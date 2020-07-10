Stay in a Sonoma Treehouse, Far Away From the Crowds

Stays at Sonoma Treehouses cost $550 per person, with a minimum of two guests. Additional children or household members are $275 per person. Reservations open on July 14th, 2020. (Courtesy of Sonoma Canopy Tours)

With a queen bed and bunk beds, each treehouse is designed to sleep up to four people. Treehouses will also have a sink and compostable toilet. (Courtesy of Sonoma Canopy Tours)

After breakfast, guests will gear up for the Tree Tops zip line tour . It boasts some of Sonoma Canopy Tours' fastest zip lines, with possible speeds of up to 40 miles per hour. (Kent Porter)

At the end of the zip line tour, a final, private zip line delivers adventure seekers to a hiking trail. It leads the way to a hillside bridge that allows for easy walking access to the treetops. Guests’ bags and snacks will be waiting in the treehouses. (Courtesy of Sonoma Canopy Tours)

Both dinner and a hot breakfast will be served on a central deck with valley views. The treehouses and deck are connected by a network of suspension bridges built from tree to tree. For guests’ safety, everything will be fully netted. (Courtesy of Sonoma Canopy Tours)

Guests will arrive in the early afternoon and jump on a Forest Flight zip line tour reserved for overnight guests only. The two-and-a-half hour course covers multiple zip lines, sky bridges, and a rappel. Tour size is limited to eight people plus two staff. (Courtesy of Sonoma Canopy Tours)

Sonoma Canopy Tours' Sonoma Treehouses are still under construction. The grand opening is set for August 3, 2020. Five treehouses, very similar to yurts, form an aerial village in redwood treetops on the Alliance Redwoods property in Occidental. (Courtesy of Sonoma Canopy Tours)

In these pandemic times, day trips and staycations are fast becoming popular ways to spend a summer holiday as people look to stay closer to home while also practicing social distancing.

In Occidental, a zipline company is now taking the close-to-home vacation to new heights. Starting next month, Alliance Redwoods Sonoma Canopy Tours will invite guests to stay above the ground in five yurt-like treehouses. The company, which has offered zip line experiences among the redwoods for a decade, had been planning the opening of their Sonoma Treehouses long before the pandemic. Now, policies are put in place to ensure guests can safely zip off the grid and into a queen bed.

The aerial village is still in the works, click through the above gallery for more information and a sneak peek.