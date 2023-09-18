This $10.7 Million Modern Estate in Sonoma Comes with Its Own Observatory

A one-of-a-kind home is on the market in Sonoma. Perched on 37 mountaintop acres, the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath dwelling offers sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. But the views also extend far into to the night sky via a fully-equipped, rotating observatory.

The 5,749-square-foot modern home, aptly named Celestia Sonoma, was designed by acclaimed San Francisco architect Darryl Roberson, founder of Studios Architecture, as his personal residence. The exterior of the home is composed of rocks that were quarried on site, as well as timber, steel and stucco; materials that make the home blend seamlessly with its natural setting.

Glass doors and walls of windows with mechanized shades, as well as an expansive patio, allow for the kind of indoor-outdoor living experience that continues to be very popular. The estate, nestled among heritage oak trees, also has a pool and guest house.

The price for this stargazer’s dream home is $10,750,000. Click through the above gallery for a peek inside the home.

For more information, contact Bob Pennypacker, 707-799-6032, bob@bobpennypacker.com, Celestia-sonoma.com