Things to Do When You’re Stuck at Home, 10 Tips from Local College Students

Gardening: What better way to get outside, get some sun, and practice sustainable living at the same time? Grow a rainbow variety in your backyard or give special attention to a favorite tomato plant! With gardening, the options are endless. (Crista Jeremiason)

FaceTime dates: Missing your bae? Have yourself a romantic evening over FaceTime. Order some food and light some candles to set the mood. The best part? No formalwear necessary - stay in your sweatpants without stressing. (Shutterstock)

Safely distanced picnics: Hang out in person safely by parking your cars back to back and sitting in the trunk (at least six feet away from one another). Or go for an actual picnic in a local park. (Shutterstock)

Snail mail: Give your poor eyes a break from all the blue light from your laptop and smartphone and try writing to a friend or family member. Even just sending a postcard with a couple of sentences is a thoughtful way to check in on your loved ones and, honestly, doesn’t take that much effort. (Shutterstock)

Game night: Call your friends and play games online at the same time. Try skribbl.io, which is like virtual Pictionary. From personal experience, this game could continue for hours and it would still be ridiculously fun. Or get the Jeopardy! app on your phone and remind your brain how to do something besides learning TikTok dances. (YouTube / Seso)

Test your creativity: Have a drawing or art competition with your friend or significant other. Decide on a subject for your masterpiece and compete against each other to see who can create the most realistic or creative piece of art. (YouTube / SchaeferArt)

Get outside: As tempting as it may be to stay inside and away from society, Sonoma County parks and beaches are reopening and are safe to visit and explore as long as you practice social distancing. Plus, what’s more summery than getting outside and getting some Vitamin D? (John Burgess)

Making zines: Zines (pronounced zeen) are DIY mini magazines. Making a zine is easy, since they can be about anything you want — try making one on new skills you’ve acquired in quarantine, or the choreography to your favorite TikTok dances. (YouTube / El Schmiedte)

Zoom dance parties: Staying inside all day (and potentially staying in bed all day) can get real boring, real fast. Instead of rewatching That 70’s Show for the 15th time, join a Zoom dance party, or throw your own! Try #clubquarantine, a virtual club experience that donates proceeds to nonprofits. Or, better yet, throw your own quarantine party with your friends. Turn on your laptop, turn up the music, and dance! (Club Quarantine)

It’s not easy experiencing what we’re told are the “best years of our lives” from our childhood bedrooms.

As two college students sent home in the middle of our spring semester, it’s been a strange couple of months.

Suddenly, we couldn’t see our friends every day and our classes were conducted on Zoom. Basically, we had to do all the work of a normal semester with none of the aspects that make college memorable and fun.

But we’ve adjusted. It’s fair to say that scheduling FaceTime dates, reconnecting with old friends and getting creative in our hobbies (banana bread, anyone?) has kept a lot of us going.

And now that it’s summertime and we have no responsibility to watch a constant stream of virtual lectures, finding a summer job is difficult and we can’t do all the things we’d normally do, we’re having to get even more creative.

Click through the above gallery to learn how we’ve been keeping ourselves busy (and sane).