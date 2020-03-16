Sondra Bernstein Closes Her Sonoma County Restaurants

Chef Sondra Bernstein has decided to temporarily close all of her Sonoma restaurants and catering businesses effective immediately in response to COVID-19. (Christopher Chung)

In what may be a sign of things to come, Chef Sondra Bernstein has decided to temporarily close all of her restaurants and catering businesses effective immediately in response to COVID-19.

(Also announcing temporary closure: Trading Post, Cloverdale. More to come on additional closures.)

Bernstein, whose Sonoma-based businesses include The Girl and The Fig, Fig Cafe and Wine Bar, Girl and the Fig Caters, Suite D, The Fig Rig and Fig Cakes and Sweets, said in an email Monday that she is taking a cue from the many cancellations across the country.

It’s a proactive measure that Bernstein said was difficult. “Our staff needs the work,” she said, “We know this will be a financial challenge for all of us, but we know it is the right decision on this day. We want to do what we can do to curb the spread of germs and the virus, and we believe that this is in the best interest of public health.”

On Sunday, Gov. Newsom recommended that all bars, brewpubs and tasting rooms in the state should temporarily close. In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti then announced the closure of all restaurants except for pickup or delivery until March 31. Sonoma County officials may choose to follow that example in the coming days as more cases of COVID-19 are diagnosed.

Local restaurateurs are already working hard to set up pickup and delivery, though restaurants remain open.