The Lounge at Little Saint Opens in Healdsburg

The Lounge at Little Saint, the upstairs music and performance venue at Little Saint, has officially opened, with free live music every Thursday night and ticketed events throughout the week.
The expansive second floor at the former SHED space includes a 12-foot-by-16-foot stage, outdoor patio and bar, specialty cocktails and seasonal bites from Chef Bryan Oliver.
Upcoming musical acts include Langhorne Slim on Sept. 6 and Lucy Dacus on Nov. 15, along with wine tastings, private dinners and book signings with thought leaders.
Tickets and details about The Lounge at Little Saint are at littlesainthealdsburg.com. 25 North St., Healdsburg, 707-433-8207.