Deb Rock: One Hot Momma

There’s nothing that can’t benefit from a little hot sauce, according to this local entrepreneur. A native of Mexico, Deb Rock is the mind behind Sonoma Hot Sauce, a spicy (but not too spicy) sauce that uses local peppers. Hear her inspiring story and learn how her sauce is made.

Heather Irwin & Mimo Ahmed: Eat The Season

Apples are at hot commodity everywhere in Sonoma County this time of year. A booming cider industry has brought Sonoma’s apple industry back to the forefront after years of orchards being plowed under for more profitable plants. Head to a local apple farm as Chef Mimo Ahmed talks about her favorite fall recipes with this of-the-moment fruit.

About Women in Conversation

Since its inception in 2016, The Press Democrat’s “Women in Conversation” event has become a popular annual happening in Sonoma County. Over the years, the event has featured a series of inspiring women speakers, including Ayesha Curry, Geena Davis, Ashley Judd, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Lesley Stahl. This year, the event will take place online.

Register and read more about this free, three-part virtual series here: pressdemocrat.com/article/multimedia/wic-2020.

