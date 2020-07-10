Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Sonoma County

Stay in a Sonoma Treehouse, Far Away From the Crowds

A West County company is taking the socially-distanced vacation to new heights.

In these pandemic times, day trips and staycations are fast becoming popular ways to spend a summer holiday as people look to stay closer to home while also practicing social distancing.

In Occidental, a zipline company is now taking the close-to-home vacation to new heights. Starting next month, Alliance Redwoods Sonoma Canopy Tours will invite guests to stay above the ground in five yurt-like treehouses. The company, which has offered zip line experiences among the redwoods for a decade, had been planning the opening of their Sonoma Treehouses long before the pandemic. Now, policies are put in place to ensure guests can safely zip off the grid and into a queen bed.

The aerial village is still in the works, click through the above gallery for more information and a sneak peek. 

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Read previous post:
Flavor Bistro to Reopen

The popular downtown Santa Rosa eatery shuttered in November 2016 as construction on the square lagged.

Close