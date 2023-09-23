The Ultimate Guide to Sonoma County Pumpkin Patches 2023

Sonoma County's pumpkin patches offer a variety of fun activities for the whole family, from corn mazes and hay rides to festive seasonal fare and even wine tastings.


By Maci Martell

As the spooky season draws nigh, local pumpkin patches ready their gourds and prepare an assortment of autumnal activities for the whole family. From late September through Halloween, they will offer a variety of pumpkin-picking opportunities, as well as attractions such as corn mazes, hay rides, petting zoos, jump zones, festive seasonal fare and even wine tastings. Click through the above gallery to start plotting your pumpkin patch adventures in 2023.

