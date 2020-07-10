Stay in a Sonoma Treehouse, Far Away From the Crowds

In these pandemic times, day trips and staycations are fast becoming popular ways to spend a summer holiday as people look to stay closer to home while also practicing social distancing.
In Occidental, a zipline company is now taking the close-to-home vacation to new heights. Starting next month, Alliance Redwoods Sonoma Canopy Tours will invite guests to stay above the ground in five yurt-like treehouses. The company, which has offered zip line experiences among the redwoods for a decade, had been planning the opening of their Sonoma Treehouses long before the pandemic. Now, policies are put in place to ensure guests can safely zip off the grid and into a queen bed.