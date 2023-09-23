The Ultimate Guide to Sonoma County Pumpkin Patches 2023

Slide 1 of 22 The Petaluma Pumpkin Patch opens Sept. 22 for its 31st season. It boasts a 4-acre corn maze and a large assortment of pumpkins to pick, making it a sought-after patch come autumn. 450 Stony Point Road, Petaluma, 707-781-3132, petalumapumpkinpatch.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 22 The Petaluma Pumpkin Patch corn maze, newly designed each year, is always a fun challenge (free for kids 5 and under, $8 for those 6 and over) and the weekend night maze ($12) is a moon-lit thrill (bring flashlights!). Other activities include a climbable straw mountain, little kids maze, farm animals to pet, pony rides and a carnival fun slide. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 22 Petaluma Pumpkin Patch farmer Jim Groverman grows over 50 varieties of pumpkins, squash and gourds of all sizes, so families have plenty of options for jack-o’-lanterns, autumn decor and fall dishes. There will also be food vendors selling hot dogs, hamburgers, kettle corn, funnel cakes and other fall treats. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 22 Mickelson Pumpkin Patch opens Sept. 23 and will have a large variety of traditional and specialty pumpkins for sale daily starting at 9 a.m. 5495 Redwood Highway South, Petaluma, 707-490-8088, mickelsonpumpkinpatch.com (Crissy Pascual/Petaluma Argus-Courier)

Slide 5 of 22 Mickelson Pumpkin Patch activities include cornhole, mini bowling, an animal farm, apple cannon, paintball gallery, pony rides, a 1-acre hay maze, grain train rides, a super slide and a jump zone. Admission to attractions range from free to $30. (Crissy Pascual/Petaluma Argus-Courier)

Slide 6 of 22 On-site food vendors at Mickelson Pumpkin Patch will serve corn dogs, funnel cakes, kettle corn, caramel apples, cotton candy and lemonade. (Crissy Pascual/Petaluma Argus-Courier)

Slide 7 of 22 The Pronzini Farms Pumpkin Patch, open daily from Sept. 23 through Oct. 31, offers a variety of pumpkins in a rural setting, enhanced by decorated vintage vehicles. The patch includes a haunted village, giant slide, jump zone, pony rides, shaded picnic tables and the Cowgirl Café offering barbecue foods (open weekends only). 3795 Adobe Road, Petaluma, 707-778-3871, pronzinifarms.com (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 22 The Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch opens Sept. 30, the same day of its inaugural Oktoberfest, with a wide assortment of activities in addition to its range of pumpkins for sale. Attractions include a Barnyard Ballzone, 5-acre corn maze, hay bale pyramid, giant swing set, petting farm, bounce house, pumpkin blasters and hay rides. 5157 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa, 707-582-3276, santarosapumpkinpatch.com (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 22 Cassie Alcocer, left, bounces with Ava Alcocer-Flynn, 5, on the Jumpy Pillow at Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch, west of Rohnert Park, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 22 Mark Bauer, left, and Dawn Silva take a hay ride with their granddaughter Addie Alonzo at Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch, west of Rohnert Park, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 22 Harman Singh takes a picture of 2-year-old Adab Singh, while riding the Cow Train with Simran Kaur at the Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch, west of Rohnert Park, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 22 Muelrath Ranches Pumpkin Patch, open daily from Sept. 30 through Oct. 31, offers free family-fun activities with the purchase of a pumpkin. It includes a haunted house, picnic area, hay pyramid, pumpkin slingshot, toddler’s corn maze and a narrated hayride. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Historic tractors from the Santa Rosa branch of the National Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association will be on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 14-15. 3800 Walker Ave., Santa Rosa. 707-585-2195, muelrathspumpkins.com (Sonoma County Tourism)

Slide 13 of 22 Punky’s Pumpkins, open from Sept. 30 through Oct. 31, has been a reliable hometown pumpkin patch since 1995, offering a wide selection of pumpkins and other squash. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa, 707-579-8474, punkysadobefarm.com (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 22 Attractions at Punky’s Pumpkins include Johnny Popper tractor hay rides, train rides, bounce houses, a giant slide, hay maze and cartoon billboards for fun photo ops. Snowcones, cotton candy and fresh squeezed lemonade will be available on weekends. Bring a lunch to enjoy at the patch’s picnic tables. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 22 Larson Family Winery's Pumpkin Patch returns Sept. 30 through Oct. 31, pairing family fun activities with wine tasting opportunities for adults. Pumpkins will be available to purchase for winery guests during tasting room hours, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Wine tastings are $35-$55. 23355 Millerick Road, Sonoma, 707-938-3031, larsonfamilywinery.com (Robbi Pengelly/Sonoma Index-Tribune)

Slide 16 of 22 The Ridgway Swim Center will host its 12th annual Floating Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 21, with two separate sessions in the day. Participants can pick a favorite bobbing pumpkin from the pool and dress it up at the decorating station. 455 Ridgway Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-543-3421, srcity.org (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 17 of 22 There will also be an open swim period and various aquatic activities, games and prizes. Entry fee is $12, which includes a pumpkin, and entry for children under 2 is free. Purchase tickets online or call 707-543-3421. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 22 Tara Firma Farms will present its magical Pumpkins on Pikes fundraiser from 2-10 p.m. over two Saturdays, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28. Participants can pick a pumpkin to carve and decorate on-site, then mount their lit jack-o’-lanterns on pikes for a glorious Halloween display. 3796 I St., Petaluma, 707-765-1202, tarafirmafarms.com (Erik Castro/For The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 22 Pumpkins on Pikes will also include games, live music, a straw maze, beverages and a farm-to-table menu. Entry fee, which includes a pumpkin to carve, is $40 per person and $32 for CSA members. Entry for children 3 and under is free. Purchase tickets online. (Erik Castro/For The Press Democrat)

Slide 20 of 22 Aspen Meyer and her son Axel Cummings, 3, take a closer look at a jack-o-lantern during Pumpkins on Pikes, a fundraising event which benefits the youth experience program at Tara Firma Farms in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, October 20, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 21 of 22 Enjoy an old-fashioned experience at Grandma’s Pumpkin Patch, open daily from Sept. 25 through Oct. 31. The patch includes vintage tractors, a hay pyramid and climbing structure for kids to explore, as well as a pumpkin decorating station, farm animals and shaded picnic tables. Admission is free. 17740 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-293-5750, facebook.com/HealdsburgGranny (The Press Democrat)