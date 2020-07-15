Sonoma County Swimming Pools: Which Ones Are Open and What You Need to Know

Slide 1 of 15 If lounging poolside is part of your staycation plans, knowing what to expect will ensure a safe and relaxing experience. Click through the gallery to find out which pools are open and what safety protocols are in place.

Slide 2 of 15 Ridgway Swim Center and Finley Aquatic Center, Santa Rosa: Both swimming facilities are closed to recreational swimming. Lap swim is allowed by reservation only. Registration for the following day closes at 4 p.m. each weekday; weekend reservations must be made by 4 p.m. on the preceding Friday. Swimmers must book and pay online and are asked to arrive, dressed to swim, five minutes early for a wellness check. Masks must be worn when exiting and entering the pool, and can only be removed to swim. srcity.org/700/Lap-Swim. (Crista Jeremiason)

Slide 3 of 15 Honeybee Pool, Rohnert Park: This public swimming pool is open for lap swim by appointment. No drop-ins are allowed. Locker rooms and changing areas are closed, and masks are required by the pool. The Benicia and Magnolia pools in Rohnert Park are closed. 1170 Golf Course Dr, Rohnert Park, 707-586-1413, rpcity.org. (Kent Porter)

Slide 4 of 15 The Petaluma Swim Center, Petaluma: Lap swim slots are available by reservation. Swimmers can arrive up to 10 minutes early, wearing a suit and ready to swim. After a temperature check, pool entry is through the side gate near the skate park. Masks must be worn whenever swimmers are not in the water. 900 E Washington St, Petaluma, 707-778-4410 (extension 0), petalumaswimcenter.com/our-practice. (Crista Jeremiason)

Slide 5 of 15 Ives Pool, Sebastopol: All swims and classes are by reservation only. Schedules are being released for 15 days at a time. There are a handful of aquatic offerings in addition to lap swim including family swim (limited to six people from the same household), aqua aerobics, under water hockey and water walking. Masks are required when entering and exiting the pool. 7400 Willow St, Sebastopol, 707-823-8693, ivespool.org. (John Burgess)

Slide 6 of 15 Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa: Registered hotel guests will be escorted by a pool concierge to available seating by the pool. Lounge furniture has been removed from the pool deck to allow for social distancing and avoid concerns of crowding. The pool can accommodate a maximum of 72 people at one time. 100 Boyes Blvd, Sonoma, fairmont.com/sonoma. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 7 of 15 The Lodge at Sonoma Renaissance Resort & Spa, Sonoma: On weekends, guests are required to reserve a time slot at the pool. A maximum of 50 people are allowed in the pool area; with no more than 25 people permitted in the pool at one time. Guests can sign up for pool time at check-in. Color coded wristbands are being used to regulate capacity restrictions. 1325 Broadway At Leveroni & Napa Roads, Sonoma, renaissance-hotels.marriott.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 8 of 15 The Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa: Swim lanes are limited to one swimmer, or one family from the same household. Guests must see the pool attendant for availability before entering the pool. Furniture has been re-arranged so guests can social distance, and the grounds surrounding the pool is being limited to 100 people, half of its allowed capacity before the pandemic. 2777 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707- 545-8530, flamingoresort.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 9 of 15 Vintners Resort, Santa Rosa: The pool at this Santa Rosa resort is for adults only. Along with reconfiguring the pool deck, the resort has added five cabanas in an adjacent olive grove to allow for social distancing. The space can accommodate 26 guests. 4350 Barnes Rd, Santa Rosa, vintnersresort.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 10 of 15 Farmhouse Inn, Forestville: To ensure proper social distancing, furniture on the large pool deck at has been re-arranged in groups of two with room for social distancing. With every seat occupied, which the property says has yet to happen, there would be a maximum of 24 people. 7871 River Rd, Forestville, 707-887-3300, farmhouseinn.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 11 of 15 Pools at Kenwood Inn (pictured) and Gaige House + Ryokan in Glen Ellen, both part of the Four Sisters Inns collection, are open, but hot tubs remain closed. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 12 of 15 Space surrounding the pools at Gaige House + Ryokan (pictured) and Kenwood Inn has allowed for lounge chairs and seating areas to be rearranged; staff are enforcing social distancing at the pools, but not limiting the number of people allowed poolside. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 13 of 15 Piazza Hospitality has a uniform policy in place for pool use at its three Healdsburg properties: Harmon Guest House, h2hotel, and Healdsburg Hotel. Pools are closed for 30-minutes at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. for cleaning and disinfection. During the shutdown, a fogging disinfection machine is used on high-touch surfaces like pool handrails, lounge chairs, door handles, and table tops. The pool at Hotel Healdsburg (pictured) is limited to 30 guests. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 14 of 15 The pool at h2hotel allows 15 guests at a time. Some lounge chairs have been removed at all locations, to allow for social distancing. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 15 of 15 Storage bins are no longer used for towels. Clean towels are placed on each chair, glove and masked staff can provide more upon request. The Harmon Guest House pool can be used by a maximum of 10 people. (Courtesy photo)