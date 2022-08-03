The Lounge at Little Saint Opens in Healdsburg

Lunch goers line up to pick up orders at Little Saint during the grand opening in downtown Healdsburg on April 22, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Chef Bryan Oliver of Little Saint during preps for the grand opening in downtown Healdsburg on April 22, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Leslie Schulz of Little Saint prepares a to-go order in downtown Healdsburg on April 22, 2022. (Chad Surmick/The Press Democrat)

Plant-based dishes from Little Saint in Healdsburg. (Photo by Emma K. Morris/ emmakmorris.com )

A selection of dishes at Little Saint in Healdsburg. (Photo by Emma K. Morris/ emmakmorris.com )

Guests at Little Saint enjoy the front patio in downtown Healdsburg on April 22, 2022. (Chad Surmick/The Press Democrat)

Cocktails at Little Saint in downtown Healdsburg on April 22, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

The Lounge at Little Saint features free live music every Thursday night and ticketed events throughout the week. (Photo by Emma K. Morris/ emmakmorris.com )

Highly Anticipated Little Saint Opens in Healdsburg. Take a Look Inside

The Lounge at Little Saint, the upstairs music and performance venue at Little Saint, has officially opened, with free live music every Thursday night and ticketed events throughout the week.

The expansive second floor at the former SHED space includes a 12-foot-by-16-foot stage, outdoor patio and bar, specialty cocktails and seasonal bites from Chef Bryan Oliver.

Upcoming musical acts include Langhorne Slim on Sept. 6 and Lucy Dacus on Nov. 15, along with wine tastings, private dinners and book signings with thought leaders.

Tickets and details about The Lounge at Little Saint are at littlesainthealdsburg.com. 25 North St., Healdsburg, 707-433-8207.