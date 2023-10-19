The Best Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Sweet Treats in Sonoma County

Whether the idea of “pumpkin spice season” evokes a sensation of autumnal bliss or induces an exasperated groan, it’s hard to deny the appeal of comforting fall flavors like cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger.

Crafty Sonoma County bakers and baristas are offering up a wide assortment of creative, pumpkin-infused drinks and treats this season — from quintessential pumpkin spice lattes to imaginative pumpkin scones, cheesecakes and ice cream.

For home cooks and brewers wanting to add a festive touch to their cup or dish, try local Sonoma Syrup Co.’s Pumpkin Pie Latte Syrup, made with natural pumpkin purée and a warming blend of premium spices.

For those who would rather leave the pumpkin spice creations to the professionals, here are 20 local spots that offer delicious pumpkin spice drinks and dishes this season.

Click through the above gallery for a peek at the sweet pumpkin treats.

College Confectionista

Local cheesecake darling Anamaría Morales is at it again this month with a lineup of seasonal cakes, including the Pumpkin Picosa: a creamy cheesecake made with spiced pumpkin purée, filled into a cinnamon graham cracker crust, and topped with pillowy homemade whipped cream. Can be made gluten-free. Order online and pick up at Sonoma Family Meal.

Sonoma Family Meal: 1370 Redwood Way, Suite A, Petaluma, 707-495-5324, collegeconfectionista.com

Petaluma Pie Company

Come autumn, it’s near impossible to go wrong with a traditional pumpkin pie. Petaluma Pie Company goes a step further with its maple pumpkin pie, made with organic pumpkin, spiced with cinnamon, cloves and ginger, and sweetened with maple syrup and a touch of vanilla.

125 Petaluma Blvd. N., Suite B, Petaluma, 707-766-6743, petalumapiecompany.com

Stellina Pronto

Petaluma’s quaint Italian bakery and cafe Stellina Pronto has a New York-style pumpkin cheesecake on its regular menu for those who need a taste of fall all year round. And the bakery recently announced its new silky pumpkin ricotta tart to ring in the season — part pumpkin pie, part fluffy ricotta cheesecake, all creamy goodness.

23 Kentucky St., Petaluma, 707-789-9556, stellinapronto.com

Avid Coffee

The Sonoma County-based coffee shop has seasonal drinks such as a classic pumpkin latte, a pumpkin chai latte, and the Autumn Dream nitro cold brew — all made with the pumpkin pie syrup from Sonoma Syrup Co. Pair your fall drink with a gluten-free pumpkin muffin.

Locations in Petaluma, Santa Rosa and Sebastopol. avidcoffee.com

The Bagel Mill

This season, the Petaluma bagel shop is offering pumpkin spice lattes and chai lattes, made with housemade pumpkin spice syrup using local, organic sugar pie pumpkins. There’s also a pumpkin spice cream cheese, available by the half pint, made with sugar pie pumpkins, brown sugar and warm fall spices.

212 Western Ave., Petaluma, 707-981-8010, thebagelmill.com

Squatch’s Gourmet Ice Cream Sandwiches and Coffee Shop

The cafe and ice cream shop has a Pumpkin Cheesecake Squatch – pumpkin cheesecake flavored ice cream between two snickerdoodles and topped with graham crackers. There’s also a seasonal pumpkin cheesecake milkshake, so you can eat your cake and drink it, too.

1451 Southwest Blvd., Suite 111, Rohnert Park, 707-992-0841, squatchscoffee.com

Monday Bakery

This popular Napa bakery recently opened a location on the Sonoma Plaza. Seasonal treats include pumpkin spice latte cake and pumpkin doughnuts — pear chai scones and vegan apple oat muffins sound pretty darn delicious, too.

117 E. Napa St., Sonoma, mondaybakery.com

Crook’s Coffee

It’s fitting that a coffee shop decorated with Edgar Allen Poe decor would have a festive lineup of fall drinks just in time for Halloween. The seasonal drinks include a classic pumpkin spice latte, white pumpkin pie latte and cold brew with pumpkin spice foam.

404c Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-791-3365, shadyraveninc.com

Criminal Baking Company

Criminal Baking’s seasonal specials include a spiced pumpkin pie topped with maple whipped cream; rich pumpkin cheesecake made with house-baked pumpkins; and pumpkin sponge cake filled with caramel, frosted with caramel buttercream, and garnished with chocolate ganache drip and candied pecans. The pumpkin muffins topped with pepitas and chocolate chips are a regular go-to breakfast item. All baked goods can be made gluten-free.

808 Donahue St., Santa Rosa, 707-888-3546, criminalbaking.com

Belly Left Coast Kitchen & Taproom

Take a walk on the wild side of pumpkin spice with Belly’s new October cocktail The Smashing Pumpkin, made with Kahlúa, Tito’s vodka, espresso and housemade pumpkin simple syrup, iced and topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin spice.

523 Fourth St, Santa Rosa, 707-526-5787, bellyleftcoastkitchenandtaproom.com

Johnny Doughnuts

For this fall season, Johnny Doughnuts brought back its fan favorite Brown Butter Pumpkin Cake Doughnut — a fluffy, spiced pumpkin cake with a brown butter glaze, a perfect coffee companion for those chilly fall mornings.

