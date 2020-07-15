Six issues | One Great Price

Sonoma County Swimming Pools: Which Ones Are Open and What You Need to Know

Longing to take a dip in a pool? Here's where and how you can do so.

Cooling off on warm summer days while staying socially distanced can be tricky. The beach is of course an option, but what if your dream of lazy descents into cool turquoise waters or a few laps in a pool? Outdoor public and hotel pools are now allowed to be open in Sonoma County and are deemed safe by the CDC as long as you stay at least 6 feet away from people you don’t live with — in or out of the water. But spending the day poolside takes a little more planning in these pandemic times. Cleaning routines are more strict and rigorous than ever, hotels only allow hotel guests at their pools, and there are other things you need to think about before going for a swim.

Click through the above gallery to find out about new pool safety protocols and where you can take a dip this summer. 

Comments

