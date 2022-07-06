‘The Bear’ on Hulu Serves Up Real Life Restaurant Drama

Have you watched “The Bear” on Hulu? If you’re in any way associated with or interested in the restaurant world, the answer is probably a resounding, Yes Chef! The FX drama about a young cook, his dysfunctional family and a deteriorating restaurant is an emotional roller coaster of addiction, psychosis, screaming and Hail Mary saves.

In other words, pretty much #restaurantlife.

The eight-episode series tells the story of fine-dining chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White) who returns to Chicago to run his family’s lowbrow deli and sandwich shop after the death of his brother. A James Beard Award winner fresh from stints at some of the world’s best restaurants — The French Laundry, NOMA and Eleven Madison Avenue. Carmy suddenly finds himself slinging greasy beef subs next to a cast of flawed but lovable characters.

Real-life chef Matty Matheson plays Fak, a foul-mouthed handyman and aspiring chef. Liza Colon Zayas is the scheming but under-appreciated Tina; Ebon Moss Bachrach (Richie) creates unnecessary drama at every turn; and Ayo Edebiri (Sydney) gives a winning performance as a struggling young sous chef with more talent than the entire kitchen staff combined.

The series is an unflinching look at the unsexy, unappreciated work of running a mom-and-pop restaurant that will cure anyone of their food service fantasies. But it’s also a window into the passion that makes chefs and restaurateurs persist, despite having to deal with shady purveyors, angry customers and staff quitting mid-service.

Viewers will also pick up kitchen terms like “behind,” “hands,” “all day,” and “brigade,” and learn what a walk-in and speed racks are, and why the title “Chef” is essential. Knife skills are impressive, with whole onions brunoise cut in seconds, and there’s a heaping helping of back-biting, bloody fingers and equal-opportunity humiliation.

Overall, “The Bear” is a poignant portrayal of restaurant life, where kitchen hierarchies, the challenges of being a woman in food service, addiction, drug abuse and the chaos of life behind the counter are served up hot.

All episodes of The Bear (Season One) now streaming on Hulu.