Sonoma County Town Named Among ‘Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA’

U.S. News & World Report, known for its influential best colleges and hospitals rankings, has listed the 25 best small towns (with a population of less than 50,000) to visit in the USA – and the town of Sonoma came in on #10.
The list, part of U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-22 Best Vacations Rankings, featured American small towns like Bar Harbor, ME, which took the number one spot this year, Lake Tahoe (#4), Monterey (#11), Martha’s Vineyard (#17) and Salem (#25). The rankings are based on “an analysis of expert and user opinions.”
“Located in the heart of one of America’s best winemaking regions, this Northern California town boasts all of the charms of a rustic, yet refined locale without the crowds and high price tags of its larger neighbor, Napa,” said U.S. News & World Report of Sonoma.
This is not the first time that Sonoma has been tapped for it small-town charm by a national publication or media company. In March, Travel + Leisure magazine named Sonoma among the top 10 towns in California with under 15,000 residents (Travel + Leisure also named Sonoma one of “America’s best towns for July 4th,” in 2016). In 2018, Budget Travel released their annual top 10 list of the “coolest small towns in America.” Sonoma snagged the second spot on that list. And, in 2017, Sonoma made number one on U.S. News & World Report’s best small towns to visit list.