1200 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-308-4836, johnnydoughnuts.com

Brew Coffee and Beer House

The cozy, welcoming Brew cafe welcomed back its seasonal pumpkin spice latte, a comforting and robust drink that’s likely to be embellished with some festive latte art.

555 Healdsburg Ave., Santa Rosa, and 6566 Front St., Forestville, 707-303-7372, brewcoffeeandbeer.com

Quail and Condor

This bakery, owned and operated by Melissa Yanc and Sean McGaughey (formerly of SingleThread restaurant), serves up excellent pastries, breads and pies — and some of the best croissants in Sonoma County. Their seasonal chocolate pumpkin croissants are getting top ratings from locals and might very well entice pumpkin spice pilgrims from other parts of Sonoma County and the Bay Area to head to Healdsburg.

149 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-473-8254, quailandcondor.com

Noble Folk Ice Cream & Pie Bar

On tap at this pie and ice cream mainstay is a pumpkin chocolate cheesecake: a spiced pumpkin cheesecake filled into an Oreo crust and topped with a rich chocolate ganache and sprinkle of cinnamon. Keep an eye out for the seasonal pumpkin chocolate chip ice cream, satisfying in any weather.

116 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 707-395-4426, and 539 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-978-3392, thenoblefolk.com

Black Oak Coffee Roasters

Black Oak boasts a highly recommended pumpkin spice latte, made with housemade pumpkin sauce, fall spices, textured milk and espresso. The cafe also offers spiced pumpkin muffins, filled with cream cheese icing and topped with browned butter streusel, as well as pumpkin pie overnight oats, served with a pepita and cinnamon streusel, for a warming breakfast.

324 Center St., Healdsburg, 866-390-1427, blackoakcoffee.com

Costeaux French Bakery

Among Costeaux’s seasonal items is a plump pumpkin cheesecake, filled into a gingerbread cookie crust, topped with mascarpone whipped cream and decorated with white chocolate fall leaves.

417 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-433-1913, costeaux.com

Plank Coffee

Plank Coffee’s seasonal pumpkin spice latte is naturally flavored with organic pumpkin, brown and cane sugar, cinnamon, cloves, ginger and nutmeg, plus a double shot of house-roasted Pine Mountain Espresso — nothing artificial tasting or overly sweet in this special fall drink. Plank also has a rotating lineup of seasonal sweet breads, such as pumpkin millet or pumpkin pecan.

227 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, 707-894-6187, and 175 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-395-0572, plankcoffee.com

Flour Girl

This season, Cloverdale-based Flour Girl sells a warmly spiced pumpkin bread speckled with locally grown pear bits as well as pumpkin cinnamon rolls studded with golden raisins and topped in icing.

Cloverdale, myflourgirl.com

Retrograde Coffee Roasters

The pumpkin spice latte at Retrograde is made with real pumpkin puree, so you know you’re getting an authentic touch of fall produce. Pretty much hot pumpkin pie in a cup.

130 S. Main St., Suite 103, Sebastopol, 707-969-7234, retrograderoasters.com

Muir’s Tea Room

The seasonal fall baked goods at this naturalist-inspired tea room and gift shop include vegan pumpkin cupcakes with cinnamon “cream cheese” frosting and moist pumpkin scones, best accented with the house clotted cream and jam. These specials sell out fast; however, the pumpkin scones are on the menus for the Nancy Drew Spooky Mystery Hallowe’en High Tea Service and the eighth annual Black Hat Society Tea & Tarot dinner tea service. Muir’s Tea Room also recently announced new October specials including moist pumpkin kringle cookies, chocolate chip pumpkin muffins and pumpkin coffee cake with cinnamon streusel.

330 S. Main St., Sebastopol, 707-634-6143, muirstearoomandcafe.com

Screamin’ Mimi’s Ice Cream

Why drink a pumpkin spice latte when you can eat it with a spoon? This is apparently the question Screamin’ Mimi’s asked, then answered, when it dreamed up its pumpkin spice latte ice cream, available in 16-ounce pints. Also available is the regular seasonal special pumpkin mud pie ice cream, which is like the popular, chocolatey Mimi’s Mud, but with festive pumpkin replacing the espresso ice cream.

6902 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol, 707-823-5902, screaminmimisicecream.com

Nom Nom Cakes

The Bodega Bay-based home bakery Nom Nom Cakes is offering fall specials such as a pumpkin cake frosted with maple buttercream, traditional pumpkin pie spiced with nutmeg and ginger, and a Thanksgiving variety pack that includes a pumpkin cake roll along with pecan tarts and apple crisp cupcakes. Place an order online for delivery or pick up at 390 Calle Del Sol, Bodega Bay.

Bodega Bay, 805-350-0680, nomnombaking.com

Wild Flour Bread

The Freestone bake shop has a spiced pumpkin bread studded with walnuts, cranberries and candied ginger, resulting in a festive mashup of pumpkin pie and gingerbread flavors.

140 Bohemian Hwy., Freestone, wildflourbread.com